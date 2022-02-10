LoopBack makes it easy to build modern applications that require complex integrations.
LoopBack 4 GA (General Availability) has been released in October 2018, read more in the announcement post.
The documentation website is https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb4/.
Learn about the latest and greatest features and technologies in LoopBack 4 by using it for your next project. Start by having a look at Getting Started.
Check the API documentation for all the API usages in each package.
We don't provide any LTS version for LoopBack 4 yet. Please join the discussion in loopback-next#4398 if you are interested in a version that's less frequently changed.
We are providing Maintenance support for LoopBack 3 until December 2020.
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|LoopBack 4
|Current
|Oct 2018
|Apr 2023 (minimum)
|LoopBack 3
|End-of-Life
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2020
|LoopBack 2
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2014
|Apr 2019
Please refer to our Long Term Support Policy for more details.
Make sure you have the following installed:
Install LoopBack 4 CLI to help create new projects as follows:
npm i -g @loopback/cli
To create your first LoopBack 4 application, see Getting Started.
See the following resources to get you started:
You can join the team by posting a comment to issue #110.
If you think you have discovered a new security issue with any StrongLoop package, please do not report it on GitHub. Instead, send an email to reachsl@us.ibm.com with a full description and steps to reproduce.
See SECURITY.md for more details.
