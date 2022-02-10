openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@lrnwebcomponents/absolute-position-behavior

by elmsln
4.0.8 (see all)

@lrnwebcomponents Monorepo for NPM based element definitions

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

504

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lrnwebcomponents

License: Apache 2.0 lerna Lit #HAXTheWeb code style: prettier

Published on npm build Dependency Status Published on webcomponents.org Slack Twitter

Welcome to the lrnwebcomponents project!

ELMS:LN produced web components for any project

Logo

Quick-start

Notice: You will need to use Node version 6.0 or higher. Verify that you have yarn enabled — if not install yarn globally. These web components are written in ES6 and build routines compile to es5 to encompass legacy browsers.

Quick Install

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents/master/scripts/lrnwebcomponentsme.sh -o lrnwebcomponentsme.sh && sh lrnwebcomponentsme.sh

Manual Install

git clone https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git
cd lrnwebcomponents
yarn global add @wcfactory/cli
yarn global add polymer-cli
yarn global add @web/test-runner
yarn global add @web/test-runner-commands
yarn global add @web/test-runner-puppeteer
yarn global add @web/test-runner-playwright
yarn global add lerna
yarn global add web-component-analyzer
yarn install

Syncing Your Fork

git remote add upstream https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git
git fetch upstream
git pull

Windows

Git bash should already be installed on your Windows machine and can be found by searching through your computer's applications or by right-clicking anywhere inside of the File Explorer. Cygwin command line is lightly tested, but slower than a true Bash environment.

Windows Install

To properly configure git endlines for Windows, run this configuration

git config --global core.autocrlf true

git clone https://github.com/elmsln/lrnwebcomponents.git
cd lrnwebcomponents
yarn global add @wcfactory/cli
yarn global add polymer-cli
yarn global add @web/test-runner
yarn global add @web/test-runner-commands
yarn global add @web/test-runner-puppeteer
yarn global add @web/test-runner-playwright
yarn global add lerna
yarn global add web-component-analyzer
yarn install

To work on any element in our repo

cd elements/ELEMENTNAME
yarn start

Edit files in lib/, src/, locales/ and demo/ in order to modify the element to contribute back to us via PR.

Scripts

  • wcf element

  • yarn run rebuild-wcfcache

    • Rebuild caches as to what web component libraries can be used

  • yarn test

    • Run tests on ALL lrnwebcomponents.

  • yarn run build

    • Run build on ALL lrnwebcomponents.

  • yarn run storybook

    • Run storybook

  • yarn run build-storybook

    • Build storybook for deployment

  • lerna publish

    • Publish ALL lrnwebcomponents' elements to npmjs.com

  • lerna run build --no-bail

    • Run build command in all projects in the repo, don't bail if there's an issue

Web Component development

Because this is a monorepo, each web component will need to be independently built in order to actively work on and preview the changes. Every web component has its own Gulp file and Yarn/NPM script.

While still running yarn start in one terminal window (which runs the local server), you will need to open another terminal window, drill into the directory of the web component you'd like to work on, and execute the yarn run dev command. This command will use gulp tasks to watch the files within that web component directory and will automatically re-run the build command and refresh the browser when you make changes to the web component.

Working on elements (new-element)

Run wcf element to make a new element. Go to the new element following the directions generated at the end of the element's creation. To work on the new-element run yarn start from it's directory. If you are pulling in another element to use, run yarn add projectname --save.

Example development on a web component

cd /Sites/lrnwebcomponents
yarn start

# SHIFT + CTRL + T to open a new tab in Terminal

cd elements your-card  # or any other web component
yarn run dev

Make a change to the web component and save. The gulpfile will handle transpiling the element down to ES5 and will bring in the HTML and Sass into the template in the web component.

Test

To test all lrnwebcomponents, run yarn test from the root of the repo. If you only want to test the web component you're working on:

cd elements/your-card
yarn test

Also, if your tests are failing and you want access to a live browser to investigate why, the following flag will keep the browser open.

yarn test -- -p

Then open the URL that will be printed in the terminal. It looks something like this: http://localhost:8081/components/@@lrnwebcomponents/lrnwebcomponents/generated-index.html?cli_browser_id=0.

Storybook

We've added Storybook to lrnwebcomponents as a way to preview our web components as they are being developed. We'll also use Storybook to export a static site that will be the demo site for lrnwebcomponents.

To run storybook

yarn run storybook

This will start a web server on port 9001. Navigate in your browser to http://localhost:9001 to see Storybook in action. Storybook will watch for file changes and reload the browser automatically for you. This is a little slow at the moment, but we'll look into speeding this up.

To export the storybook static site

yarn run build-storybook

This places a build of the storybook site in the .storybook_out directory.

Known Issues with Storybook

For any web component that has a third-party dependency you will need to update the /.storybook/webpack.config.js file. You will need to create an alias for your depedency.

For example:

"../../whatwg-fetch/fetch.js": path.join( // this is the third-party dependency in the lrnwebcomponents
  __dirname,
  "../node_modules/whatwg-fetch/fetch.js" // this is where it lives in node_modules
)

Tech Stack

Client: JavaScript, LitElement, Lit(https://lit.dev/)

Server: Node.js

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome!

Authors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial