bul

@lolpants/bulma

by Jeremy Thomas
0.7.4 (see all)

Modern CSS framework based on Flexbox

Overview

Deprecated!
bulma now contains the fix this package provided

Readme

Bulma

Bulma is a modern CSS framework based on Flexbox.

Github npm npm Awesome Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jgthms/bulma Build Status

Bulma: a Flexbox CSS framework

Quick install

Bulma is constantly in development! Try it out now:

NPM

npm install bulma

or

Yarn

yarn add bulma

Bower

bower install bulma

Import

After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:

@import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/bulma

Feel free to raise an issue or submit a pull request.

CSS only

Bulma is a CSS framework. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma.css

You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables.

There is no JavaScript included. People generally want to use their own JS implementation (and usually already have one). Bulma can be considered "environment agnostic": it's just the style layer on top of the logic.

Browser Support

Bulma uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:

  • Chrome
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari

Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.

Documentation

The documentation resides in the docs directory, and is built with the Ruby-based Jekyll tool.

Browse the online documentation here.

ProjectDescription
Bulma with Attribute ModulesAdds support for attribute-based selectors
Bulma with RailsIntegrates Bulma with the rails asset pipeline
BulmaRazorA lightweight component library based on Bulma and Blazor.
Vue Admin (dead)Vue Admin framework powered by Bulma
BulmaswatchFree themes for Bulma
Goldfish (read-only)Vault UI with Bulma, Golang, and Vue Admin
ember-bulmaEmber addon providing a collection of UI components for Bulma
BloomerA set of React components for Bulma
React-bulmaReact.js components for Bulma
BuefyLightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma
vue-bulma-componentsBulma components for Vue.js with straightforward syntax
BulmaJSJavascript integration for Bulma. Written in ES6 with a data-* API
Bulma-modal-fxA set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma
Bulma StylusUp-to-date 1:1 translation to Stylus
Bulma.styl (read-only)1:1 Stylus translation of Bulma 0.6.11
elm-bulmaBulma + Elm
elm-bulma-classesBulma classes prepared for usage with Elm
Bulma CustomizerBulma Customizer – Create your own bespoke Bulma build
FulmaWrapper around Bulma for fable-react
Laravel EnsoSPA Admin Panel built with Bulma, VueJS and Laravel
Django BulmaIntegrates Bulma with Django
Bulma TemplatesFree Templates for Bulma
React Bulma ComponentsAnother React wrap on React for Bulma.io
purescript-bulmaPureScript bindings for Bulma
Vue DatatableBulma themed datatable based on Vue, Laravel & JSON templates
bulma-fluentFluent Design Theme for Bulma inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System
csskrt-csskrtAutomatically add Bulma classes to HTML files
bulma-pagination-reactBulma pagination as a react component
bulma-helpersFunctional / Atomic CSS classes for Bulma
bulma-swatch-hookBulma swatches as a react hook and a component
BulmaWP (read-only)Starter WordPress theme for Bulma
RalmaStateless Ractive.js Components for Bulma
Django Simple BulmaLightweight integration of Bulma and Bulma-Extensions for your Django app
rbxComprehensive React UI Framework written in TypeScript
Awesome Bulma TemplatesFree real-world Templates built with Bulma
TrunxSuper Saiyan React components, son of awesome Bulma, implemented in TypeScript
@aybolit/bulmaWeb Components library inspired by Bulma and Bulma-extensions
DrulmaDrupal theme for Bulma.
BulrushA Bulma-based Python Pelican blog theme
Bulma Variable ExportAccess Bulma Variables in Javascript/Typescript in project using Webpack
BulmilAn agnostic UI components library based on Web Components, made with Bulma & Stencil.
Svelte Bulma ComponentsLibrary of UI components to be used in Svelte.js or standalone.
Bulma Nunjucks StarterkitStarterkit for Nunjucks with Bulma.
Bulma-SocialSocial Buttons and Colors for Bulma
DivjoyReact codebase generator with Bulma templates
BlazoriseBlazor component library with the support for Bulma CSS framework
Oruga-BulmaBulma theme for Oruga UI
@bulvar/bulmaBulma with CSS Variables support

Code copyright 2022 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.

