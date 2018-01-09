nya-bootstrap-select v2 is an AngularJS directive set inspired by @silviomoreto 's bootstrap-select . With this directive you can built an bootstrap-select with data-binding feature of angularjs. The 2.x version is totally rewritten. while keep the most feature of bootstrap-select but no longer depends jquery and bootstrap-select plugin.

Require: angular 1.2+

This project is currently in maintenance state, it will only accept bug fix Pull Request, will not accept any new feature.

Usage

Install Install via bower: bower install nya-bootstrap-select --save Install via npm: npm install @lordfriend/nya-bootstrap-select --save

include the nya-bootstrap-select.js and nya-bootstrap-select.css file to your html. add to application dependecies. angular.module('yourApp', ['nya.bootstrap.select']) add code to your view template. you need two directive: nya-bs-select and nya-bs-option to build your select picker. nya-bs-select is a class, attribute, tag stricted directive. while nya-bs-option is an attribute stricted directive. Also, you need ng-model add to the nya-bs-select element to bind your model. < ol class = "nya-bs-select" ng-model = "myModel" > < li nya-bs-option = "option in options" > < a > {{option.name}} </ a > </ li > </ ol >

Migrate from 1.x If you have used the previous version of this directive. you need to replace the old code in the template. See the examples below

Examples

Static Options

You can use static options which means you can't change the option when the HTML code is ready. Under this usage, you don't use the nya-bs-option directive, but you should add nya-bs-option class to all the <li> element and data-value attribute to let the directive know you option's value.

< ol class = "nya-bs-select" ng-model = "myModel" > < li data-value = "alpha" class = "nya-bs-option" > < a > Alpha </ a > </ li > < li data-value = "beta" class = "nya-bs-option" > < a > Beta </ a > </ li > < li data-value = "charlie" class = "nya-bs-option" > < a > Charlie </ a > </ li > </ ol >

If you decide to use static option, you shouldn't change the option any more, otherwise you may need the nya-bs-option directive to generate options dynamically.

Dynamic Options

In this section you'll see several usage of the nya-bs-option directive.

Basic usage

This is the very basic usage, we have an array of object used to generate options. the myModel will be one of the objects in the options array. if you add an multiple attribute to the nya-bs-select element. myModel will be array of objects.

< ol class = "nya-bs-select" ng-model = "myModel" > < li nya-bs-option = "option in options" > < a > {{option.name}} </ a > </ li > </ ol >

Group By Object Property

Like vanilla <select> we can also generate option group with any property in an object. if you options is an array of object. like [{name: "alpha", group: "Group 1"}, {name: "beta", group: "Group 2}, {name: "charlie", group: "Group 2"}]. then we can use group by in nya-bs-option expression to generate group.

< ol class = "nya-bs-select" ng-model = "myModel" > < li nya-bs-option = "option in options group by option.group" > < span class = "dropdown-header" > {{$group}} </ span > < a > {{option.name}} </ a > </ li > </ ol >

TODO

data-header support

data-container support may not be supported any more

may not be supported any more data-max-options support

auto dropup support

How to Contribute

This project is built by Grunt, fork this project. and clone to your local repository. Run yarn install to install all development dependencies.

Source files are separated to several files. Run grunt build will do some karma unit test and combine these files to one single file and compress the js and css files.

e2e test is not available temporarily, I will add those test in the future.

Something should be noticed:

If you add a feature, you should add a unit test case. The unit test using karma runner and jasmine 1.5 framework. you can add new test spec files in test/spec folder.

folder. For any Pull Request, you should only modify the src files and documents, test specs. Do not update dist files, package.json, bower.json or try to update project version.

Any feature should work without jquery.

License

Licensed under the MIT license