Looker JavaScript Embed SDK

Introduction

The Looker JavaScript Embed SDK is designed to facilitate using Looker embedded content in your web application. The goal is to make communication between a host website and one or more embedded dashboards, looks or explores easier and more reliable.

A typical setup might look like this. In this case, a dashboard with an id of 11 is created inside a DOM element with the id dashboard . The dashboard:run:start and dashboard:run:complete events are used to update the state of the embedding window's UI, and a button with an id of run is scripted to send a dashboard:run message to the dashboard.

LookerEmbedSDK.init( 'looker.example.com' , '/auth' ) const setupDashboard = ( dashboard ) => { document .querySelector( '#run' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { dashboard.send( 'dashboard:run' ) }) } LookerEmbedSDK.createDashboardWithId( 11 ) .appendTo( '#dashboard' ) .on( 'dashboard:run:start' , () => updateState( '#dashboard-state' , 'Running' ) ) .on( 'dashboard:run:complete' , () => updateState( '#dashboard-state' , 'Done' ) ) .build() .connect() .then(setupDashboard) .catch( ( error: Error ) => { console .error( 'An unexpected error occurred' , error) })

A more complete example can be found here. Detailed instructions on how to use it are here.

Details

The Looker Embed SDK uses a fluent interface pattern. The construction of the embedded content is broken into two phases, building and connecting.

Building

First initialize the SDK with address of your Looker server and the endpoint on your server that will perform authentication. (Note: Port must be included if it is required to reach the Looker server from browser clients, e.g. looker.example.com:1919, but the protocol (http/https) should not be included.)

LookerEmbedSDK.init( 'looker.example.com' , '/auth' )

In this example, /auth is a backend service that you must implement as described in the Auth section.

After the SDK is initialized, begin by creating the builder with an id . For example, to create a dashboard embed builder:

LookerEmbedSDK.createDashboardWithId(id)

You can then add additional attributes to the builder to complete your setup:

.appendTo( '#dashboard' )

You can add event handlers:

.on( 'dashboard:run:start' , () => updateState( '#dashboard-state' , 'Running' ) ) .on( 'dashboard:run:complete' , () => updateState( '#dashboard-state' , 'Done' ) )

You finish by building the embedded element:

.build()

The createDashboardWithId function will call your backend /auth endpoint when build is invoked and requires a signed embed URL in response. Subsequent embeds can be generated using createDashboardWithUrl which accepts a partial URL matching this form, for example: /embed/dashboards/ . The URL create functions will not call your backend /auth service. If you are embedding multiple items on a single page, use ID create functions first and then URL create functions subsequently to avoid redundant calls to your auth backend.

If you want to send and receive messages to the embedded element you need to call connect() which returns a Promise that resolves to the communication interface of the given element:

.connect() .then(setupDashboard) .catch( console .error)

Building URLs for the SDK

The main documentation for Looker SSO embed URLs is here. The only difference when creating URLs for the SDK is that you will need to add an sdk=2 parameter to the Embed URL alongside other parameters like filters and the embed_domain parameter. This parameter allows Looker to identify that the SDK is present and can take advantage of additional features provided by the SDK.

/embed/looks/4?embed_domain=https://mywebsite.com => /embed/looks/4?embed_domain=https://mywebsite.com&sdk=2

The SDK cannot add this parameter itself because it part of the signed SSO URL.

The Auth Endpoint

In order to use the embed SDK on the frontend you must supply a backend service that handles authentication. This service is called by the SDK to generate a signed iframe URL that is unique to the requesting user. The backend process can either generate the signed embed URL itself using an embed secret or the backend process can generate the URL by calling the Looker API. Manual URL generation and signing avoids calling the Looker API resulting in decreased latency. Calling the Looker API requires less code and can be easier to maintain.

Backend Process

The backend process entails hosting a service at an endpoint such as /auth which does the following:

The backend service initializes the Looker API SDK based on a client API key and secret typically stored in Looker.ini file. The Embed SDK calls the backend service and provides a query string containing the desired embedding. The backend service takes the information from the Embed SDK along with any information about the currently authenticated user and genereates the signed URL. For example, this Python code represents a partial example of a backend that generates the signed URL by calling the Looker API:

req_parts = urlparse(request_path) req_query = parse_qs(req_parts.query) embed_url = req_query[ 'src' ][ 0 ] target_url = 'https://' + LOOKER_HOST + '/login/embed/' + urllib.parse.quote_plus(embed_url) target_sso_url = looker_sdk.models.EmbedSsoParams(target_url, ...) sso_url = looker_api_sdk.create_sso_embed_url(body = target_sso_url)

Frontend Process

The frontend process using the Embed SDK entails:

The embed SDK is initialized with the Looker host and the backend service:

LookerEmbedSDK.init( 'looker.example.com' , '/auth' )

Anytime you invoke a builder with the ID create function the Embed SDK makes a request to the backend, /looker_auth , containing a query string with the desired content embed URL along with any provided parameters:

LookerEmbedSDK.createcreateDashboardWithId( 11 ) .build()

The Embed SDK inserts an iframe using the signed URL returned from the backend as the src.

Advanced Auth Configuration

The Auth endpoint can be configured further, allowing custom Request Headers, as well as CORS support by passing an options object to the init method

LookerEmbedSDK.init( 'looker.example.com' , { url : 'https://api.acme.com/looker/auth' , headers : [{ 'name' : 'Foo Header' , 'value' : 'Foo' }], params : [{ 'name' : 'foo' , 'value' : 'bar' }], withCredentials : true })

Node helper

If you prefer, your backend service can implement the signature function instead of calling the Looker API by using a Looker Embed secret. Manually generating the signed URL avoids a call to the Looker API but is more error prone.

One example of a helper method that generates a signed URL, createSignedUrl() , is provided in server_utils/auth_utils.ts. Its usage is as follows:

import { createSignedUrl } from './auth_utils' app.get( '/looker_auth' , function ( req, res ) { const src = req.query.src; const host = 'looker.example.com' const secret = YOUR_EMBED_SECRET const user = authenticatedUser const url = createSignedUrl(src, user, host, secret); res.json({ url }); });

The user data structure is

interface LookerEmbedUser { external_user_id: string first_name?: string last_name?: string session_length: number force_logout_login?: boolean , permissions: LookerUserPermission[] models: string [] group_ids?: number [] external_group_id?: string user_attributes?: {[key: string ]: any } access_filters: {[key: string ]: any } }

Demo

A simple demo is provided in the /demo directory that uses a basic JS frontend and a Python backend. The example backend demo.py uses the Looker API to create a signed URL. The example backend demo_self_signed.py uses the embed secret and a helper function to sign the URL. The instructions below are for the example using the Looker API.

Step 1 - Enable Embedding in your Looker instance

(This is documented in more detail here)

Navigate to Admin > Platform Embed on your Looker instance. This requires Admin privileges.

The demo server runs by default at http://localhost:8080. By adding that address to "Embedded Domain Whitelist" you can enabled the demo to receive messages from Looker.

Turn on "Embed Authentication"

In order to use embedding you must generate an "Embed Secret"

Step 2 - Customize the Demo settings for your Looker instance

If you are using the main demo.py , provide your API credentials to the server by updating demo/looker.ini following these instructions, with credentials obtained from the Users page.

Alternatively, if you are using demo_self_signed.py , provide your embed secret to the server. You can do this a couple ways. Set it as LOOKER_EMBED_SECRET in your shell environment. Create a file named .env in the root of the sdk directory. Add a line to that file: LOOKER_EMBED_SECRET="YourLookerSecret"

Provide your Looker instance host address to the server: Create a .env file in the main embed-sdk directory and add LOOKER_EMBED_HOST="yourinstance.looker.com:yourport" The Looker embed host should not include the protocol!

Edit the demo/demo_config.ts file to be appropriate for the pages you want to embed.

export const lookerHost = 'self-signed.looker.com:9999' export const dashboardId = 1 export const lookId = 1

Edit the demo/demo_user.json file to be appropriate for the type of user you want to embed. Normally your backend service would use information about the user logged into your embedding application (e.g your customer portal) to inform Looker about important user properties that control data access controls.

{ "external_user_id" : "user1" , "first_name" : "Pat" , "last_name" : "Embed" , "session_length" : 3600 , "force_logout_login" : true , "external_group_id" : "group1" , "group_ids" : [], "permissions" : [ "access_data" , "see_looks" , "see_user_dashboards" , "explore" "save_content" , "embed_browse_spaces" ], "models" : [ "powered_by" , "thelook" ], "user_attributes" : { "locale" : "en_US" }, "access_filters" : { "powered_by" : { "products.brand" : "Allegra K" } } }

Step 3 - Build and run the demo

Run the following commands from the top-level embed-sdk directory.

npm install

npm run python

The server will print out what host and port it is running on.

If you want to use the demo_self_signed.py example you will need to update packages.json and replace demo.py with demo_self_signed.py .

Troubleshooting

Logging

The Embed SDK is built on top of chatty. Chatty uses debug for logging. You can enable logging in a browser console with

localStorage.debug = 'looker:chatty:*'

Note that both the parent window and the embedded content have separate local storage, so you can enable logging on one, the other or both. You can disable logging with