Please check this blog for documentation this link

Here is how it looks

Breaking change in version 1.0.8

Due to issue in date formate dd-MM-yyyy , we have used momentjs to solve it. We are moving away from angular DatePipe so now only momentjs date formates are valid.

so people who are using dd will require change it to DD

Credits to

rajeshwar patlolla's Ionic1 Datepicker