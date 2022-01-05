openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@logux/core

by logux
0.7.2 (see all)

Logux core components for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Logux Core Cult Of Martians

Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.

This repository contains Logux core components for JavaScript:

  • Log to store node’s actions.
  • MemoryStore to store log in the memory.
  • BaseNode, ClientNode, and ServerNode to synchronize actions from Log with other node.
  • isFirstOlder to compare creation time of different actions.
  • WsConnection, Reconnect, and ServerConnection to connect nodes via WebSocket.
  • TestLog, TestPair, TestTime, and eachStoreCheck to test Logux application.
Sponsored by Evil Martians

Install

npm install @logux/core

Usage

See documentation for Logux API.

import { ClientNode, TestTime, TestLog, TestPair } from '@logux/core'

let time = new TestTime()
let pair = new TestPair()
let node = new ClientNode('client:test', time.nextLog(), pair.left)

import { isFirstOlder } from '@logux/core'

let lastRename
log.type('RENAME', (action, meta) => {
  if (isFirstOlder(lastRename, meta)) {
    changeName(action.name)
    lastRename = meta
  }
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Zoso der Goldene7 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial