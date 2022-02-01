Lokalise API v2 official Node.js client

Official Node interface for the Lokalise API.

Quickstart

Install the library:

npm install @lokalise/node-api

Obtain Lokalise API token in your personal profile, initialize and use the client:

const { LokaliseApi } = require ( '@lokalise/node-api' ); const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApi({ apiKey: '<apiKey>' }); const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list(); projects.items[ 0 ].name; process = await lokaliseApi.files().upload(project_id, {data: data_base64, filename: 'test1.json' , lang_iso: 'en' }) process.status

Alternatively, you can use tokens obtained via OAuth2 (don't forget that these tokens have expiration dates):

const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApiOAuth({ apiKey: '<apiKeyObtainedViaOauth2>' }); const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list();

Usage

Detailed documentation can be found at lokalise.github.io/node-lokalise-api.

You can also check this repo containing some usage examples and this blog post with explanations.

License

This library is licensed under the BSD 3 Clause. Prior to version 5.1.0 the license was MIT.

Copyright (c) Lokalise group and Ilya Bodrov