openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@lokidb/local-storage

by LokiJS-Forge
2.1.0 (see all)

blazing fast, feature-rich in-memory database written in TypeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm status build status coverage status

LokiDB

LokiDB is a document oriented database written in TypeScript.

Its purpose is to store javascript objects as documents in a blazing fast nosql fashion and retrieve them with a similar mechanism.

LokiDB is the official successor of LokiJS.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install @lokidb/loki

Documentation

Check out our interactive documentation.

Plugins

Storage and Adapter

NameDescription
@lokidb/fs-storageA persistence adapter which persists to node fs module storage.
@lokidb/local-storageA persistence adapter which persists to web browser's local storage.
@lokidb/indexed-storageA persistence adapter which persists to web browser's indexed db storage.
@lokidb/memory-storageA persistence adapter which persists to memory.
@lokidb/partitioning-adapterAn adapter for adapters. Converts a non reference mode adapter into a reference mode adapter which can perform destructuring and partitioning.

Full-Text Search

NameDescription
@lokidb/full-text-searchA full-text search engine.
@lokidb/full-text-search-languageA language analyzer utility package.
@lokidb/full-text-search-language-deflag A german language analyzer.
@lokidb/full-text-search-language-enflag An english language analyzer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial