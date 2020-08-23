LokiDB is a document oriented database written in TypeScript.
Its purpose is to store javascript objects as documents in a blazing fast nosql fashion and retrieve them with a similar mechanism.
LokiDB is the official successor of LokiJS.
Install with npm:
npm install @lokidb/loki
Check out our interactive documentation.
|Name
|Description
|@lokidb/fs-storage
|A persistence adapter which persists to node fs module storage.
|@lokidb/local-storage
|A persistence adapter which persists to web browser's local storage.
|@lokidb/indexed-storage
|A persistence adapter which persists to web browser's indexed db storage.
|@lokidb/memory-storage
|A persistence adapter which persists to memory.
|@lokidb/partitioning-adapter
|An adapter for adapters. Converts a non reference mode adapter into a reference mode adapter which can perform destructuring and partitioning.
|Name
|Description
|@lokidb/full-text-search
|A full-text search engine.
|@lokidb/full-text-search-language
|A language analyzer utility package.
|@lokidb/full-text-search-language-de
|A german language analyzer.
|@lokidb/full-text-search-language-en
|An english language analyzer.