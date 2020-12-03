openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@lodgify/ui

by lodgify
1.298.0 (see all)

React components for building amazing websites with Lodgify

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

18

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React components for building amazing websites with Lodgify.

Travis David PRs

https://lodgify.github.io/lodgify-ui/

Prior art

Lodgify UI stands on the shoulders of Semantic UI. It follows the same principles and consumes a lot of its code.

Usage

import { Form, TextInput } from '@lodgify/ui';

import '@lodgify/ui/lib/styles/lodgify-ui.css';

export const Component = () => (
  <Form
    actionLink={{
      onClick: () => console.log('Clicked the action link'),
      text: 'Forgot password?'
    }}
    headingText="Log in"
    submitButtonText="Submit"
  >
    <TextInput label="Name" name="name" />
    <TextInput label="Password" name="password" type="password"/>
  </Form>
)

See more at https://lodgify.github.io/lodgify-ui/

Get started

Install

$ npm install @lodgify/ui

Import components

import { Heading } from '@lodgify/ui';

Import styles

import '@lodgify/ui/lib/styles/lodgify-ui.css';

Contributing

See contributing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial