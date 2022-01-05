Logux Redux

Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.

This repository contains Redux compatible API on top of Logux Client.

Install

npm install @logux/core @logux/client @logux/redux redux

Usage

See documentation for Logux API.

import { CrossTabClient, log } from '@logux/client' import { createStoreCreator } from '@logux/redux' let userId = document .querySelector( 'meta[name=user]' ).content let token = document .querySelector( 'meta[name=token]' ).content const client = new CrossTabClient({ subprotocol : '1.0.0' , server : 'wss://example.com:1337' , userId, token }) const createStore = createStoreCreator(client) const store = createStore(reducers, preloadedState) log(store.client) export default store

import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import store from './store' import App from './App' ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < App /> </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )