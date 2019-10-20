openbase logo
@loadingio/loading-bar

by loadingio
0.1.1 (see all)

Flexible, light weighted and super fast Progress Bar Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

loading-Bar

loading-Bar is a highly flexible, open sourced progress bar library based on SVG. For demo and documentation, check out the official website: https://loading.io/progress/

Example

progress bar sample

Usage

download and include the required JS and CSS files:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="loading-bar.css"/>
<script type="text/javascript" src="loading-bar.js"></script>
<div class="ldBar"></div>

Building

Install prerequisites

sudo npm install -g gulp

Build

git clone https://github.com/loadingio/loading-bar
cd loading-bar
npm install
gulp

Built files will be written into ./build directory

LICENSE

MIT License

