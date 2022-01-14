For a comparison of the features available in these two libraries, see this document
Directory:
packages/grpc-native-core (lives in the
grpc@1.24.x branch) (see here for installation information)
npm package: grpc.
This is the existing, feature-rich implementation of gRPC using a C++ addon. It works on all LTS versions of Node.js on most platforms that Node.js runs on.
Directory:
packages/grpc-js
npm package: @grpc/grpc-js
This library implements the core functionality of gRPC purely in JavaScript, without a C++ addon. It works on the latest version of Node.js on all platforms that Node.js runs on.
Directory:
packages/proto-loader
npm package: @grpc/proto-loader
This library loads
.proto files into objects that can be passed to the gRPC libraries.
Directory:
packages/grpc-tools
npm package: grpc-tools
Distribution of protoc and the gRPC Node protoc plugin for ease of installation with npm.
Directory:
packages/grpc-health-check
npm package: grpc-health-check
Health check service for gRPC servers.