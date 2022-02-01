Lottie Interactivity

This is a small library to add scrolling and cursor interactivity to your Lottie Animations. This can be used with the Lottie Web-Player Component or the Lottie Player.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit docs.lottiefiles.com/lottie-player

Installation

via yarn

yarn add @ lottiefiles / lottie - interactivity

via npm

npm install --save @ lottiefiles / lottie - interactivity

via cdn

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-interactivity@latest/dist/lottie-interactivity.min.js" > </ script >

Demo

Getting started

1. Import lottie player script to DOM

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/@lottiefiles/lottie-player@0.4.0/dist/lottie-player.js" > </ script >

2. Add a Lottie to html dom with an ID set to the div

< lottie-player id = "firstLottie" src = "https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_i9mxcD.json" style = "width:400px; height: 400px;" > </ lottie-player >

3. Setup configuration

The name of the player ie: 'firstLottie' in this example is the ID set to the lottie web component on the html page. Configration will contain an actions object. This object takes an array named actions which consists of an array of objects. Multiple objects can be added into this array and therefore multiple actions such as "seek","play", "stop" and "loop", can be set.

Each object has a start and end which is essentially a percentage for the height of the lottie container and is a value between 0 and 1. The visibility arrays first value is the start and the second value is the end. This refers to the percentage of the viewport.

Ensure that the ending frame is the frame you want the interactivity to end at. This could be the last frame or a frame of your choosing. In this case it is set to 100.

Configuration modes include "scroll" where the animation will be synced to the scrolling of the window, "cursor" where the scrolling of the animation will be synced to the cursor position within the container. And "chain" allowing you to interact with multiple Lottie animations one after the other.

The configuration can include a container field as shown in the next example. If a container is not provided the parent div will be taken as a container.

ensure that the interactivity library is imported to the body of your html DOM

LottieInteractivity.create({ mode : 'scroll' , player : '#firstLottie' , actions : [ { visibility : [ 0 , 1 ], type : 'seek' , frames : [ 0 , 100 ], }, ], });

3.1 React config

The configuration for the library remains the same for react apps. However usage and initialization is as follows. Import the create function from the lottie interactivity library and call the create function. With frameworks like react it is ideal to add an event listener that waits for the lottie player to load before calling the interactivity library. An example is as follows for a very basic react class component.

import React from 'react' ; import '@lottiefiles/lottie-player' ; import { create } from '@lottiefiles/lottie-interactivity' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .myRef = React.createRef(); } componentDidMount() { this .myRef.current.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( e ) { create({ mode : 'scroll' , player : '#firstLottie' , actions : [ { visibility : [ 0 , 1 ], type : 'seek' , frames : [ 0 , 100 ], }, ], }); }); } render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < div style = {{ height: ' 400px ' }}> </ div > < lottie-player ref = {this.myRef} // 2. set the reference for the player id = "firstLottie" controls mode = "normal" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style = {{ width: ' 320px ' }} > </ lottie-player > </ div > ); } } export default App;

3.2 Vue config

The configuration for the library remains the same for vue apps. However usage and initialization is as follows. Import the create function from the lottie interactivity library and call the create function. With frameworks like vue it is ideal to add an event listener that waits for the lottie player to load before calling the interactivity library. An example is as follows for a very basic vue class component.

<template> < lottie-player id = "firstLottie" ref = "lottie" controls mode = "normal" src = "https://assets3.lottiefiles.com/packages/lf20_UJNc2t.json" style = "width: 320px;" > </ lottie-player > </ template > < script > import '@lottiefiles/lottie-player' ; import { create } from '@lottiefiles/lottie-interactivity' ; export default { name : 'App' , mounted() { this .$refs.lottie.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { create({ mode : 'scroll' , player : '#firstLottie' , actions : [ { visibility : [ 0 , 1 ], type : 'seek' , frames : [ 0 , 100 ], }, ], }); }) } } </ script >

Lottie-Interactivity has a wide variety of interactions and modes possible, allowing you to easily add interactions to your Lottie animations. For the full documentation on what's possible and how to use this library click here.

