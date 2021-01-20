DEPRECATED: A fork of this project, https://github.com/vuejs/preload-webpack-plugin can be used instead.
A webpack plugin for automatically wiring up asynchronous (and other types) of JavaScript
chunks using
<link rel='preload'>. This helps with lazy-loading.
Note: This is an extension plugin for
html-webpack-plugin - a plugin that
simplifies the creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles.
Preload is a web standard aimed at improving performance and granular loading of resources. It is a declarative fetch that can tell a browser to start fetching a source because a developer knows the resource will be needed soon. Preload: What is it good for? is a recommended read if you haven't used the feature before.
In simple web apps, it's straight-forward to specify static paths to scripts you would like to preload - especially if their names or locations are unlikely to change. In more complex apps, JavaScript can be split into "chunks" (that represent routes or components) at with dynamic names. These names can include hashes, numbers and other properties that can change with each build.
For example,
chunk.31132ae6680e598f8879.js.
To make it easier to wire up async chunks for lazy-loading, this plugin offers a drop-in way to wire them up
using
<link rel='preload'>.
This module requires webpack v4 and above. It also requires that you're using
html-webpack-plugin in your webpack project.
First, install the package as a dependency in your
package.json:
$ npm install --save-dev preload-webpack-plugin
In your webpack config,
require() the preload plugin as follows:
const PreloadWebpackPlugin = require('preload-webpack-plugin');
and finally, add the plugin to your webpack configuration's
plugins array after
HtmlWebpackPlugin:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin()
]
When preloading files, the plugin will use different
as attribute depends on the type of each
file. For each file ends with
.css, the plugin will preload it with
as=style, for each file ends
with
.woff2, the plugin will preload it with
as=font, while for all other files,
as=script
will be used.
If you do not prefer to determine
as attribute depends on suffix of filename, you can also
explicitly name it using
as:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
as: 'script'
})
]
In case you need more fine-grained control of the
as attribute, you could also
provide a function here. When using it, entry name will be provided as the
parameter, and function itself should return a string for
as attribute:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
as(entry) {
if (/\.css$/.test(entry)) return 'style';
if (/\.woff$/.test(entry)) return 'font';
if (/\.png$/.test(entry)) return 'image';
return 'script';
}
})
]
Notice that if
as=font is used in preload, the
crossorigin will also be
added. Explains can be found in
this article,
and a list of common
as values can be
found on MDN.
By default, the plugin will assume async script chunks will be preloaded. This is the equivalent of:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
include: 'asyncChunks'
})
]
For a project generating two async scripts with dynamically generated names, such as
chunk.31132ae6680e598f8879.js and
chunk.d15e7fdfc91b34bb78c4.js, the following preloads
will be injected into the document
<head>:
<link rel="preload" as="script" href="chunk.31132ae6680e598f8879.js">
<link rel="preload" as="script" href="chunk.d15e7fdfc91b34bb78c4.js">
You can also configure the plugin to preload all chunks (vendor, async, and normal chunks) using
include: 'allChunks', or only preload initial chunks with
include: 'initial'.
It is very common in webpack to use loaders such as
file-loader to generate assets for specific
types, such as fonts or images. If you wish to preload these files as well, even if they don't
belong to a chunk, you can use
include: 'allAssets'.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
include: 'allChunks' // or 'initial', or 'allAssets'
})
]
In case you work with named chunks, you can explicitly specify which ones to
include by passing an array:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
include: ['home']
})
]
will inject just this:
<link rel="preload" as="script" href="home.31132ae6680e598f8879.js">
There may be chunks that you don't want to have preloaded (sourcemaps, for example). Before preloading each chunk, this plugin checks that the file does not match any regex in the
fileBlacklist option. The default value of this blacklist is
[/\.map/], meaning no sourcemaps will be preloaded. You can easily override this:
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
fileBlacklist: [/\.whatever/]
})
Passing your own array will override the default, so if you want to continue filtering sourcemaps along with your own custom settings, you'll need to include the regex for sourcemaps:
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
fileBlacklist: [/\.map/, /\.whatever/]
})
You may not want to preload resources in some of your HTML files. You can use
excludeHtmlNames to
tell this plugin to ignore one or more files.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
template: 'src/index.html',
chunks: ['main']
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'example.html',
template: 'src/example.html',
chunks: ['exampleEntry']
}),
// Only apply the plugin to index.html, not example.html.
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
excludeHtmlNames: ['example.html'],
})
Should you wish to use Resource Hints (such as
prefetch) instead of
preload, this plugin also supports wiring those up.
Prefetch:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'prefetch'
})
]
For the async chunks mentioned earlier, the plugin would update your HTML to the following:
<link rel="prefetch" href="chunk.31132ae6680e598f8879.js">
<link rel="prefetch" href="chunk.d15e7fdfc91b34bb78c4.js">
<link> elements have the ability to accept media attributes. These can accept media types or full-blown media queries, allowing you to do responsive preloading.
You can pass the value for the media attribute in the
media option:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new PreloadWebpackPlugin({
rel: 'preload',
media: '(min-width: 600px)'
})
]
If you've found an error or run into problems, please file an issue.
Patches are encouraged, and may be submitted by forking this project and submitting a pull request through GitHub.
src/index.js and
src/lib/ contains the primary source for the plugin.
test/ contains tests.
Test the plugin:
$ npm install
$ npm run test
The project is written in ES2015, and is transpiled to support node 6 and above.
preload resources a user is unlikely to need. This can waste their bandwidth.
preload for the current session if you think a user is likely to visit the next page. There is no
100% guarantee preloaded items will end up in the HTTP Cache and read locally beyond this session.
prefetch and
preconnect. Prefetched resources are maintained
in the HTTP Cache for at least 5 minutes (in Chrome) regardless of the resource's cachability.
webpack's native support:
As of the v4.6.0 release
of webpack, there is native support for generating both prefetch and preload
<link>s via "magic" comments in your
import() statements.
script-ext-html-webpack-plugin:
Enhances
html-webpack-plugin with options including 'async', 'defer', 'module' and 'preload'.
As of v1.7.0,
it supports async chunks.
resource-hints-webpack-plugin: Automatically wires resource hints for your resources. This plugin does does not currently support async chunks.
Copyright 2019 Google, Inc.
Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one or more contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file distributed with this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. The ASF licenses this file to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.