Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.
This repository contains Redux compatible API on top of Logux Client.
npm install @logux/core @logux/client @logux/redux redux
See documentation for Logux API.
import { CrossTabClient, log } from '@logux/client'
import { createStoreCreator } from '@logux/redux'
let userId = document.querySelector('meta[name=user]').content
let token = document.querySelector('meta[name=token]').content
const client = new CrossTabClient({
subprotocol: '1.0.0',
server: 'wss://example.com:1337',
userId,
token
})
const createStore = createStoreCreator(client)
const store = createStore(reducers, preloadedState)
log(store.client)
export default store
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import store from './store'
import App from './App'
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}><App /></Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
import { useSubscription } from '@logux/redux'
export const User = ({ id, name }) => {
const isSubscribing = useSubscription([`user/${ id }`])
if (isSubscribing) {
return <Loader />
} else {
return <h1>{ name }</h1>
}
}