Logux Client

Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.

This repository contains Logux base components to build web client:

CrossTabClient and Client to create web client for Logux.

and to create web client for Logux. IndexedStore to store Logux log in IndexedDB .

to store Logux log in . badge() widget to show Logux synchronization status in UI.

widget to show Logux synchronization status in UI. status() to write own UI to show Logux synchronization status in UI.

to write own UI to show Logux synchronization status in UI. attention() , confirm() , favicon() to improve UX in Logux web app.

, , to improve UX in Logux web app. log() to print Logux synchronization status to browser DevTools.

Check demo page for widget UI.

Install

npm install @logux/core @logux/client nanostores

Usage

See documentation for Logux API.