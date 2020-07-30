A toolkit fit for data vis engineer based on G2. Viser support React, Vue and AngularJS.
The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in web applications without any pain. Main principles of Viser are:
Viser include 3 version which is integrated by react, vue and angular. We provide NPM or UMD to use library.
NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using viser. It is the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.
UMD is the script way to using viser. It is convenient method when you used quickly.
In vue version, You mush prepare to vue version greater than 2.5 in project.
The NPM way is only install by shell:
# latest stable
$ npm install viser-vue
The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/viser-vue/umd/viser-vue.min.js"></script>
Then you can find the library on window.ViserVue.
In angular version, You mush prepare to angular version greater than 2.4 in project. In addition, you also prepare to reflect-metadata version greater than 0.1, rxjs version greater than 5 and zone.js version greater than 0.7.
The NPM way is only install by shell:
# latest stable
$ npm install viser-ng
The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/viser-ng/umd/viser-ng.min.js"></script>
Then you can find the library on window.ViserNg.
In react version, You mush repare react version greater then 15, and support 16 certainly.
The NPM way is only install by shell:
# latest stable
$ npm install viser-react
The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/viser-react/umd/viser-react.min.js"></script>
Then you can find the library on window.ViserReact.
To examine the demos in your local build, open to
demo directory, and execute
$ git clone https://github.com/viserjs/viser.git
$ npm run bootstrap
$ cd ./demo && npm install
$ npm run start
and then browse to http://localhost:3000
