React code splitting made easy. Reduce your bundle size without stress ✂️✨.
npm install @loadable/component
See the documentation at loadable-components.com for more information about using Loadable Components!
Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:
import loadable from '@loadable/component'
const OtherComponent = loadable(() => import('./OtherComponent'))
function MyComponent() {
return (
<div>
<OtherComponent />
</div>
)
}
Loadable Components is an MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider:
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017-present Greg Bergé.
See LICENSE for more information.