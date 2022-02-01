Official Node interface for the Lokalise API.
Install the library:
npm install @lokalise/node-api
Obtain Lokalise API token in your personal profile, initialize and use the client:
const { LokaliseApi } = require('@lokalise/node-api');
const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApi({ apiKey: '<apiKey>'});
const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list();
projects.items[0].name;
process = await lokaliseApi.files().upload(project_id,
{data: data_base64, filename: 'test1.json', lang_iso: 'en'})
process.status // => 'queued'
Alternatively, you can use tokens obtained via OAuth2 (don't forget that these tokens have expiration dates):
const lokaliseApi = new LokaliseApiOAuth({ apiKey: '<apiKeyObtainedViaOauth2>' });
const projects = lokaliseApi.projects().list();
Detailed documentation can be found at lokalise.github.io/node-lokalise-api.
You can also check this repo containing some usage examples and this blog post with explanations.
This library is licensed under the BSD 3 Clause. Prior to version 5.1.0 the license was MIT.
Copyright (c) Lokalise group and Ilya Bodrov