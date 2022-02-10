This Looker Open Source repository is released under the MIT license. By using this repository, you agree to the terms of that license, and acknowledge that you are doing so at your own risk.
While Looker has developed and tested this code internally, we cannot guarantee that the open-source tools used by the scripts in this repository have not been modified with malicious code.
Important - If you are using the Looker TypeScript SDK, please see the note at the bottom of this file explaining changes to dependencies and packaging.
This repository contains:
We hope to help people who want use Looker as a platform get up and running quickly, largely by providing pre-built client SDKs in the most popular languages, and implementing consistency across all languages and platforms.
An OpenAPI specification describes the Looker API. This specification is used to produce both Looker's interactive API Explorer, and the Looker API language bindings for the Looker REST API.
A Looker SDK has several parts:
Looker API OpenAPI specification (e.g., found at
https://<your-looker-endpoint>:19999/api/3.1/swagger.json, although this is still the Swagger 2.x representation)
The Looker API Docs viewer, provided in the Looker web app directly from our version-specific OpenAPI specification, available on each Looker server instance.
Language SDKs, "smarter" client language classes and methods to improve the experience of calling the Looker API in various popular coding languages.
Looker 7.2 introduced an Experimental version of API 4.0. Since that release, the SDKs now support multiple API versions in the same SDK package.
For all SDKs but Swift, API-specific SDKs are now created and put in the same SDK package, and share the same run-time code.
At the time of this writing, API 3.1 and API 4.0 are included in most SDK packages. For an SDK that supports multiple API versions, there will be a
methods.* and
models.* generated for each API version.
The class names representing these API versions are distinct, with version-named factories for creating initialized SDK objects.
These API-specific files still use all the same Run-Time Library (RTL) code in the SDK package to minimize code duplication.
Please review the following table for a breakdown of the options to initialize the desired SDK object.
|SDK
|API 3.1
|API 4.0
|Notes
|Python
looker_sdk.init31()
looker_sdk.init40()
|Both API 3.1 and 4.0 are supported, and can be initialized with the functions shown
|TypeScript
Looker31SDK(),
LookerNodeSDK.init31(), or
LookerBrowserSDK.init31()
Looker40SDK(),
LookerNodeSDK.init40() or
LookerBrowserSDK.init40()
|Both API 3.1 and 4.0 are supported and can be initialized with the functions shown. Important - See information on the typescript SDK dependencies at the bottom of this file.
|Kotlin
|Do not use
LookerSDK()
|API 4.0 was specifically created to correct the endpoint payloads for strongly-typed languages like Kotlin and Swift. Because Kotlin really requires API 4.0, API 4.0 is the default namespace for it
|Swift
|Not applicable
Looker40SDK()
|Swift only has SDK definitions for API 4.0
|Look#
Looker31SDK()
Looker40SDK()
|Community-supported C# SDK for Looker
|GoLook
|Not applicable
v4.NewLookerSDK()
|Community-supported GO SDK for Looker
By supporting both API versions in the same SDK package, we hope the migration path to the latest API is simplified. Both SDK versions can be used at the same time, in the same source file, which should allow for iterative work to move to the new API version.
For example:
import {
Looker40SDK,
Looker31SDK,
NodeSession,
NodeSettingsIniFile,
} from '@looker/sdk'
const settings = new NodeSettingsIniFile()
const session = new NodeSession(settings)
const sdk = new Looker40SDK(session)
const sdk31 = new Looker31SDK(session)
const me40 = await sdk.ok(sdk.me())
const me31 = await sdk.ok(sdk31.me()) // or sdk31.ok(sdk31.me())
TL;DR: don't URL encode your inputs because the SDKs will automatically handle it.
All SDKs URL encode (also known as percent encoding) input values for passing to the API endpoints automatically. Furthermore, except for Swift, which has problematic URL decoding support, the other SDKs will avoid double-encoding inputs that may already be encoded.
When a specific language SDK has been developed, Looker makes that SDK available using the standard package manager for by that platform. Currently, the Python SDK and the TypeScript SDK can be installed from their respective package managers by following the instructions in their readmes.
For the other SDKs in this repository, you can copy and paste the source code into a module for your own project. Every SDK will eventually have a deployed package version.
If you want to use the generation options for an SDK, read on.
There are three steps for generating an SDK with this project:
configure a
looker.ini file so the Looker API specification can be retrieved from your Looker server.
looker.ini file had an
api_version entry. This is no longer required. The code generator project will read an
api_versions value if that is found, but the SDKs ignore this value. If
api_versions is not found in the
ini file, it defaults to "3.1,4.0" for the generator to produce the definitions for the supported API versions.
install the code generator project dependencies by running:
yarn install
yarn build
The resources required to run the code generator are in package.json.
Note: If
yarn is not installed, use these instructions to install it.
run the SDK generator with
yarn gen [language]
Note: Generating Client SDKs for the Looker API describes the legacy, manual steps for generating an API language binding. This project replaces these manual steps, and uses an improved code generator.
looker.ini or
.env
The code generator and other scripts and tests read a configuration file called
looker.ini to fetch the API specification from a server. This configuration file needs to be in the root folder of the code generator.
To create
looker.ini, copy
looker-sample.ini to
looker.ini and fill in the required values. The values for
client_id and
client_secret can be retrieved by navigating to
https://<your_looker_endpoint>/admin/users, editing your user, editing API3 keys, and clicking the "reveal" button to view your
client_id and
client_secret. If there are currently no API3 credentials, they can be generated by clicking “New API3 Key.”
For your own source code repositories, be sure to configure your version control system to ignore the SDK configuration
.ini file so it doesn't accidentally get published somewhere unauthorized people can see it.
Unlike some other OpenAPI code generators, the Looker SDK code generator never writes access information into SDK source code. All SDKs provided by Looker are designed to receive the credentials required to call API methods via a
readConfig() method that returns a key/value collection, where
client_id and
client_secret are retrieved, and used only for the time it takes to complete a login for authentication token retrieval, then they are immediately discarded from memory.
Note: If a
.env file is found, this will override values from
looker.ini. To use a
.env file for configuration instead, copy
env-sample to
.env and provide the correct values for the environment variables.
Invoke the SDK code generator with the command:
yarn gen
To always use the latest Looker API specification for SDK generation, use:
yarn wipe && yarn gen
The code generator will:
read the Looker API configuration(s) from the
looker.ini file.
looker.ini. This first ini section is what is used for the SDKs by default, and also by the code generator.
download (if the API specification file is not already present) the Looker API specification file(s) from the configured Looker server(s)
convert (if the converted file is not already present) the downloaded Swagger 2 specification file(s) to OpenAPI 3.x
validate the OpenAPI 3.x file(s)
by default, call the code generator for each active language configured in
codeGenerators.ts
yarn gen {language}. Currently, supported
{language} values are
kotlin,
python,
swift and
typescript
When the generator completes successfully, the output will be similar to:
python
looker
rtl
(run-time library hand-written files here)
sdk
methods.py (automatically generated)
models.py (automatically generated)
Note: If you're unable to download the API specification file because you're using an instance of Looker that is self-signed and errors are thrown, you can explicitly turn off SSL verification by putting
verify_ssl=false in the
looker.ini file configuration section.
To generate a language currently not supported by Looker's SDK code generator with the OpenAPI generator:
configure the desired language in
codeGenerators.ts. Currently, only Go and C# have legacy language generation configured, and we now have a prototype Look# SDK that can be used instead of the legacy C# generator.
the legacy generator defaults to using the API 4.0 specification, which is more accurate for strongly typed languages. To use API 3.1, put
api_version=3.1 in the
Looker section of your
looker.ini
use
yarn legacy to call the OpenAPI generator. This will use the OpenAPI generator to output files to the
./api/* path
Use
yarn run
to see the list of all scripts that can be run by the code generator.
After generation, the generated code might not conform with the code standards. Changes cannot be commited until they pass the lint tests. This can be checked with the following:
yarn lint
For a faster run, only the modified files can be checked with any of these commands:
yarn lint-changed
yarn lint -q
yarn lint --quick
Fixes can automagically be applied with one of the following:
yarn lint-changed-fix
yarn lint -q -f
yarn lint --quick --fix
The examples directory contains code snippets and projects written using the Looker language SDKs. You may find useful code in that repository. and are also welcome to contribute additional examples.
See the official documentation for API Troubleshooting suggestions.
In addition to swagger being deprecated, this visual guide shows why OpenAPI 3.x is preferred to Swagger 2.x.
Looker improves on the security of the generated code for SDKs by never storing your server location or API credentials in the source code generated by the Looker code generator. The SDKs also provide some customizable support for providing API configuration values like server location and credentials to the SDK. In every Looker SDK, there is an overrideable method called
readConfig() that can be customized to retrieve and return SDK configuration values from your preferred secure storage location.
Each Looker SDK has existing
readConfig() examples that read from
.ini files or environment variables. These are intended to support a quick start when developing with a Looker SDK. If a production environment prohibits secure use of
.ini files or environment variables, another method of retrieving API configuration values is required. The API configuration retrieval function
readConfig() can be overridden to support alternate storage scenarios.
Typically,
client_id and
client_secret are the only key values that will need to be dynamically retrieved from the
readConfig() override method because the other configuration values are saved in memory by the initialized SDK client. In the near future, there will be additional authentication flows (such as OAuth) supported by Looker SDKs. The dynamic result that is returned by
readConfig() can also be useful in those additional scenarios.
A short TypeScript SDK example that customizes
readConfig() is available in the SDK Examples repository.
There is also a Kotlin SDK unit test in this repository with a short example:
class MockSettings(contents: String) : ApiSettings(contents) {
override fun readConfig(): Map<String, String> {
return mapOf(
"base_url" to baseUrl,
"verify_ssl" to verifySSL.toString(),
"timeout" to timeout.toString(),
"headers" to headers.toString(),
"client_id" to mockId,
"client_secret" to mockSecret
)
}
}
Please consult with the security professionals in your organization to determine the best way to secure your credentials for your own Looker SDK usage.
.ini files to configure the SDK
To streamline getting started with the Looker SDKs, support for reading SDK credentials from an
.ini file is included as a simple method for providing access information (server url and API credentials) to the SDK. If the source code to your Looker SDK application is shared in a version control system, the
.ini file should be ignored so it never gets inadvertently published.
If the SDK application using an
.ini file is available publicly, download or viewing of this
.ini file should also be prohibited by the server hosting the application.
If the host environment for a Looker SDK supports environment variables, the SDK can also read environment variables to retrieve the server url and API credentials. Environment variables could also be visible to intrusive malware that may penetrate your application, so this option for providing credentials should also be used with caution.
Environment variables can be used for any SDK runtime that supports reading environment variables. Environment variables can be used in the:
The following table describes the environment variables. By default, the SDK "namespace" is "LookerSDK" which is converted to UPPERCASE when used for naming environment variables.
|Variable name
|Description
|LOOKERSDK_BASE_URL
|A URL like
https://my.looker.com:19999. No default value.
|LOOKERSDK_API_VERSION
|Version of the Looker API to use. Use
3.1 for now, which is the default and used to produce this SDK.
|LOOKERSDK_VERIFY_SSL
true,
t,
yes,
y, or
1 (case insensitive) to enable SSL verification. Any other value is treated as
false. Defaults to
true if not set.
|LOOKERSDK_TIMEOUT
|Request timeout in seconds. Defaults to
120 for most platforms.
|LOOKERSDK_CLIENT_ID
|API3 credentials
client_id. This and
client_secret must be provided in some fashion to the Node SDK, or no calls to the API will be authorized. No default value.
|LOOKERSDK_CLIENT_SECRET
|API3 credentials
client_secret. No default value.
Configuration variables should be processed as follows:
.ini file exists, apply the values