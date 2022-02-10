lrnwebcomponents

Welcome to the lrnwebcomponents project!

ELMS:LN produced web components for any project

Notice: You will need to use Node version 6.0 or higher. Verify that you have yarn enabled — if not install yarn globally. These web components are written in ES6 and build routines compile to es5 to encompass legacy browsers.

Quick Install

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents/master/scripts/lrnwebcomponentsme.sh -o lrnwebcomponentsme.sh && sh lrnwebcomponentsme.sh

Manual Install

git clone https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git cd lrnwebcomponents yarn global add @wcfactory/cli yarn global add polymer-cli yarn global add @web/ test -runner yarn global add @web/ test -runner-commands yarn global add @web/ test -runner-puppeteer yarn global add @web/ test -runner-playwright yarn global add lerna yarn global add web-component-analyzer yarn install

Syncing Your Fork

git remote add upstream https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git git fetch upstream git pull

Windows

Git bash should already be installed on your Windows machine and can be found by searching through your computer's applications or by right-clicking anywhere inside of the File Explorer. Cygwin command line is lightly tested, but slower than a true Bash environment.

Windows Install

To properly configure git endlines for Windows, run this configuration

git config --global core.autocrlf true

git clone https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git cd lrnwebcomponents yarn global add @wcfactory/cli yarn global add polymer-cli yarn global add @web/ test -runner yarn global add @web/ test -runner-commands yarn global add @web/ test -runner-puppeteer yarn global add @web/ test -runner-playwright yarn global add lerna yarn global add web-component-analyzer yarn install

To work on any element in our repo

cd elements/ELEMENTNAME yarn start

Edit files in lib/ , src/ , locales/ and demo/ in order to modify the element to contribute back to us via PR.

Scripts

wcf element Create a new component. Needs to be within the WCFactory (https://github.com/elmsln/WCFactory) to use.

yarn run rebuild-wcfcache Rebuild caches as to what web component libraries can be used

yarn test Run tests on ALL lrnwebcomponents.

yarn run build Run build on ALL lrnwebcomponents.

yarn run storybook Run storybook

yarn run build-storybook Build storybook for deployment

lerna publish Publish ALL lrnwebcomponents' elements to npmjs.com

lerna run build --no-bail Run build command in all projects in the repo, don't bail if there's an issue



Web Component development

Because this is a monorepo, each web component will need to be independently built in order to actively work on and preview the changes. Every web component has its own Gulp file and Yarn/NPM script.

While still running yarn start in one terminal window (which runs the local server), you will need to open another terminal window, drill into the directory of the web component you'd like to work on, and execute the yarn run dev command. This command will use gulp tasks to watch the files within that web component directory and will automatically re-run the build command and refresh the browser when you make changes to the web component.

Working on elements (new-element)

Run wcf element to make a new element. Go to the new element following the directions generated at the end of the element's creation. To work on the new-element run yarn start from it's directory. If you are pulling in another element to use, run yarn add projectname --save .

Example development on a web component

cd /Sites/lrnwebcomponents yarn start cd elements your-card yarn run dev

Make a change to the web component and save. The gulpfile will handle transpiling the element down to ES5 and will bring in the HTML and Sass into the template in the web component.

Test

To test all lrnwebcomponents, run yarn test from the root of the repo. If you only want to test the web component you're working on:

cd elements/your-card yarn test

Also, if your tests are failing and you want access to a live browser to investigate why, the following flag will keep the browser open.

yarn test -- -p

Then open the URL that will be printed in the terminal. It looks something like this: http://localhost:8081/components/@@lrnwebcomponents/lrnwebcomponents/generated-index.html?cli_browser_id=0 .

Storybook

We've added Storybook to lrnwebcomponents as a way to preview our web components as they are being developed. We'll also use Storybook to export a static site that will be the demo site for lrnwebcomponents.

To run storybook

yarn run storybook

This will start a web server on port 9001. Navigate in your browser to http://localhost:9001 to see Storybook in action. Storybook will watch for file changes and reload the browser automatically for you. This is a little slow at the moment, but we'll look into speeding this up.

To export the storybook static site

yarn run build-storybook

This places a build of the storybook site in the .storybook_out directory.

Known Issues with Storybook

For any web component that has a third-party dependency you will need to update the /.storybook/webpack.config.js file. You will need to create an alias for your depedency.

For example:

"../../whatwg-fetch/fetch.js" : path.join( __dirname, "../node_modules/whatwg-fetch/fetch.js" )

Tech Stack

Client: JavaScript, LitElement, Lit(https://lit.dev/)

Server: Node.js

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome!

