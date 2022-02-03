This is a Web Component for easily embedding and playing Lottie animations and the Lottie-based Telegram Sticker (tgs) animations in websites.
For full documentation, visit docs.lottiefiles.com/lottie-player
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-player@0.4.0/dist/lottie-player.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/@lottiefiles/lottie-player/dist/lottie-player.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-player@0.4.0/dist/tgs-player.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/@lottiefiles/lottie-player/dist/tgs-player.js"></script>
npm install --save @lottiefiles/lottie-player
import "@lottiefiles/lottie-player";
Add the element
lottie-player and set the
src property to a URL pointing to a valid Bodymovin JSON.
<lottie-player
autoplay
controls
loop
mode="normal"
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json"
style="width: 320px"
>
</lottie-player>
You may set and load animations programatically as well.
<lottie-player autoplay controls loop mode="normal" style="width: 320px">
</lottie-player>
const player = document.querySelector("lottie-player");
player.load("https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json");
// or load via a Bodymovin JSON string/object
player.load(
'{"v":"5.3.4","fr":30,"ip":0,"op":38,"w":315,"h":600,"nm":"new", ... }'
);
Add the element
tgs-player and set the
src property to a URL pointing to a valid TGS JSON.
<tgs-player autoplay loop mode="normal" src="https//domain/example.tgs">
</tgs-player>
Import the player either as
import * as LottiePlayer from "@lottiefiles/lottie-player";
or
require("@lottiefiles/lottie-player");
Use as follows
<lottie-player
autoplay
controls
loop
mode="normal"
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json"
style="width: 320px"
></lottie-player>
For typescript projects an added step is required. The component must be declared as a JSX intrinsic element. Create a file 'declarations.d.ts' in the root of your project and add the code below to the file.
declare namespace JSX {
interface IntrinsicElements {
"lottie-player": any;
}
}
The process for NuxtJS is slightly different. Create a lottie-player.js file in project root inside a folder named 'plugins'. Add the code below to the file
import * as LottiePlayer from "@lottiefiles/lottie-player";
Open nuxt.config.js file and adjust the plugins array as shown below
plugins: [{ src: "~/plugins/lottie-player.js", mode: "client" }],
You would then be able to use the player as follows inside any component
<lottie-player
autoplay
controls
loop
style="width:400px"
src="https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_RItkEz.json"
speed="1"
debug
></lottie-player>
This is because the player script needs to be rendered on the browser/client side and we must configure nuxtjs to load the script on the client side only.
The process to import in NextJS is similar to NuxtJS in the sense that on SSR mode, the library must be declared as a client side module. To do this, import the library within a react useEffect hook.
import React, { useRef } from "react";
export default function Home() {
const ref = useRef(null);
React.useEffect(() => {
import("@lottiefiles/lottie-player");
});
return (
<div className={styles.container}>
<main className={styles.main}>
<lottie-player
id="firstLottie"
ref={ref}
autoplay
controls
loop
mode="normal"
src="https://assets4.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_gb5bmwlm.json"
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px" }}
></lottie-player>
</main>
</div>
);
}
Full documentation on player properties, methods, events and styling for the Lottie-player are available here.
|Project
|Description
|lottie-react
|A React component for the Lottie Web player.
|lottie-vue
|A Vue component for the Lottie player.
|svelte-lottie-player
|Lottie player component for use with Svelte.
|jLottie
|jLottie is suitable as a general purpose lottie player, though implements a subset of the features in the core player - this approach leads to a tiny footprint and great performance.
|lottie-interactivity
|This is a small library to add scrolling, cursor interactivity and interaction chaining to your Lottie Animations.
|dotLottie
|dotLottie is an open-source file format that aggregates one or more Lottie files and their associated resources into a single file. They are ZIP archives compressed with the Deflate compression method and carry the file extension of ".lottie".
|lottie-js
|The library consists of methods to map the Lottie JSON to the object model and interact with properties as well as manipulate them.
|lottie-theming
|A library to extract themable properties and apply different themes to a given Lottie
MIT License © LottieFiles.com