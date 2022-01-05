openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@logux/redux

by logux
0.8.2 (see all)

Redux compatible API for Logux

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logux Redux

Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.

This repository contains Redux compatible API on top of Logux Client.

Sponsored by Evil Martians

Install

npm install @logux/core @logux/client @logux/redux redux

Usage

See documentation for Logux API.

import { CrossTabClient, log } from '@logux/client'
import { createStoreCreator } from '@logux/redux'

let userId = document.querySelector('meta[name=user]').content
let token = document.querySelector('meta[name=token]').content

const client = new CrossTabClient({
  subprotocol: '1.0.0',
  server: 'wss://example.com:1337',
  userId,
  token
})

const createStore = createStoreCreator(client)

const store = createStore(reducers, preloadedState)
log(store.client)

export default store

import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'

import store from './store'
import App from './App'

ReactDOM.render(
  <Provider store={store}><App /></Provider>,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

import { useSubscription } from '@logux/redux'

export const User = ({ id, name }) => {
  const isSubscribing = useSubscription([`user/${ id }`])
  if (isSubscribing) {
    return <Loader />
  } else {
    return <h1>{ name }</h1>
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial