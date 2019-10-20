loading-Bar is a highly flexible, open sourced progress bar library based on SVG. For demo and documentation, check out the official website: https://loading.io/progress/

Example

Usage

download and include the required JS and CSS files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "loading-bar.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "loading-bar.js" > </ script > < div class = "ldBar" > </ div >

Building

Install prerequisites

sudo npm install -g gulp

Build

git clone https://github.com/loadingio/loading-bar cd loading-bar npm install gulp

Built files will be written into ./build directory

LICENSE

MIT License