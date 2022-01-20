Node.js library for logging to LogDNA
Previous versions of this client are still supported, but if you are upgrading to this version, please see our migration document for the differences between this version and prior versions.
$ npm install @logdna/logger
Operation requires a LogDNA Ingestion Key. Without it, the client will not be able to post logs to the cloud. Please contact our support if you have questions about this setup process!
To use the client, create an instance, then call
.log() or a convenience method.
const logdna = require('@logdna/logger')
const options = {
app: 'myAppName'
, level: 'debug' // set a default for when level is not provided in function calls
}
const logger = logdna.createLogger('<YOUR INGESTION KEY>', options)
logger.log('This is an INFO statement', 'info')
logger.log('This will be a DEBUG statement, based on the default')
logger.log('This is an INFO statement with an options object', {
level: 'info'
, meta: {
somekey: 'Arbitrary message'
, anotherkey: 'Another arbitrary message or data point'
}
})
logger.info('This is an INFO statement using a convenience method')
// Objects can be logged, too, but they're just serialized
logger.info({
message: 'Got some user data'
, userId: req.params.userId // This assumes `req.params` comes from some HTTP framework
})
// Just sets `level: 'error'` automatically
logger.error('An error was encountered while processing user data')
Although the logger can accept an object as its "message",
Error instances contain
non-enumerable properties such that
log.error(err) will not yield the expected results.
To mitigate this, users can trap (or generate) errors, then expose the error properties
as desired.
This example hardcodes some JSON to parse, but it could easily come from user input.
const input = '{"whoops": "This JSON is malformed because it\'s missing a closing quote}'
try {
JSON.parse(input)
} catch (err) {
log.error('JSON parse error while processing a string that should be JSON', {
indexMeta: true // Makes `meta` searchable. See docs below.
, meta: {
name: err.name
, message: err.message
, stack: err.stack
, input
}
})
// OR, if the all the details aren't important, a more concise log could be this
log.error(err.message, {
meta: {
message: 'JSON parse error during function xxx'
, input
}
})
}
The client supports the following log levels by default. They are case-insensitive. Users may also add custom log levels.
TRACE
DEBUG
INFO
WARN
ERROR
FATAL
Users may provide an array of
levels as a logger instantiation option. The
levels
value must be an array, and its values must be letters only. All level values are
normalized to upper-case when sent to the LogDNA server, but their use in function
calls is case-insensitive.
const {createLogger} = require('@logdna/logger')
const logger = createLogger(myKey, {
levels: ['info', 'warn', 'critical', 'catastrophic']
})
logger.info('my text') // ok
logger.warn('some warning text') // ok
logger.catastrophic('OH NO!') // error
logger.log('OH NO!', 'critical') // ok
logger.log('We are crashing!', 'catastrophic') // ok
We have set up convenience methods that automatically set the log level appropriately, and are easy to read. If using custom log levels, then convenience methods will
only be added for custom levels that also match the default log levels, e.g.
log.info().
logger.trace(msg[, options])
logger.debug(msg[, options])
logger.info(msg[, options])
logger.warn(msg[, options])
logger.error(msg[, options])
logger.fatal(msg[, options])
msg
<Object> |
<String> - The message (or object) to log
options
<Object> - Per-message options. See
logger.log() for those.
The
Logger is an
EventEmitter and will emit events rather than use promises or callbacks to communicate its progress.
Listening to the events is optional, although an
error listener is recommended.
'addMetaProperty'
<Object>
Emitted when a meta property is successfully added. This meta property will be attached to each log message.
'cleared'
<Object>
message
<String> - A message indicating that everything was sent or that nothing needed to be sent
When all log lines have been sent to LogDNA, this event is emitted. If it emits after lines have successfully been sent,
then the message will be
'All accumulated log entries have been sent'. If there were no lines to be sent
(for example, if
flush() was called proactively), then the message will be
'All buffers clear; Nothing to send'.
'error'
<TypeError> |
<Error>
This event is emitted when an asynchronous error is encountered. Depending on the context,
meta will contain
different pieces of information about the error. If the error is retry-able, the error's
message
property will indicate that it's a "temporary" error to avoid confusion with hard errors.
Note:
ignoreRetryableErrors is
true by default, and will not emit errors when
the
retrying property in the metadata is
true. To emit all errors regardless of
retrying, set
ignoreRetryableErrors: false.
The metadata for an error encountered during an HTTP call to LogDNA will have the following
meta properties in the error.
actual
<String> - The raw error message from the HTTP client
code
<String> |
<Number> - The HTTP agent's "code" or
statusCode value
firstLine
<String> - The first log line in the buffer that was sending
lastLine
<String> - The last log line in the buffer that was sending
retrying
<Boolean> - Whether an attempt will be made to resend the payload
attempts
<Number> - The number of consecutive failures
log()
When
log() is called directly, or indirectly (via a convenience method), errors can be emitted if certain validations fail.
If an invalid log level is provided, or if a bad data type is found for the
options parameter, the
meta property of the error
will contain the following properties:
got
<String> - Description of the invalid input. Will depend on error context.
expected
<String> - The allowable log levels if
options is an invalid log level
used
<String> - If a bad
level is used in
options, it will be ignored, and the default will be used.
This property indicates what that value is.
payloadStructure mismatch
When
log() or
agentLog() is called, the
payloadStructure must be set appropriately. If it is not, an error is emitted.
Keep in mind that
agentLog() is reserved for LogDNA systems and is not intended for public usage.
message
<String> - Static message of
Invalid method based on payloadStructure
payloadStructure
<String> - The current payload structure value that is set on the instance
expected
<String> - The expected payload structure to be able to call the method.
207 (partial success) response
If a
207 status code is received, this means that some of the lines failed to be ingested. An
error event is emitted for each
failed line and will have the following structure:
message
<String> - Static message:
Non-200 status while ingesting this line
meta
<Object> - Details about the failed line
'removeMetaProperty'
<Object>
This is emitted when a key (and implied value) are removed from the global
meta object. If the key does not exist,
then a
warn event with the same signature will be emitted instead.
'send'
<Object>
httpStatus
<String> - The
status property of the HTTP agent's response
firstLine
<String> - The first log line in the buffer that was sent
lastLine
<String> - The last log line in the buffer that was sent
totalLinesSent
<Number> - The total number of lines in the sent buffer
totalLinesReady
<Number> - The number of lines left to be sent (if queueing has happened)
bufferCount
<Number> - The number of buffers left to be sent (if queueing has happened)
This event is emitted when a buffer is successfully sent to LogDNA. Since a buffer can contain many log entries, this event summarizes the activity.
In a high throughput system where
flushLimit is exceeded and multiple buffers are waiting to be sent, information
like
totalLinesReady and
bufferCount help illustrate how much work is left to be done. Any buffers that have been queued will
be sent one after another, ignoring any flush timer.
'warn'
This event is emitted when there is no log data provided to the
log method, or when
removeMetaProperty is called with an unrecognized key.
For those cases, additional properties (apart from
message) are included:
log()
statement (Any) - If
log() was called with a
null string or an invalid data type, this key will contain the given log statement.
agentLog()
statement (Any) - If
agentLog() was called with a
null string or an invalid data type, this key will contain the given log statement.
removeMetaProperty
key
<String> - The key that the command attempted to remove but that did not exist
createLogger(key[, options])
key
<String> - Your ingestion key
options
<Object>
level
<String> - Level to be used if not specified elsewhere. Default:
INFO
levels
<Array> - An array of custom log levels to use. Default: Default log levels
tags
<Array> |
<String> - Tags to be added to each message
meta
<Object> - Global metadata. Added to each message, unless overridden.
timeout
<Number> - Millisecond timeout for each HTTP request. Default:
30000ms. Max:
300000ms
hostname
<String> - Hostname for each HTTP request.
mac
<String> - MAC address for each HTTP request.
ip
<String> - IPv4 or IPv6 address for each HTTP request.
url
<String> - URL of the logging server. Default:
https://logs.logdna.com/logs/ingest
flushLimit
<Number> - Maximum total line lengths before a
flush is forced. Default:
5000000
flushIntervalMs
<Number> - Mseconds to wait before sending the buffer. Default:
250ms
shimProperties
<Array> - List of dynamic
options keys to look for when calling
log()
indexMeta
<Boolean> - Controls whether
meta data for each message is searchable. Default:
false
app
<String> - Arbitrary app name for labeling each message. Default:
default
env
<String> - An environment label attached to each message
baseBackoffMs
<Number> - Minimum exponential backoff time in milliseconds. Default:
3000ms
maxBackoffMs
<Number> - Maximum exponential backoff time in milliseconds. Default:
30000ms
maxAttempts
<Number> - Maximum number of times the logger will try to send a buffer of messages when retryable errors are encountered; when the limit is reached, retryable errors will be treated as non-retryable errors. Default:
-1, meaning unlimited.
withCredentials
<Boolean> - Passed to the request library to make CORS requests. Default:
false
verboseEvents
<Boolean> - Include the complete content of the buffer sent when emitting
send and
error events. When this option is enabled, the events will include an additional
buffer field which is an array of the messages and any metadata associated with those messages that were involved in the transmission that triggered the event. Default:
false
payloadStructure
<String> - (LogDNA usage only) Ability to specify a different payload structure for ingestion. Default:
default
compress
<Boolean> - (LogDNA usage only) Compression support for the agent. Default:
false
proxy
<String> - The full URL of an http or https proxy to pass through
ignoreRetryableErrors
<Boolean> - Do not emit "errors" that are retry-able. Typically, theses are
temporary connection-based errors. Default:
true
sendUserAgent
<Boolean> - This option controls the sending of our library's user-agent string
in HTTP requests to LogDNA. When this setting is
true in a browser context, it may print a console
error although the payloads are still sent. Setting this to
false in a browser context will
retain the
user-agent header of the browser. Default:
true
<TypeError> |
<TypeError> |
<Error>
Logger
Returns a logging instance to use.
flushLimit and
flushIntervalMs control when the buffer is sent to LogDNA.
The
flushIntervalMs timer is only started after lines are logged, and the
flushLimit is a size approximation based on the summation
of
.length properties of each log line. If the buffer size exceeds
flushLimit, it will immediately send the buffer and ignore
the
flushIntervalMs timer. Otherwise, a timer will repeatedly flush the buffer every
flushIntervalMs milliseconds,
as long as the buffer contains log entries.
If
indexMeta is
false, then the metadata will still appear in LogDNA search, but the fields themselves will not be searchable.
If this option is
true, then meta objects will be parsed and searchable up to three levels deep. Any fields
deeper than three levels will be stringified and cannot be searched.
WARNING: When this option is
true, your metadata objects across all types of log messages MUST have consistent
types, or the metadata object may not be parsed properly!
shimProperties can be used to set up keys to look for in the
options parameter of a
log() call. If the specified keys
are found in
options, their key-values will be included the top-level of the final logging payload send to LogDNA.
payloadStructure is only for LogDNA's use in other parts of the system such as our logging agent.
It is not intended to be used by public consumers, and it should be left to the default value.
For more information on the backoff algorithm and the options for it, see the Exponential Backoff Strategy section.
setupDefaultLogger(key[, options])
The same as
createLogger(), except for that it creates a singleton that will be reused if called again.
Users can call this multiple times, and the client package will maintain (create and/or return) the singleton.
Note that only the first call will instantiate a new instance. Therefore, any successive calls will ignore the provided parameters.
const logdna = require('@logdna/logger')
const logger = logdna.setupDefaultLogger('<YOUR KEY HERE>')
const sameLogger = logdna.setupDefaultLogger()
logger.agentLog(opts)
This method is for use exclusively by LogDNA, and is not intended for public logging.
logger.addMetaProperty(key, value)
key
<String> - The meta property's key
value
<String> |
<Number> |
<Boolean> |
<Object> |
<Array> - The meta property's value
addMetaProperty
This method adds a key-value to the global metadata, which is added to each log entry upon calling
log().
Although
meta can be set on instantiation, this method provides a way to update it on-the-fly.
If
options.meta is also used in a
log() call, the key-value pairs from the global
meta will be merged with
options.meta, and those new pairs will take precedence over any matching keys in the global metadata.
// This will use `meta` to track logs from different modules
const logger = createLogger('<YOUR API KEY>', {
meta: {
module: 'main.js' // Global default
}
})
logger.debug('This is the main module') // Uses global meta
// ... elsewhere, in another file, perhaps
logger.info('I am in module1.js', {
meta: {module: __filename} // Overrides global meta
})
logger.flush()
cleared
When
flush is called, any messages in the buffer are sent to LogDNA. It's not necessary to call this manually, although it is useful
to do so to ensure clean shutdown (see Best Practices). When
log is called, it automatically starts a timer
that will call
flush, but it is idempotent and can be called at any time.
If log lines exist in the current buffer, it is pushed onto a send queue, and a new buffer is created. The send queue is processed and uploaded to LogDNA.
If no work needs to be done, the
cleared event is immediately emitted.
logger.log(statement[, options])
statement
<String> |
<Object> - Text or object of the log entry. Objects are serialized.
options
<String> |
<Object> - A string representing a level or an object with the following elements:
level
<String> - Desired level for the current message. Default:
logger.level
app
<String> - App name to use for the current message. Default:
logger.app
env
<String> - Environement name to use for the current message. Default:
logger.env
timestamp
<Number> - Epoch ms time to use for the current message. Must be within 24 hours. Default:
Date.now()
context
<Object> - Synonym for
meta, but mutually exclusive. Ignored if
meta exists.
indexMeta
<Boolean> - Allows for the
meta to be searchable in LogDNA. Default:
logger.indexMeta
meta
<Object> - Per-message meta data. Combined with key-values created with
addMetaProperty
Sends a string or object to LogDNA for storage. If the convenience methods are used, they call this function
under the hood, so the options are the same. The only difference is that
level is automatically set in the convenience methods.
logger.removeMetaProperty(key)
Attempts to remove the given key from the global
meta data object. If the key is not found,
warn is emitted.
In default operation, when
log functions are called, the line is added to a buffer to cut down on HTTP traffic to the server.
The buffer is flushed every
flushIntervalMs milliseconds or if the log line lengths grow beyond
flushLimit.
When
flush fires (or is called manually), the current buffer is put onto a send queue, and a new buffer is started. The send queue begins
sending to LogDNA. It will continue to send without pausing or honoring
flushIntervalMs as long as there are buffers in the send queue.
When the send queue is empty,
cleared is emitted.
207 status code was received, this means that at least one line failed ingestion. Each offending line and its status code
will be emitted as an error.
400) will not be retried because they most likely would never be successful (if the message is deemed invalid),
and
error events are emitted for these errors, also.
500-level response status codes will be retried using an exponential backoff strategy, but will
also emit
error events along the way.
ECONNABORTED (timeout),
ECONNRESET,
EADDRINUSE,
ECONNREFUSED,
EPIPE,
ENOTFOUND,
ENETUNREACH
500,
502,
503,
504,
521,
522,
524
When HTTP failures happen, if they are deemed "retryable" (non-user errors), then the client will pause for a short time before trying to resend. The algorithm it implements is an exponential backoff with a "jitter" strategy that uses random numbers statistically to spread out the wait times to avoid flooding.
The settings for
baseBackoffMs and
maxBackoffMs are used in this algorithm and serve as the lower and upper boundaries for the wait time.
These types of errors are blocking since they are related to timeouts and server errors. Logs will continue to buffer as normal, and if the HTTP calls becomes successful, they will begin to send immediately, and without pause.
error listener so that your app is aware of problems. Things like HTTP errors are emitted this way.
cleared
event during shutdown:
const {createLogger} = require('@logdna/logger')
const {once} = require('events')
const logger = createLogger('<YOUR KEY HERE>')
logger.on('error', console.error)
function onSignal(signal) {
logger.warn({signal}, 'received signal, shutting down')
shutdown()
}
async function shutdown() {
await once(logger, 'cleared')
}
process.on('SIGTERM', onSignal)
process.on('SIGINT', onSignal)
Browserify Example
const {createLogger} = require('@logdna/logger');
const logger = createLogger('API KEY HERE', {
hostname:'ClientSideTest'
, app: 'sequence'
, indexMeta: true
})
const date = new Date().toISOString()
const logme = () => {
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
logger.log('Hello LogDNA Test ' + date, {
meta: {
sequence: i
}
})
}
}
setInterval(logme, 5000);
If the above snippet is saved as a file
main.js, then, with Browserify, you can convert this file to a
bundle.js file:
browserify main.js -o bundle.js
The
bundle.js file can be included like any other script:
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
When using NodeJS inside a browser, the domain needs to be whitelisted in your LogDNA organization settings.
For Bunyan Stream support, reference our logdna-bunyan module.
For Winston support, reference our logdna-winston module.
AWS Lambda relays
stdout and
stderr output from your function's code to CloudWatch,
but you can easily set up a
Logger instance as shown above to send logs to LogDNA instead.
If you have existing code that uses
console.log and
console.error statements, you can
also override these
console methods to send output to LogDNA without changing your code:
'use strict'
const {once} = require('events')
const {createLogger} = require('@logdna/logger')
const options = {
env: 'env'
, app: 'lambda-app'
, hostname: 'lambda-test'
}
const logger = createLogger('API KEY HERE', options)
// Override console methods to send logs to both LogDNA and stdout/stderr
const {
log: consoleLog
, error: consoleError
} = console
console.log = function(message, ...args) {
logger.log(message)
consoleLog(message, ...args)
}
console.error = function(message, ...args) {
logger.error(message)
consoleError(message, ...args)
}
exports.handler = async function handler(event, context) {
logger.on('error', consoleError)
// Your code here
console.log('Informational log')
console.log({
example: 'this is a sample object log'
})
console.error('Error log')
// Ensure logs have been flushed to LogDNA before finishing
await once(logger, 'cleared')
}
The logger supports proxying for situations such as corporate proxies that require traffic
to be passed through them before reaching the outside world. For such implementations,
use the
proxy instantiation option to set the full URL
of the proxy. It supports both http and https proxy URLs. Under the hood, the logger uses
the https-proxy-agent package for this.
In this example, an http proxy (with credentials) is passed through before reaching LogDNA's secure ingestion endpoint:
const {createLogger} = require('@logdna/logger')
const logger = createLogger(apiKey, {
proxy: 'http://username:pass@yourproxy.company.com:12345'
, app: 'myapp'
})
logger.info('Happy logging through your proxy!')
