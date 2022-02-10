ELMS:LN produced web components for any project
Notice: You will need to use Node version 6.0 or higher. Verify that you have yarn enabled — if not install yarn globally. These web components are written in ES6 and build routines compile to es5 to encompass legacy browsers.
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents/master/scripts/lrnwebcomponentsme.sh -o lrnwebcomponentsme.sh && sh lrnwebcomponentsme.sh
Git bash should already be installed on your Windows machine and can be found by searching through your computer's applications or by right-clicking anywhere inside of the File Explorer. Cygwin command line is lightly tested, but slower than a true Bash environment.
To properly configure git endlines for Windows, run this configuration
git config --global core.autocrlf true
git clone https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git
cd lrnwebcomponents
yarn global add @wcfactory/cli
yarn global add polymer-cli
yarn global add @web/test-runner
yarn global add @web/test-runner-commands
yarn global add @web/test-runner-puppeteer
yarn global add @web/test-runner-playwright
yarn global add lerna
yarn global add web-component-analyzer
yarn install
cd elements/ELEMENTNAME
yarn start
Edit files in
lib/,
src/,
locales/ and
demo/ in order to modify the element to contribute back to us via PR.
wcf element
yarn run rebuild-wcfcache
yarn test
yarn run build
yarn run storybook
yarn run build-storybook
lerna publish
lerna run build --no-bail
build command in all projects in the repo, don't bail if there's an issue
Because this is a monorepo, each web component will need to be independently built in order to actively work on and preview the changes. Every web component has its own Gulp file and Yarn/NPM script.
While still running
yarn start in one terminal window (which runs the local server), you will need to open another terminal window, drill into the directory of the web component you'd like to work on, and execute the
yarn run dev command. This command will use gulp tasks to watch the files within that web component directory and will automatically re-run the build command and refresh the browser when you make changes to the web component.
Run
wcf element to make a new element. Go to the new element following the directions generated at the end of the element's creation. To work on the new-element run
yarn start from it's directory. If you are pulling in another element to use, run
yarn add projectname --save.
cd /Sites/lrnwebcomponents
yarn start
# SHIFT + CTRL + T to open a new tab in Terminal
cd elements your-card # or any other web component
yarn run dev
Make a change to the web component and save. The gulpfile will handle transpiling the element down to ES5 and will bring in the HTML and Sass into the template in the web component.
To test all lrnwebcomponents, run
yarn test from the root of the repo. If you only want to test the web component you're working on:
cd elements/your-card
yarn test
Also, if your tests are failing and you want access to a live browser to investigate why, the following flag will keep the browser open.
yarn test -- -p
Then open the URL that will be printed in the terminal. It looks something like this:
http://localhost:8081/components/@@lrnwebcomponents/lrnwebcomponents/generated-index.html?cli_browser_id=0.
We've added Storybook to lrnwebcomponents as a way to preview our web components as they are being developed. We'll also use Storybook to export a static site that will be the demo site for lrnwebcomponents.
To run storybook
yarn run storybook
This will start a web server on port 9001. Navigate in your browser to
http://localhost:9001 to see Storybook in action. Storybook will watch for file changes and reload the browser automatically for you. This is a little slow at the moment, but we'll look into speeding this up.
To export the storybook static site
yarn run build-storybook
This places a build of the storybook site in the .storybook_out directory.
For any web component that has a third-party dependency you will need to update the
/.storybook/webpack.config.js file. You will need to create an alias for your depedency.
For example:
"../../whatwg-fetch/fetch.js": path.join( // this is the third-party dependency in the lrnwebcomponents
__dirname,
"../node_modules/whatwg-fetch/fetch.js" // this is where it lives in node_modules
)
Client: JavaScript, LitElement, Lit(https://lit.dev/)
Server: Node.js
Contributions are always welcome!