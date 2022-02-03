lottie-player Web Component

This is a Web Component for easily embedding and playing Lottie animations and the Lottie-based Telegram Sticker (tgs) animations in websites.

For full documentation, visit docs.lottiefiles.com/lottie-player

Installation

In HTML, import from CDN or from the local Installation:

Lottie Player:

Import from CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-player@0.4.0/dist/lottie-player.js" > </ script >

Import from local node_modules directory.

< script src = "/node_modules/@lottiefiles/lottie-player/dist/lottie-player.js" > </ script >

Telegram Sticker (TGS) Player:

Import from CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-player@0.4.0/dist/tgs-player.js" > </ script >

Import from local node_modules directory.

< script src = "/node_modules/@lottiefiles/lottie-player/dist/tgs-player.js" > </ script >

In Javascript or TypeScript:

Install package using npm or yarn.

npm install --save @lottiefiles/lottie-player

Import package in your code.

import "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" ;

Usage

Add the element lottie-player and set the src property to a URL pointing to a valid Bodymovin JSON.

< lottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style = "width: 320px" > </ lottie-player >

You may set and load animations programatically as well.

< lottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" style = "width: 320px" > </ lottie-player >

const player = document .querySelector( "lottie-player" ); player.load( "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" ); player.load( '{"v":"5.3.4","fr":30,"ip":0,"op":38,"w":315,"h":600,"nm":"new", ... }' );

Add the element tgs-player and set the src property to a URL pointing to a valid TGS JSON.

< tgs-player autoplay loop mode = "normal" src = "https//domain/example.tgs" > </ tgs-player >

ReactJS & VueJS

Import the player either as

import * as LottiePlayer from "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" ;

or

require ( "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" );

Use as follows

< lottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style = "width: 320px" > </ lottie-player >

Typescript ReactJS

Import the player either as

import * as LottiePlayer from "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" ;

or

require ( "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" );

Use as follows

< lottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style = "width: 320px" > </ lottie-player >

For typescript projects an added step is required. The component must be declared as a JSX intrinsic element. Create a file 'declarations.d.ts' in the root of your project and add the code below to the file.

declare namespace JSX { interface IntrinsicElements { "lottie-player" : any; } }

NuxtJS

The process for NuxtJS is slightly different. Create a lottie-player.js file in project root inside a folder named 'plugins'. Add the code below to the file

import * as LottiePlayer from "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" ;

Open nuxt.config.js file and adjust the plugins array as shown below

plugins: [{ src : "~/plugins/lottie-player.js" , mode : "client" }],

You would then be able to use the player as follows inside any component

< lottie-player autoplay controls loop style = "width:400px" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_RItkEz.json" speed = "1" debug > </ lottie-player >

This is because the player script needs to be rendered on the browser/client side and we must configure nuxtjs to load the script on the client side only.

NextJS

The process to import in NextJS is similar to NuxtJS in the sense that on SSR mode, the library must be declared as a client side module. To do this, import the library within a react useEffect hook.

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; export default function Home ( ) { const ref = useRef( null ); React.useEffect( () => { import ( "@lottiefiles/lottie-player" ); }); return ( < div className = {styles.container} > < main className = {styles.main} > < lottie-player id = "firstLottie" ref = {ref} autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" src = "https://assets4.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_gb5bmwlm.json" style = {{ width: " 300px ", height: " 300px " }} > </ lottie-player > </ main > </ div > ); }

Do add a declaration file named declaration.d.ts to the root of the project as well

declare namespace JSX { interface IntrinsicElements { "lottie-player" : any; } }

Full documentation on player properties, methods, events and styling for the Lottie-player are available here.

Community & Support

Github issues. For bugs and errors you encounter using this player.

Discord. For hanging out with the community and sharing your awesome Lottie animations!

Our other Lottie related libraries

Project Description lottie-react A React component for the Lottie Web player. lottie-vue A Vue component for the Lottie player. svelte-lottie-player Lottie player component for use with Svelte. jLottie jLottie is suitable as a general purpose lottie player, though implements a subset of the features in the core player - this approach leads to a tiny footprint and great performance. lottie-interactivity This is a small library to add scrolling, cursor interactivity and interaction chaining to your Lottie Animations. dotLottie dotLottie is an open-source file format that aggregates one or more Lottie files and their associated resources into a single file. They are ZIP archives compressed with the Deflate compression method and carry the file extension of ".lottie". lottie-js The library consists of methods to map the Lottie JSON to the object model and interact with properties as well as manipulate them. lottie-theming A library to extract themable properties and apply different themes to a given Lottie

License

MIT License © LottieFiles.com