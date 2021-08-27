openbase logo
Readme

LottiePlayer React Component

This is a React component for the Lottie Web Player

Demo

screencast

Documentation

In Javascript or TypeScript:

  1. Install package using npm or yarn.
npm install --save @lottiefiles/react-lottie-player
  1. Import package in your code.
import { Player, Controls } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';

Example/Development

  1. Clone repo

  2. run yarn install

  3. run yarn storybook

yarn storybook

Usage

Player component

Add the element Player and set the src prop to a URL pointing to a valid Lottie JSON.

<Player
  autoplay
  loop
  src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json"
  style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
>
  <Controls visible={true} buttons={['play', 'repeat', 'frame', 'debug']} />
</Player>

Props

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
lottieRefGet lottie animation objectfunctionundefined
onEventListen for eventsfunctionundefined
onStateChangePlay state changesfunctionundefined
onBackgroundChangeListen for bg changesfunctionundefined
autoplayAutoplay animation on load.booleanfalse
backgroundBackground color.stringundefined
controlsShow controls.booleanfalse
directionDirection of animation.number1
hoverWhether to play on mouse hover.booleanfalse
keepLastFrameStop animation on the last frame.
Has no effect if loop is true.		booleanfalse
loopWhether to loop animation.booleanfalse
rendererRenderer to use.`"svg""canvas"`
speedAnimation speed.number1
styleThe style for the container.objectundefined
src (required)Bodymovin JSON data or URL to JSON.objectstring

Get Player instance

To call methods on the instance of the Player component. you may get a reference to the component and call the methods on ref.current. This is esentially reacts way of doing a document.getElementById(); You may then use this ref ie: player in the example below to call methods that are described in this documentation. See ref in react documentation

import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.player = React.createRef(); // initialize your ref
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <Player
        ref={this.player} // set the ref to your class instance
        autoplay={false}
        loop={true}
        controls={true}
        src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
        style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
      ></Player>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Get Lottie instance

The lottieRef prop returns the Lottie instance which you can use to set data and call methods as described in the bodymovin documentation.

import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { lottie: null }; // initialize your state
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Player
        lottieRef={instance => {
          this.setState({ lottie: instance }); // the lottie instance is returned in the argument of this prop. set it to your local state
        }}
        autoplay={false}
        loop={true}
        controls={true}
        src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
        style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
      ></Player>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Listening for events

import React from 'react';
import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.player = React.createRef();
  }

  doSomething() {
    this.player.current.play(); // make use of the player and call methods
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Player
        onEvent={event => {
          if (event === 'load') this.doSomething(); // check event type and do something
        }}
        ref={this.player}
        autoplay={false}
        loop={true}
        controls={true}
        src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json"
        style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }}
      ></Player>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Events

The following events are exposed and can be listened to via addEventListener calls.

NameDescription
loadAnimation data is loaded.
errorAn animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors.
readyAnimation data is loaded and player is ready.
playAnimation starts playing.
pauseAnimation is paused.
stopAnimation is stopped.
freezeAnimation is paused due to player being invisible.
loopAn animation loop is completed.
completeAnimation is complete (all loops completed).
frameA new frame is entered.

Methods

pause() => void

Pause animation play.

Returns

Type: void

play() => void

Start playing animation.

Returns

Type: void

setPlayerDirection(direction: 1 | -1 ) => void

Animation play direction.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
valuenumberDirection values.

Returns

Type: void

setPlayerSpeed(speed?: number) => void

Sets animation play speed.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
valuenumberPlayback speed.

Returns

Type: void

stop() => void

Stops animation play.

Returns

Type: void

setSeeker(frame: number | string, play: boolean) => void

Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).

Returns

Type: void

License

MIT License © LottieFiles.com

