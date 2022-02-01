openbase logo
@lokalise/node-api

by lokalise
7.0.1 (see all)

Lokalise API v2 Node.js client.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.2K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Lokalise API v2 official Node.js client

npm Build Status Test Coverage Downloads total

Official Node interface for the Lokalise API.

Quickstart

Install the library:

npm install @lokalise/node-api

Obtain Lokalise API token in your personal profile, initialize and use the client:

const { LokaliseApi } = require('@lokalise/node-api');

const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApi({ apiKey: '<apiKey>'});
const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list();
projects.items[0].name;

process = await lokaliseApi.files().upload(project_id,
  {data: data_base64, filename: 'test1.json', lang_iso: 'en'})
process.status // => 'queued'

Alternatively, you can use tokens obtained via OAuth2 (don't forget that these tokens have expiration dates):

const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApiOAuth({ apiKey: '<apiKeyObtainedViaOauth2>' });

const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list();

Usage

Detailed documentation can be found at lokalise.github.io/node-lokalise-api.

You can also check this repo containing some usage examples and this blog post with explanations.

License

This library is licensed under the BSD 3 Clause. Prior to version 5.1.0 the license was MIT.

Copyright (c) Lokalise group and Ilya Bodrov

