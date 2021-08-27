LottiePlayer React Component

This is a React component for the Lottie Web Player

In Javascript or TypeScript:

Install package using npm or yarn.

npm install --save @lottiefiles/react-lottie-player

Import package in your code.

import { Player, Controls } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player' ;

Clone repo run yarn install run yarn storybook

yarn storybook

Usage

Player component

Add the element Player and set the src prop to a URL pointing to a valid Lottie JSON.

<Player autoplay loop src= "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style={{ height : '300px' , width : '300px' }} > < Controls visible = {true} buttons = {[ ' play ', ' repeat ', ' frame ', ' debug ']} /> </ Player >

Props

Prop Description Type Default lottieRef Get lottie animation object function undefined onEvent Listen for events function undefined onStateChange Play state changes function undefined onBackgroundChange Listen for bg changes function undefined autoplay Autoplay animation on load. boolean false background Background color. string undefined controls Show controls. boolean false direction Direction of animation. number 1 hover Whether to play on mouse hover. boolean false keepLastFrame Stop animation on the last frame.

Has no effect if loop is true. boolean false loop Whether to loop animation. boolean false renderer Renderer to use. `"svg" "canvas"` speed Animation speed. number 1 style The style for the container. object undefined src (required) Bodymovin JSON data or URL to JSON. object string

Get Player instance

To call methods on the instance of the Player component. you may get a reference to the component and call the methods on ref.current. This is esentially reacts way of doing a document.getElementById(); You may then use this ref ie: player in the example below to call methods that are described in this documentation. See ref in react documentation

import React from 'react' ; import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .player = React.createRef(); } render() { return ( < Player ref = {this.player} // set the ref to your class instance autoplay = {false} loop = {true} controls = {true} src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json" style = {{ height: ' 300px ', width: ' 300px ' }} > </ Player > ); } } export default App;

Get Lottie instance

The lottieRef prop returns the Lottie instance which you can use to set data and call methods as described in the bodymovin documentation.

import React from 'react' ; import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { lottie : null }; } render() { return ( < Player lottieRef = {instance => { this.setState({ lottie: instance }); // the lottie instance is returned in the argument of this prop. set it to your local state }} autoplay={false} loop={true} controls={true} src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json" style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }} > </ Player > ); } } export default App;

Listening for events

import React from 'react' ; import { Player } from '@lottiefiles/react-lottie-player' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .player = React.createRef(); } doSomething() { this .player.current.play(); } render() { return ( < Player onEvent = {event => { if (event === 'load') this.doSomething(); // check event type and do something }} ref={this.player} autoplay={false} loop={true} controls={true} src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_XZ3pkn.json" style={{ height: '300px', width: '300px' }} > </ Player > ); } } export default App;

Events

The following events are exposed and can be listened to via addEventListener calls.

Name Description load Animation data is loaded. error An animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors. ready Animation data is loaded and player is ready. play Animation starts playing. pause Animation is paused. stop Animation is stopped. freeze Animation is paused due to player being invisible. loop An animation loop is completed. complete Animation is complete (all loops completed). frame A new frame is entered.

Methods

pause() => void

Pause animation play.

Returns

Type: void

play() => void

Start playing animation.

Returns

Type: void

setPlayerDirection(direction: 1 | -1 ) => void

Animation play direction.

Parameters

Name Type Description value number Direction values.

Returns

Type: void

setPlayerSpeed(speed?: number) => void

Sets animation play speed.

Parameters

Name Type Description value number Playback speed.

Returns

Type: void

stop() => void

Stops animation play.

Returns

Type: void

setSeeker(frame: number | string, play: boolean) => void

Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).

Returns

Type: void

License

MIT License © LottieFiles.com