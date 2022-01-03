Apollon

A UML modeling editor written in React and TypeScript.

Usage

Install the @ls1intum/apollon npm package using either yarn or npm:

yarn add @ ls1intum / apollon

Import the ApollonEditor class, which is the default export of the npm package:

import ApollonEditor from '@ls1intum/apollon' ;

Get hold of a DOM node and mount a new instance of the Apollon editor into it:

const container = document .getElementById( "..." ); const editor = new ApollonEditor(container);

To unmount the editor instance, call its destroy() method:

editor.destroy();

For a complete overview of the API, please refer to the lib/index.d.ts file.

Development Setup

Clone the repository and change into the Apollon directory:

git clone https://github.com/ls1intum/Apollon.git cd Apollon

Install all node dependencies:

yarn install

Launch the webpack-dev-server:

yarn start

The webpack-dev-server is now listening on http://localhost:8888. If you change a TypeScript file, webpack will automatically compile the code, bundle the application, and refresh the page in your browser.