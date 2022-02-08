This repository hosts the Looker UI Components library and the platform needed to generate our style guide. If you're looking for documentation for using Looker UI Components within your own application, you can view the documentation online on our web site.
Please file issues on Github Issues
This is a monorepo utilizing Lerna and Yarn Workspaces. It is composed of a collection of packages.
If you don't have
yarn installed, have a look at https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install and choose the appropriate installation for your environment.
We recommend using Node Version Manager (NVM) to manage multiple versions of Node. Once installed you can simply type
nvm use in side the repository to get the appropriate version of Node installed. Then you'll need to install Yarn globally via NPM -
npm install --global yarn
git clone git@github.com:looker-open-source/components.git
yarn install
If you're working with a specific workspace you can run commands within that specific workspace (package) by pre-pending the yarn command like so:
yarn workspace [workspace-package-name] [command]
yarn workspace playground develop
This project takes the perspective that, as much as possible, code style (code formatting, alignment, interchangeable idioms, etc) should be dictated by automated tooling. This means tooling that can statically analyze code and actually rewrite it, either for the purpose of consistent formatting or correctness. This approach not only saves time by eliminating arguments about preferred code styles, it also reduces arbitrary diff noise for code reviewers, and decreases an engineer's overhead needed to keep code consistent with a code style or linter.
When automated tooling cannot reformat code without causing logical errors, this project employs linter rules to ensure it produces consistent, correct code. An example of one of these rules is the TSLint
no-namespace rule. Namespacing, while a valid feature in Typescript, is the byproduct of Typescript evolving during a time when ES6 style modules did not exist (nor did the tooling around them). Typescript itself calls out ES6 modules as the best approach to code organization moving forward:
Starting with ECMAScript 2015, modules are native part of the language, and should be supported by all compliant engine implementations. Thus, for new projects modules would be the recommended code organization mechanism.
To ensure Typescript namespaces are never introduced into this project (because we use ES6 modules), our linter configuration disallows any use of them in code.
The monorepo leverages with a few code tools baked into the component authoring workflow:
The majority of the time, using these tools should be transparent as they are hooked into a fast pre-commit hook that is enabled for all developers. If one of the lint or prettier steps fail during the pre-commit hook you'll have to fix the error before committing.
You can also configure some editors to apply their formatting on save, this is discussed in a different section below. Sometimes, however you might want to run each command manually. Below is a list of the available commands:
yarn <command>
Code in this project is written in Typescript and the core team uses VSCode as our IDE of choice. Please feel free to add your favorite editor's mechanism of support if you wish.
A settings.json file is checked into the repository, which contains some required settings for VS Code.
Additionally a simplistic launch.json file is also included which should allow developers to quickly run and debug tests locally, through the Jest test runner. This file is based off of the recommendations here.