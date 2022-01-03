A UML modeling editor written in React and TypeScript.
Install the
@ls1intum/apollon npm package using either yarn or npm:
yarn add @ls1intum/apollon
Import the
ApollonEditor class, which is the default export of the npm package:
import ApollonEditor from '@ls1intum/apollon';
Get hold of a DOM node and mount a new instance of the Apollon editor into it:
const container = document.getElementById("...");
const editor = new ApollonEditor(container);
To unmount the editor instance, call its
destroy() method:
editor.destroy();
For a complete overview of the API, please refer to the lib/index.d.ts file.
Clone the repository and change into the
Apollon directory:
git clone https://github.com/ls1intum/Apollon.git
cd Apollon
Install all node dependencies:
yarn install
Launch the webpack-dev-server:
yarn start
The webpack-dev-server is now listening on http://localhost:8888. If you change a TypeScript file, webpack will automatically compile the code, bundle the application, and refresh the page in your browser.