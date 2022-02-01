Lowdefy is an open-source (Apache-2.0) low-code framework that lets you build web apps with YAML or JSON configuration files. It is great for building admin panels, BI dashboards, workflows, and CRUD apps.
Lowdefy apps are built using:
We are working on expanding the list of connections, and you can vote for the ones you need here.
Our goal is to make it easy to run Lowdefy apps anywhere. Lowdefy app servers are also stateless which makes it easy to run apps in serverless environments. Currently you can host Lowdefy apps:
Run:
npx lowdefy@latest init && npx lowdefy@latest dev
This will create a file called
lowdefy.yaml in the current working directory that contains the configuration for a Lowdefy app (as well as a
.gitignore) and launch a local development server at http://localhost:3000. Make changes in the
lowdefy.yaml file to see them reflect in the app.
This example shows patterns to implement a data admin app which allows users to view, create new, edit and delete data records.
This is a simple customer survey example built with Lowdefy. With this example we demonstrate how simple it is to define a public webform and thank you page in Lowdefy.
This example focuses on building a rich UI for a hypothetical case management app, in a customer relations setting.
This example demonstrates useful patterns for building a BI report/dashboard pages in Lowdefy. It connects to a MongoDB database with the Atlas Movies sample dataset pre-loaded.
All changes to this project are documented in CHANGELOG.md.
Run Lowdefy servers locally by adding your Lowdefy config to the
app/.. folder. Use one of the following scripts to the server:
yarn start: Starts the production server.
yarn start:dev: Starts the production server in next development mode, useful for debugging Lowdefy code changes.
yarn start:server-dev: Starts the development server in next production mode, useful for developing your Lowdefy config locally.
yarn installand
yarn buildshould be executed manually during development, this allows you to build only the package you are working on. Server needs to be restarted after package rebuild.
Please also see CONTRIBUTING.md.
If you discover a vulnerability, please follow the guide in SECURITY.md to disclose this to us responsibly.
In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment, we as contributors and maintainers pledge to follow the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. See CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md for more.