



loaders.gl is a framework in the vis.gl framework suite that provides a collection of framework-independent loaders focused on geospatial, 3D and big data visualization use cases.

Documentation

loaders.gl is extensively documented on the loaders.gl website.

License

loaders.gl is licensed under a permissive open source license, using an MIT umbrella license.

Some individual loaders are forked from other open source code bases that are licensed be under different but compatible permissive licenses such as Apache 2 or BSD.

No code that uses proprietary, copy-left or non-permissive licenses is included in loaders.gl.

You can check the "Attributions" section for each loader module before you install it if the details matter to you.