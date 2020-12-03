React components for building amazing websites with Lodgify. https://lodgify.github.io/lodgify-ui/

Prior art

Lodgify UI stands on the shoulders of Semantic UI. It follows the same principles and consumes a lot of its code.

Usage

import { Form, TextInput } from '@lodgify/ui' ; import '@lodgify/ui/lib/styles/lodgify-ui.css' ; export const Component = () => ( <Form actionLink={{ onClick: () => console.log('Clicked the action link'), text: 'Forgot password?' }} headingText="Log in" submitButtonText="Submit" > <TextInput label="Name" name="name" /> <TextInput label="Password" name="password" type="password"/> </Form> )

See more at https://lodgify.github.io/lodgify-ui/

Get started

Install

$ npm install @lodgify/ui

Import components

import { Heading } from '@lodgify/ui' ;

Import styles

import '@lodgify/ui/lib/styles/lodgify-ui.css' ;

Contributing

See contributing.