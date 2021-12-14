openbase logo
@loadable/webpack-plugin

by Greg Bergé
5.15.2 (see all)

The recommended Code Splitting library for React ✂️✨

Readme

loadable-components

React code splitting made easy. Reduce your bundle size without stress ✂️✨.

License npm package npm downloads Build Status Code style Dependencies DevDependencies Small size

npm install @loadable/component

Docs

See the documentation at loadable-components.com for more information about using Loadable Components!

Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:

Example

import loadable from '@loadable/component'

const OtherComponent = loadable(() => import('./OtherComponent'))

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <div>
      <OtherComponent />
    </div>
  )
}

Supporting Loadable Components

Loadable Components is an MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider:

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017-present Greg Bergé.

See LICENSE for more information.

