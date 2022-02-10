Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.
This repository contains Logux base components to build web client:
CrossTabClient and
Client to create web client for Logux.
IndexedStore to store Logux log in
IndexedDB.
badge() widget to show Logux synchronization status in UI.
status() to write own UI to show Logux synchronization status in UI.
attention(),
confirm(),
favicon() to improve UX in Logux web app.
log() to print Logux synchronization status to browser DevTools.
Check demo page for widget UI.
npm install @logux/core @logux/client nanostores
See documentation for Logux API.
import { CrossTabClient, badge, badgeEn, log } from '@logux/client'
import { badgeStyles } from '@logux/client/badge/styles'
let userId = document.querySelector('meta[name=user]').content
let token = document.querySelector('meta[name=token]').content
const client = new CrossTabClient({
subprotocol: '1.0.0',
server: 'wss://example.com:1337',
userId,
token
})
badge(client, { messages: badgeEn, styles: badgeStyles })
log(client)
client.start()