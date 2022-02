An extremely fast directory and filename linter - Bring some structure to your project directories

Minimal setup with simple rules managed in one single .ls-lint.yml file

file Works for directory and file names - all extensions supported - full unicode support

Incredibly fast - lints thousands of files and directories in milliseconds

Support for Windows, MacOS and Linux + NPM Package & Docker Image

ARM support

Almost zero third-party dependencies (only go-yaml and doublestar)

The full documentation can be found at ls-lint.org

Configuration .ls-lint.yml

ls: .js: snake_case .ts: snake_case | camelCase .d.ts: PascalCase .html: regex:[a-z0-9]+ ignore: - node_modules

Package Mean [s] File vuejs/vue 283.3 ms ± 19.6 ms examples/vuejs-vue vuejs/vue-next 267.3 ms ± 9.3 ms examples/vuejs-vue-next

Logo

Logo created by Anastasia Marx

License

ls-lint is open-source software licensed under the MIT license.