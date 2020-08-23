LokiDB

LokiDB is a document oriented database written in TypeScript.

Its purpose is to store javascript objects as documents in a blazing fast nosql fashion and retrieve them with a similar mechanism.

LokiDB is the official successor of LokiJS.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install @lokidb/loki

Documentation

Check out our interactive documentation.

Plugins

Storage and Adapter

Name Description @lokidb/fs-storage A persistence adapter which persists to node fs module storage. @lokidb/local-storage A persistence adapter which persists to web browser's local storage. @lokidb/indexed-storage A persistence adapter which persists to web browser's indexed db storage. @lokidb/memory-storage A persistence adapter which persists to memory. @lokidb/partitioning-adapter An adapter for adapters. Converts a non reference mode adapter into a reference mode adapter which can perform destructuring and partitioning.

Full-Text Search