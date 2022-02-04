Log4brains

Log4brains is a docs-as-code knowledge base for your development and infrastructure projects. It enables you to log Architecture Decision Records (ADR) right from your IDE and to publish them automatically as a static website.

By logging your decisions chronologically, you will be able to:

Understand past technical decisions and their context

Take new decisions with confidence

Always have a up-to-date technical documentation and training material available

Onboard new developers quicker

Set up a collaborative decision process thanks to pull requests

Features Docs-as-code: ADRs are written in markdown, stored in your git repository, close to your code

Local preview with Hot Reload

Interactive ADR creation from the CLI

Static site generation to publish to GitHub/GitLab Pages or S3

Timeline menu

Searchable

ADR metadata automatically guessed from its raw text and git logs

No enforced markdown structure: you are free to write however you want

No required file numbering schema (i.e., adr-0001.md , adr-0002.md ...): avoids git merge issues

, ...): avoids git merge issues Customizable template (default: MADR)

Multi-package projects support (mono or multi repo): notion of global and package-specific ADRs Coming soon: Local images and diagrams support

RSS feed to be notified of new ADRs

Decision backlog

@adr annotation to include code references in ADRs

annotation to include code references in ADRs ADR creation/edition from the UI

Create a new GitHub/GitLab issue from the UI

... let's suggest a new feature if you have other needs!

🎞️ Watch the full screencast - ⚡ See an example (Log4brains' own ADRs)

Table of contents

🚀 Getting started

We recommend to store your Architecture Decision Records (ADR) next to the source code of your project, in the same git repository, to keep them in sync.

To get started, run these commands inside your project root folder:

npm install -g log4brains log4brains init

It will ask you several questions to get Log4brains properly configured. It will also create the required template files and your first ADR as well. Then, you can start the web UI to preview your knowledge base locally:

log4brains preview

In this mode, the Hot Reload feature is enabled: any change you make to a markdown file from your IDE is applied live.

To create a new ADR from your template, run this command:

log4brains adr new

Get all the available commands and options by running log4brains --help .

Finally, do not forget to set up your CI/CD pipeline to automatically publish your knowledge base on a static website service like GitHub/GitLab Pages or S3.

🤔 What is an ADR and why should you use them

The term ADR became popular in 2011 with Michael Nygard's article: documenting architecture decisions. He aimed to reconcile Agile methods with software documentation by creating a very concise template to record functional or non-functional "architecturally significant" decisions in a lightweight format like markdown. The original template had only a few parts:

Title : Which sums up the solved problem and its solution

: Which sums up the solved problem and its solution Context : Probably the essential part, which describes "the forces at play, including technological, political, social, and project local"

: Probably the essential part, which describes "the forces at play, including technological, political, social, and project local" Decision

Status : Proposed, accepted, deprecated, superseded...

: Proposed, accepted, deprecated, superseded... Consequences: The positive and negative ones for the future of the project

There are other ADR templates like Y-Statements or MADR, which is the default one that is shipped with Log4brains.

As you can guess from the template above, an ADR is immutable. Only its status can change. Thanks to this, your documentation is never out-of-date! Yes, an ADR can be deprecated or superseded by another one, but it was at least true one day! And even if it's not the case anymore, it is still a precious piece of information.

This leads us to the main goals of this methodology:

Avoid blind acceptance and blind reversal when you face past decisions

Speed up the onboarding of new developers on a project

Formalize a collaborative decision-making process

To learn more on this topic, I recommend you to read these great resources:

📨 CI/CD configuration examples

Log4brains lets you publish automatically your knowledge base on the static hosting service of your choice, thanks to the log4brains-web build command. Here are some configuration examples for the most common hosting services / CI runners.

Publish to GitHub Pages with GitHub Actions First, create .github/workflows/publish-log4brains.yml and adapt it to your case: name: Publish Log4brains on: push: branches: - master jobs: build-and-publish: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2.3.4 with: persist-credentials: false fetch-depth: 0 - name: Install Node uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: "14" - name: Install and Build Log4brains run: | npm install -g log4brains log4brains build --basePath /${GITHUB_REPOSITORY#*/}/log4brains - name: Deploy uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@3.7.1 with: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} BRANCH: gh-pages FOLDER: .log4brains/out TARGET_FOLDER: log4brains After the first run, this workflow will create a gh-pages branch in your repository containing the generated static files to serve. Then, we have to tell GitHub that we don't want to use Jekyll, otherwise, you will get a 404 error: git checkout gh-pages touch .nojekyll git add .nojekyll git commit -m "Add .nojekyll for Log4brains" git push Finally, you can enable your GitHub page: On GitHub, go to Settings > GitHub Pages

Select the gh-pages branch as the "Source"

branch as the "Source" Then, select the / (root) folder You should now be able to see your knowledge base at https://<username>.github.io/<repository>/log4brains/ . It will be re-built and published every time you push on master .

Publish to GitLab Pages with GitLab CI Create your .gitlab-ci.yml and adapt it to your case: image: node:14-alpine3.12 pages: stage: deploy variables: GIT_DEPTH: 0 script: - mkdir -p public - npm install -g --unsafe-perm log4brains - log4brains build --basePath /$CI_PROJECT_NAME/log4brains --out public/log4brains artifacts: paths: - public rules: - if: "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH" You should now be able to see your knowledge base at https://<username>.gitlab.io/<repository>/log4brains/ . It will be re-built and published every time you push on master .

Publish to S3 First, create a bucket with the "Static website hosting" feature enabled: export BUCKET_NAME=yourcompany-yourproject-log4brains aws s3api create-bucket --acl public-read --bucket ${BUCKET_NAME} read -r -d '' BUCKET_POLICY << EOP { "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : "*" , "Action" : "s3:GetObject" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3::: ${BUCKET_NAME} /*" } ] } EOP aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket ${BUCKET_NAME} --policy " $BUCKET_POLICY " aws s3 website s3:// ${BUCKET_NAME} --index-document index.html Then, configure your CI to run these commands: Install Node and the AWS CLI

Checkout your Git repository with the full history . Otherwise, Log4brains won't work correctly (see previous examples)

. Otherwise, Log4brains won't work correctly (see previous examples) npm install -g log4brains

log4brains build

aws s3 sync .log4brains/out s3://<YOUR BUCKET> --delete Your knowledge base will be available on http://<YOUR BUCKET>.s3-website-<YOUR REGION>.amazonaws.com/ . You can get some inspiration on implementing this workflow for GitHub Actions or GitLab CI by looking at the previous examples.

Finally, you can add the ADR badge to your README.md !

❓ FAQ

What are the prerequisites?

Node.js >= 12

NPM or Yarn

Git

Is Log4brains only for JS projects?

Of course not! Log4brains is developed with TypeScript and use NPM as a package manager. You need Node and NPM to be installed globally to run Log4brains, but it is designed to work for all kind of projects.

What about multi-package projects?

Log4brains supports both mono and multi packages projects. The log4brains init command will prompt you regarding this.

In the case of a multi-package project, you have two options:

Mono-repository: in this case, just install Log4brains in the root folder. It will manage "global ADRs", for example in docs/adr and "package-specific ADRs", for example in packages/<package name>/docs/adr .

and "package-specific ADRs", for example in . One repository per package: in the future, Log4brains will handle this case with a central repository for the "global ADRs" while fetching "package-specifics ADRs" directly from each package repository. For the moment, all the ADRs have to be stored in a central repository.

Here is an example of a typical file structure for each case:

Simple mono-package project project-root ├── docs | └── adr | ├── 20200101-your-first-adr .md | ├── 20200115-your-second-adr .md | ├── [...] | ├── index .md | └── template .md [...]

Multi-package project in a mono-repository project-root ├── docs | └── adr | ├── 20200101-your-first-global-adr .md | ├── 20200115-your-second-global-adr .md | ├── [...] | ├── index .md | └── template .md ├── packages | ├── package1 | | ├── docs | | | └── adr | | | ├── 20200102-your-first-package-specific-adr .md | | | ├── 20200116-your-second-package-specific-adr .md | | | [...] | | [...] | ├── package2 | | ├── docs | | | └── adr | | | ├── [...] | | | [...] | | [...] | [...] [...]

Multi-package with one repository per package For the moment in one central repository (specific for the docs, or not): project-docs ├── adr | ├── global | | ├── 20200101-your-first-global-adr .md | | ├── 20200115-your-second-global-adr .md | | ├── [...] | | ├── index .md | | └── template .md | ├── package1 | | ├── 20200102-your-first-package-specific-adr .md | | ├── 20200116-your-second-package-specific-adr .md | | [...] | ├── package2 | | ├── [...] | | [...] | [...] [...] In the future: project-docs ├── adr | ├── 20200101-your-first-global-adr .md | ├── 20200115-your-second-global-adr .md | ├── [...] | ├── index .md | └── template .md [...] repo1 ├── docs | └── adr | ├── 20200102-your-first-package-specific-adr .md | ├── 20200116-your-second-package-specific-adr .md | [...] [...] repo2 ├── docs | └── adr | ├── [...] | [...] [...]

How to configure .log4brains.yml ?

This file is automatically created when you run log4brains init (cf getting started), but you may need to configure it manually.

Here is an example with just the required fields:

project: name: Foo Bar tz: Europe/Paris adrFolder: ./docs/adr

If you have multiple packages in your project, you may want to support package-specific ADRs by setting the optional project.packages field:

project: packages: - name: backend path: ./packages/backend adrFolder: ./packages/backend/docs/adr

Another optional field is project.repository , which is normally automatically guessed by Log4brains to create links to GitHub, GitLab, etc. But in some cases, like for GitHub or GitLab enterprise, you have to configure it manually:

project: repository: url: https://github.com/foo/bar provider: github viewFileUriPattern: /blob/%branch/%path

Is Log4brains also available as a Docker image?

Yes! https://hub.docker.com/r/thomvaill/log4brains

📣 Beta version: your feedback is welcome!

At this stage, Log4brains is just a few months old and was designed only based on my needs and my past experiences with ADRs. But I am convinced that this project can benefit a lot of teams. This is why it would be precious for me to get your feedback on this beta version in order to improve it.

To do so, you are very welcome to create a new feedback in the Discussions or to reach out to me at thomvaill@bluebricks.dev. Thanks a lot 🙏

Disclaimer: during the beta, some releases can introduce breaking changes without any warning.

Compatibility issues: the project is heavily tested on Ubuntu / Google Chrome environments; It should also work on Windows, macOS and other browsers, but since this is a beta version, some bugs can occur. Please raise an issue if you encounter some!

Contributing

Pull Requests are more than welcome! Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for more details. You can also create a new issue or give your feedback.

Acknowledgments

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, Copyright (c) 2020 Thomas Vaillant. See the LICENSE file for more information.