This is a React component for the Lottie Web Player
npm install --save @lottiefiles/react-lottie-player
import { Player, Controls } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';
Clone repo
run yarn install
run yarn storybook
yarn storybook
Add the element
Player and set the
src prop to a URL pointing to a valid Lottie JSON.
<Player
autoplay
loop
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json"
style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
>
<Controls visible={true} buttons={['play', 'repeat', 'frame', 'debug']} />
</Player>
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
lottieRef
|Get lottie animation object
function
undefined
onEvent
|Listen for events
function
undefined
onStateChange
|Play state changes
function
undefined
onBackgroundChange
|Listen for bg changes
function
undefined
autoplay
|Autoplay animation on load.
boolean
false
background
|Background color.
string
undefined
controls
|Show controls.
boolean
false
direction
|Direction of animation.
number
1
hover
|Whether to play on mouse hover.
boolean
false
keepLastFrame
|Stop animation on the last frame.
Has no effect if
loop is true.
boolean
false
loop
|Whether to loop animation.
boolean
false
renderer
|Renderer to use.
|`"svg"
|"canvas"`
speed
|Animation speed.
number
1
style
|The style for the container.
object
undefined
src (required)
|Bodymovin JSON data or URL to JSON.
object
string
To call methods on the instance of the Player component. you may get a reference to the component and call the methods on ref.current. This is esentially reacts way of doing a document.getElementById(); You may then use this ref ie: player in the example below to call methods that are described in this documentation. See ref in react documentation
import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.player = React.createRef(); // initialize your ref
}
render() {
return (
<Player
ref={this.player} // set the ref to your class instance
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
controls={true}
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
></Player>
);
}
}
export default App;
The lottieRef prop returns the Lottie instance which you can use to set data and call methods as described in the bodymovin documentation.
import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { lottie: null }; // initialize your state
}
render() {
return (
<Player
lottieRef={instance => {
this.setState({ lottie: instance }); // the lottie instance is returned in the argument of this prop. set it to your local state
}}
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
controls={true}
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
></Player>
);
}
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.player = React.createRef();
}
doSomething() {
this.player.current.play(); // make use of the player and call methods
}
render() {
return (
<Player
onEvent={event => {
if (event === 'load') this.doSomething(); // check event type and do something
}}
ref={this.player}
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
controls={true}
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
></Player>
);
}
}
export default App;
The following events are exposed and can be listened to via
addEventListener calls.
|Name
|Description
load
|Animation data is loaded.
error
|An animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors.
ready
|Animation data is loaded and player is ready.
play
|Animation starts playing.
pause
|Animation is paused.
stop
|Animation is stopped.
freeze
|Animation is paused due to player being invisible.
loop
|An animation loop is completed.
complete
|Animation is complete (all loops completed).
frame
|A new frame is entered.
pause() => void
Pause animation play.
Type:
void
play() => void
Start playing animation.
Type:
void
setPlayerDirection(direction: 1 | -1 ) => void
Animation play direction.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
number
|Direction values.
Type:
void
setPlayerSpeed(speed?: number) => void
Sets animation play speed.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
number
|Playback speed.
Type:
void
stop() => void
Stops animation play.
Type:
void
setSeeker(frame: number | string, play: boolean) => void
Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).
Type:
void
MIT License © LottieFiles.com