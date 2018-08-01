openbase logo
@log4js-node/log4js-api

by log4js-node
1.0.2 (see all)

An API compatibility layer for log4js - library makers should use this to avoid version conflicts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.9K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Log4js - API

This library is intended for use by other library makers that want to include support for log4js in their libraries without requiring a dependency on a specific version of log4js. It is intended that this library should remain static, and will work with any version of log4js. If no version of log4js can be found, then the library simply does not output anything.

Installation

npm install @log4js-node/log4js-api

Usage

Use as you would log4js - only without configuring it, it would be your library's clients that are responsible for configuring log4js (if they want to). The API is limited to only getLogger on the log4js object, and returns a Logger object that only supports the basic log functions (trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal). If log4js is found in the require path, then the real log4js Logger object is returned.

const log4js = require('@log4js-node/log4js-api');
const logger = log4js.getLogger('my-library');

logger.info("Library starting up");

