@location-tourisme-estrie/vue-hotel-datepicker

A responsive date range picker for Vue.js that displays the number of nights selected and allow several useful options like custom check-in/check-out rules, localisation support and more.
https://krystalcampioni.github.io/vue-hotel-datepicker/
npm install vue-hotel-datepicker
pnpm install vue-hotel-datepicker
yarn add vue-hotel-datepicker
import HotelDatePicker from 'vue-hotel-datepicker'
import 'vue-hotel-datepicker/dist/vueHotelDatepicker.css';
export default {
components: {
HotelDatePicker,
},
}
<HotelDatePicker />
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|alwaysVisible
Boolean
false
|If true shows display calendar in the page without an input.
|bookings
Array
[]
|If you want to show bookings.
|closeDatepickerOnClickOutside
Boolean
true
|Closes the date picker when the user clicks outside the date picker.
|disableCheckoutOnCheckin
Boolean
false
|If set to true, disable checkout on the same date has checkin.
|disabledDates
Array
[]
|An array of strings in this format:
YYYY-MM-DD. All the dates passed to the list will be disabled.
|disabledDaysOfWeek
Array
[]
|DEPRECATED: An array of strings in this format:
['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday']. All the days passed to the list will be disabled. It depends on the translated names.
|disabledWeekDays
Object
{}
|An object with the following properties:
sunday,
monday,
tuesday,
wednesday,
thursday,
friday,
saturday, the value indicates if that day is disabled (true) or enabled (false).
|displayClearButton
Boolean
true
|If set to true, displays a clear button on the right side of the input if there are dates set.
|enableCheckout
Boolean
false
|If
true, allows the checkout on a disabled date.
|endDate
[Date, String, Number]
Infinity
|The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.
|endingDateValue
Date
null
|The initial value of the end date.
|firstDayOfWeek
Number
0
|The first day of the week. Where Sun = 0, Mon = 1, ... Sat = 6. You need to set the right order in
i18n.day-names too.
|format
String
'YYYY-MM-DD'
|The date format string.
|gridStyle
Boolean
true
|If false hides the grid around the days.
|halfDay
Boolean
true
|Allows to have half a day, if you have check in at noon and checkout before noon
|hoveringTooltip
[Boolean, Function]
true
|Shows a tooltip with the number of nights when hovering a date.
|i18n
Object
|see below
|Holds the traslation of the date picker.
|lastDateAvailable
[Number, Date]
Infinity
|Allows to stop calendar pagination after the month of that date
|maxNights
Number
null
|Maximum nights required to select a range of dates.
0 or
null for no limit.
|minNights
Number
1
|Minimum nights required to select a range of dates.
|periodDates
Array
[]
|If you want to have specific startAt and endAt period with different duration or price or type of period. See below for more information
|positionRight
Boolean
false
|If true shows the calendar on the right of the input.
|priceDecimals
Number
0
|The price decimals for weekly periods (see
periodDates).
|priceSymbol
String
''
|The price symbol added before the price when
showPrice is true and a
price has been set in one of the
periodDates array items (period).
|showPrice
Boolean
false
|If set to true, displays a price contains on your
periodDates.
|showSingleMonth
Boolean
false
|If set to true, display one month only
|showYear
Boolean
true
|Shows the year next to the month.
|singleDaySelection
Boolean
false
|When true only one day can be selected instead of a range.
|startDate
[Date, String]
new Date()
|The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled.
|startingDateValue
Date
null
|The initial value of the start date.
|tooltipMessage
String
null
|If provided, it will override the default tooltip "X nights" with the text provided. You can use HTML in the string.
|value
Boolean
false
|The v-model prop, controls the visibility of the date picker.
|yearBeforeMonth
Boolean
false
|Show the year before the month, only when showYear is true.
i18n: {
"night": "Night",
"nights": "Nights",
"week": "week",
"weeks": "weeks",
"day-names": ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thur", "Fri", "Sat"],
"check-in": "Check-in",
"check-out": "Check-out",
"month-names": [
"January",
"February",
"March",
"April",
"May",
"June",
"July",
"August",
"September",
"October",
"November",
"December",
],
"tooltip": {
"halfDayCheckIn": "Available CheckIn",
"halfDayCheckOut": "Available CheckOut",
"saturdayToSaturday": "Only Saturday to Saturday",
"sundayToSunday": "Only Sunday to Sunday",
"minimumRequiredPeriod": "%{minNightInPeriod} %{night} minimum.",
},
}
Array
[]
If you want to have specific startAt and endAt period with different duration or price or type of period-
|Key
|Type
|Description
|endAt
|String
|YYYY-MM-DD
|startAt
|String
|YYYY-MM-DD
|minimumDuration
|Number
|Minimum stay (Type: weekly => per_week | Type: nightly => per night)
|periodType
|String
|nightly, weekly_by_saturday, weekly_by_sunday
|price
|Float
|Price displayed on each day for this period
Example:
periodDates: [
{
startAt: "2020-06-09",
endAt: "2020-07-26",
minimumDuration: 4,
periodType: "nightly"
},
{
startAt: "2020-07-26",
endAt: "2020-09-30",
minimumDuration: 1,
periodType: "weekly_by_saturday"
},
{
startAt: "2020-09-30",
endAt: "2020-11-30",
minimumDuration: 2,
periodType: "weekly_by_sunday",
price: 4000.0
}
],
MinimumDuration with a periodType
weekly-~ equals to a week
If you want to show bookings
Array
[]
|Key
|Type
|Description
checkInDate
String
'YYYY-MM-DD'
checkOutDate
String
'YYYY-MM-DD'
style
Object
|Style, (see the example)
Example:
bookings: [
{
event: true,
checkInDate: "2020-08-26",
checkOutDate: "2020-08-29",
style: {
backgroundColor: "#399694"
}
},
{
event: false,
checkInDate: "2020-07-01",
checkOutDate: "2020-07-08",
style: {
backgroundColor: "#9DC1C9"
}
}
],
⚠️ In order to open/close the datepicker from an external element, such as a button make sure to set
closeDatepickerOnClickOutside to
false
|Name
|Description
hideDatepicker
|Hides the datepicker
showDatepicker
|Shows the datepicker
toggleDatepicker
|Toggles (shows or hides) the datepicker
|Name
|Params enum
|Description
booking-clicked
MouseEvent,
Date,
Object
|Emitted every time a booking is clicked. The first param is the mouse javascript event, the second is the clicked Date and the third is the clicked booking.
check-in-changed
|Emitted every time a new check in date is selected with the new date as payload.
check-out-changed
|Emitted every time a new check out date is selected with the new date as payload.
clear-selection
|Emitted every time you clicked on clear Date button.
day-clicked
Date,
String,
Date\|Number\|String
|Emitted every time when day is clicked. The params are clicked: date, format and next disabled date.
handle-checkin-checkout-half-day
Object
|Emitted on [
beforeMount,
clear-selection,
checkout]. Param: Object of checkin-checkout date.
next-month-rendered
|Emitted every time the next month is rendered.
period-selected
Event,
Date,
Date
|Emitted every time when a checkOut is clicked. Params: Mouse Event, checkIn, checkOut
booking-clicked examples
{
checkInDate: "YYYY-MM-DD",
checkOutDate: "YYYY-MM-DD",
style: {
backgroundColor: "#399694",
}
}
This component was originally built as a Vue wrapper component for the Hotel Datepicker by @benitolopez. Version 2.0.0 was completely rewritten with Vue, removing the original library, removing some features and introducing others.