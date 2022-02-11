The Looker JavaScript Embed SDK is designed to facilitate using Looker embedded content in your web application. The goal is to make communication between a host website and one or more embedded dashboards, looks or explores easier and more reliable.
A typical setup might look like this. In this case, a dashboard with an id of
11 is created inside a DOM element with the id
dashboard. The
dashboard:run:start and
dashboard:run:complete events are used to update the state of the embedding window's UI, and a button with an id of
run is scripted to send a
dashboard:run message to the dashboard.
LookerEmbedSDK.init('looker.example.com', '/auth')
const setupDashboard = (dashboard) => {
document.querySelector('#run').addEventListener('click', () => {
dashboard.send('dashboard:run')
})
}
LookerEmbedSDK.createDashboardWithId(11)
.appendTo('#dashboard')
.on('dashboard:run:start',
() => updateState('#dashboard-state', 'Running')
)
.on('dashboard:run:complete',
() => updateState('#dashboard-state', 'Done')
)
.build()
.connect()
.then(setupDashboard)
.catch((error: Error) => {
console.error('An unexpected error occurred', error)
})
A more complete example can be found here. Detailed instructions on how to use it are here.
The Looker Embed SDK uses a fluent interface pattern. The construction of the embedded content is broken into two phases, building and connecting.
First initialize the SDK with address of your Looker server and the endpoint on your server that will perform authentication. (Note: Port must be included if it is required to reach the Looker server from browser clients, e.g. looker.example.com:1919, but the protocol (http/https) should not be included.)
LookerEmbedSDK.init('looker.example.com', '/auth')
In this example,
/auth is a backend service that you must implement as described in the Auth section.
After the SDK is initialized, begin by creating the builder with an
id. For example, to create a dashboard embed builder:
LookerEmbedSDK.createDashboardWithId(id)
You can then add additional attributes to the builder to complete your setup:
.appendTo('#dashboard')
You can add event handlers:
.on('dashboard:run:start',
() => updateState('#dashboard-state', 'Running')
)
.on('dashboard:run:complete',
() => updateState('#dashboard-state', 'Done')
)
You finish by building the embedded element:
.build()
The
createDashboardWithId function will call your backend
/auth endpoint when
build is invoked and requires a signed embed URL in response. Subsequent embeds can be generated using
createDashboardWithUrl which accepts a partial URL matching this form, for example:
/embed/dashboards/. The URL create functions will not call your backend
/auth service. If you are embedding multiple items on a single page, use ID create functions first and then URL create functions subsequently to avoid redundant calls to your auth backend.
If you want to send and receive messages to the embedded element you need to call
connect() which returns a Promise that resolves to the communication interface of the given element:
.connect()
.then(setupDashboard)
.catch(console.error)
The main documentation for Looker SSO embed URLs is here. The only difference when creating URLs for the SDK is that you will need to add an
sdk=2 parameter to the Embed URL alongside other parameters like filters and the
embed_domain parameter. This parameter allows Looker to identify that the SDK is present and can take advantage of additional features provided by the SDK.
/embed/looks/4?embed_domain=https://mywebsite.com => /embed/looks/4?embed_domain=https://mywebsite.com&sdk=2
The SDK cannot add this parameter itself because it part of the signed SSO URL.
In order to use the embed SDK on the frontend you must supply a backend service that handles authentication. This service is called by the SDK to generate a signed iframe URL that is unique to the requesting user. The backend process can either generate the signed embed URL itself using an embed secret or the backend process can generate the URL by calling the Looker API. Manual URL generation and signing avoids calling the Looker API resulting in decreased latency. Calling the Looker API requires less code and can be easier to maintain.
The backend process entails hosting a service at an endpoint such as
/auth which does the following:
The backend service initializes the Looker API SDK based on a client API key and secret typically stored in
Looker.ini file.
The Embed SDK calls the backend service and provides a query string containing the desired embedding.
The backend service takes the information from the Embed SDK along with any information about the currently authenticated user and genereates the signed URL. For example, this Python code represents a partial example of a backend that generates the signed URL by calling the Looker API:
# receives a request path that includes /looker_auth
# as well as the target URL in a query string
req_parts = urlparse(request_path)
req_query = parse_qs(req_parts.query)
embed_url = req_query['src'][0]
target_url = 'https://' + LOOKER_HOST + '/login/embed/' + urllib.parse.quote_plus(embed_url)
target_sso_url = looker_sdk.models.EmbedSsoParams(target_url, ...) # ... corresponds to very important user attributes
sso_url = looker_api_sdk.create_sso_embed_url(body = target_sso_url) # this is the signed embed URL that is returned
The frontend process using the Embed SDK entails:
LookerEmbedSDK.init('looker.example.com', '/auth')
/looker_auth, containing a query string with the desired content embed URL along with any provided parameters:
LookerEmbedSDK.createcreateDashboardWithId(11)
.build()
// results in a request that includes a query string with:
// /embed/dashboards/11?sdk=2&embed_deomain=https://yourhost.example.com&...
The Auth endpoint can be configured further, allowing custom Request Headers, as well as CORS support by passing an options object to the
init method
LookerEmbedSDK.init('looker.example.com',
{
url: 'https://api.acme.com/looker/auth',
headers: [{'name': 'Foo Header', 'value': 'Foo'}],
params: [{'name': 'foo', 'value': 'bar'}],
withCredentials: true // Needed for CORS requests to Auth endpoint include Http Only cookie headers
})
If you prefer, your backend service can implement the signature function instead of calling the Looker API by using a Looker Embed secret. Manually generating the signed URL avoids a call to the Looker API but is more error prone.
One example of a helper method that generates a signed URL,
createSignedUrl(), is provided in
server_utils/auth_utils.ts. Its usage is as follows:
import { createSignedUrl } from './auth_utils'
app.get('/looker_auth', function(req, res) {
// Authenticate the request is from a valid user here
const src = req.query.src;
const host = 'looker.example.com'
const secret = YOUR_EMBED_SECRET
const user = authenticatedUser
const url = createSignedUrl(src, user, host, secret);
res.json({ url });
});
The
user data structure is
interface LookerEmbedUser {
external_user_id: string
first_name?: string
last_name?: string
session_length: number
force_logout_login?: boolean,
permissions: LookerUserPermission[]
models: string[]
group_ids?: number[]
external_group_id?: string
user_attributes?: {[key: string]: any}
access_filters: {[key: string]: any}
}
A simple demo is provided in the
/demo directory that uses a basic JS frontend and a Python backend. The example backend
demo.py uses the Looker API to create a signed URL. The example backend
demo_self_signed.py uses the embed secret and a helper function to sign the URL. The instructions below are for the example using the Looker API.
(This is documented in more detail here)
If you are using the main
demo.py, provide your API credentials to the server by updating
demo/looker.ini following these instructions, with credentials obtained from the Users page.
Alternatively, if you are using
demo_self_signed.py, provide your embed secret to the server. You can do this a couple ways.
LOOKER_EMBED_SECRET in your shell environment.
.env in the root of the sdk directory. Add a line to that file:
LOOKER_EMBED_SECRET="YourLookerSecret"
Provide your Looker instance host address to the server:
.env file in the main embed-sdk directory and add
LOOKER_EMBED_HOST="yourinstance.looker.com:yourport"
Edit the
demo/demo_config.ts file to be appropriate for the pages you want to embed.
// The address of your Looker instance. Required.
// Include the port if it is necessary when accessing looker in a browser
// Do NOT include the protocol
export const lookerHost = 'self-signed.looker.com:9999'
// A dashboard that the user can see. Set to 0 to disable dashboard.
export const dashboardId = 1
// A Look that the user can see. Set to 0 to disable look.
export const lookId = 1
demo/demo_user.json file to be appropriate for the type of user you want to embed. Normally your backend service would use information about the user logged into your embedding application (e.g your customer portal) to inform Looker about important user properties that control data access controls.
{
// External embed user ID. IDs are not shared with regular users. Required
"external_user_id": "user1",
// First and last name. Optional
"first_name": "Pat",
"last_name": "Embed",
// Duration before session expires, in seconds. Required.
"session_length": 3600,
// Enforce logging in with these permissions. Recommended.
"force_logout_login": true,
// External embed group ID. Optional.
"external_group_id": "group1",
// Looker Group IDs. Optional
"group_ids": [],
// Permissions. See documentation for details. Required.
// Can any combination of:
// access_data
// see_looks
// see_user_dashboards
// see_lookml_dashboards
// explore
// create_table_calculations
// download_with_limit
// download_without_limit
// see_drill_overlay
// see_sql
// save_content
// embed_browse_spaces
// schedule_look_emails
// send_to_sftp
// send_to_s3
// send_outgoing_webhook
// schedule_external_look_emails
"permissions": [
"access_data",
"see_looks",
"see_user_dashboards",
"explore"
"save_content",
"embed_browse_spaces"
],
// Model access permissions. Required.
"models": ["powered_by", "thelook"],
// User attributes. Optional.
"user_attributes": { "locale": "en_US" },
// Access filters. Optional.
"access_filters": { "powered_by": { "products.brand": "Allegra K" } }
}
Run the following commands from the top-level embed-sdk directory.
npm install
npm run python
If you want to use the
demo_self_signed.py example you will need to update
packages.json and replace
demo.py with
demo_self_signed.py.
The Embed SDK is built on top of chatty. Chatty uses debug for logging. You can enable logging in a browser console with
localStorage.debug = 'looker:chatty:*'
Note that both the parent window and the embedded content have separate local storage, so you can enable logging on one, the other or both. You can disable logging with
localStorage.debug = ''