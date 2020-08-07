openbase logo
@locl/cli

by loclapp
1.0.0 (see all)

Internationalization (i18n) tools suite for Angular

Documentation
5.4K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

AGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

🌐 Locl is an internationalization (i18n) tools suite for Angular.

Demos

You can find a complete demo in the apps/demo folder and another one simpler on StackBlitz (it can take a long time to load the first time because ivy support on StackBlitz is still WIP).

Core

A library with various utility functions to help you with \$localize.

CLI

Dev tools to help you with $localize and Angular i18n.

Roadmap

We have a bunch of features planned on our roadmap, but you can see the features requested by the community and vote for the ones that you want the most on https://locl.hellonext.co/.

License

Locl tools and libraries are distributed under the AGPL v3.0 license. You can use them for free in open source projects, but if you want to use them in commercial products with close source you are required to buy a proprietary license (coming soon).

