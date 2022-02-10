LoopBack makes it easy to build modern applications that require complex integrations.

Fast, small, powerful, extensible core

Generate real APIs with a single command

Define your data and endpoints with OpenAPI

No maintenance of generated code

Status: General Availability

LoopBack 4 GA (General Availability) has been released in October 2018, read more in the announcement post.

The documentation website is https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb4/.

Learn about the latest and greatest features and technologies in LoopBack 4 by using it for your next project. Start by having a look at Getting Started.

Check the API documentation for all the API usages in each package.

Long Term Support

We don't provide any LTS version for LoopBack 4 yet. Please join the discussion in loopback-next#4398 if you are interested in a version that's less frequently changed.

We are providing Maintenance support for LoopBack 3 until December 2020.

Version Status Published EOL LoopBack 4 Current Oct 2018 Apr 2023 (minimum) LoopBack 3 End-of-Life Dec 2016 Dec 2020 LoopBack 2 End-of-Life Jul 2014 Apr 2019

Please refer to our Long Term Support Policy for more details.

Installation

Make sure you have the following installed:

Install LoopBack 4 CLI to help create new projects as follows:

npm i -g @loopback/cli

To create your first LoopBack 4 application, see Getting Started.

Documentation

Contributing

See the following resources to get you started:

You can join the team by posting a comment to issue #110.

Security

If you think you have discovered a new security issue with any StrongLoop package, please do not report it on GitHub. Instead, send an email to reachsl@us.ibm.com with a full description and steps to reproduce.

See SECURITY.md for more details.

Team

Project Architect

Raymond Feng

Technical Steering Committee

Raymond Feng Diana Lau Mario Estrada Rifa Achrinza Francisco Buceta

Other Project Maintainers

Nora Abdelgadir Matthew Schnee Hage Yaapa Agnes Lin Madaky Hugo Da Roit Nico Flaig Denny Bartelt Douglas McConnachie

See all contributors.

Alumni

License

MIT