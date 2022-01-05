Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.
This repository contains Logux core components for JavaScript:
Log to store node’s actions.
MemoryStore to store log in the memory.
BaseNode,
ClientNode, and
ServerNode to synchronize actions
from Log with other node.
isFirstOlder to compare creation time of different actions.
WsConnection,
Reconnect, and
ServerConnection to connect nodes
via WebSocket.
TestLog,
TestPair,
TestTime, and
eachStoreCheck
to test Logux application.
npm install @logux/core
See documentation for Logux API.
import { ClientNode, TestTime, TestLog, TestPair } from '@logux/core'
let time = new TestTime()
let pair = new TestPair()
let node = new ClientNode('client:test', time.nextLog(), pair.left)
import { isFirstOlder } from '@logux/core'
let lastRename
log.type('RENAME', (action, meta) => {
if (isFirstOlder(lastRename, meta)) {
changeName(action.name)
lastRename = meta
}
})