Log4JS - Logstash UDP appender

This is an optional appender for log4js-node.

npm install @log4js-node/logstashudp

The logstashUDP appender supports sending log events to a Logstash server. It uses the node.js core UDP support, and so requires no extra dependencies. Remember to call log4js.shutdown in your application if you want the UDP socket closed cleanly.

Configuration

type - @log4js-node/logstashudp

- host - string - hostname (or IP-address) of the logstash server

- - hostname (or IP-address) of the logstash server port - integer - port of the logstash server

- - port of the logstash server layout - (optional, defaults to dummyLayout) - used for the message field of the logstash data (see layouts)

- (optional, defaults to dummyLayout) - used for the message field of the logstash data (see layouts) extraDataProvider - function (optional, defaults to put the second param of log to fields) - used to enhance the object sent to Logstash via UDP. this will be passed the log event and should return a object.

Example

default config

log4js.configure({ appenders : { logstash : { type : '@log4js-node/logstashudp' , host : 'log.server' , port : 12345 } }, categories : { default : { appenders : [ 'logstash' ], level : 'info' } } }); const logger = log4js.getLogger(); logger.info( "important log message" , { cheese : 'gouda' , biscuits : 'hobnob' });

This will result in a JSON message being sent to log.server:12345 over UDP, with the following format:

{ '@version' : '1' , '@timestamp' : '2014-04-22T23:03:14.111Z' , 'host' : 'yourHostname' , 'level' : 'INFO' , 'category' : 'default' , 'message' : 'important log message' , 'fields' : { 'biscuits' : 'hobnob' , 'cheese' : 'gouda' } }

use estraDataProvider

log4js.configure({ appenders : { logstash : { type : '@log4js-node/logstashudp' , host : 'log.server' , port : 12345 , extraDataProvider : loggingEvent => ({ host : 'anotherHostname' , clientIp : '1.2.3.4' , fields : { tag : 'myTag' , pid : loggingEvent.pid, cheese : 'defaultCheese' } }) } }, categories : { default : { appenders : [ 'logstash' ], level : 'info' } } }); const logger = log4js.getLogger(); logger.info( "important log message" , { cheese : 'gouda' , biscuits : 'hobnob' });

This will result in a JSON message being sent to log.server:12345 over UDP, with the following format:

{ '@version' : '1' , '@timestamp' : '2014-04-22T23:03:14.111Z' , 'host' : 'anotherHostname' , 'level' : 'INFO' , 'category' : 'default' , 'message' : 'important log message' , 'clientIp' : '1.2.3.4' , 'fields' : { 'cheese' : 'defaultCheese' , 'tag' : 'myTag' , 'pid' : 123 } }