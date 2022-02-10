openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@loopback/openapi-v3

by loopbackio

LoopBack makes it easy to build modern API applications that require complex integrations.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.1K

GitHub Stars

4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

222

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LoopBack4 logo

Continuous Integration Status AppVeyor Build status Coverage Status CodeQL Status

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Slack

LoopBack makes it easy to build modern applications that require complex integrations.

  • Fast, small, powerful, extensible core
  • Generate real APIs with a single command
  • Define your data and endpoints with OpenAPI
  • No maintenance of generated code

Status: General Availability

LoopBack 4 GA (General Availability) has been released in October 2018, read more in the announcement post.

The documentation website is https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb4/.

Learn about the latest and greatest features and technologies in LoopBack 4 by using it for your next project. Start by having a look at Getting Started.

Check the API documentation for all the API usages in each package.

Long Term Support

We don't provide any LTS version for LoopBack 4 yet. Please join the discussion in loopback-next#4398 if you are interested in a version that's less frequently changed.

We are providing Maintenance support for LoopBack 3 until December 2020.

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
LoopBack 4CurrentOct 2018Apr 2023 (minimum)
LoopBack 3End-of-LifeDec 2016Dec 2020
LoopBack 2End-of-LifeJul 2014Apr 2019

Please refer to our Long Term Support Policy for more details.

Installation

Make sure you have the following installed:

Install LoopBack 4 CLI to help create new projects as follows:

npm i -g @loopback/cli

To create your first LoopBack 4 application, see Getting Started.

Documentation

Contributing

See the following resources to get you started:

You can join the team by posting a comment to issue #110.

Security

If you think you have discovered a new security issue with any StrongLoop package, please do not report it on GitHub. Instead, send an email to reachsl@us.ibm.com with a full description and steps to reproduce.

See SECURITY.md for more details.

Team

Project Architect

Raymond Feng
raymondfeng

Technical Steering Committee

Raymond FengDiana LauMario EstradaRifa AchrinzaFrancisco Buceta
raymondfengdhmlaumarioestradarosaachrinzafrbuceta

Other Project Maintainers

Nora AbdelgadirMatthew SchneeHage Yaapa
nabdelgadirmschneehacksparrow
Agnes LinMadakyHugo Da Roit
agnes512madakyyaty
Nico FlaigDenny BarteltDouglas McConnachie
nflaigderdekadougal83

See all contributors.

Alumni

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial