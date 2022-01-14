openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ln-zap/grpc-js

by grpc
0.6.9 (see all)

gRPC for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

169

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

gRPC on Node.js

Implementations

For a comparison of the features available in these two libraries, see this document

C-based Client and Server

Directory: packages/grpc-native-core (lives in the grpc@1.24.x branch) (see here for installation information)

npm package: grpc.

This is the existing, feature-rich implementation of gRPC using a C++ addon. It works on all LTS versions of Node.js on most platforms that Node.js runs on.

Pure JavaScript Client

Directory: packages/grpc-js

npm package: @grpc/grpc-js

This library implements the core functionality of gRPC purely in JavaScript, without a C++ addon. It works on the latest version of Node.js on all platforms that Node.js runs on.

Other Packages

gRPC Protobuf Loader

Directory: packages/proto-loader

npm package: @grpc/proto-loader

This library loads .proto files into objects that can be passed to the gRPC libraries.

gRPC Tools

Directory: packages/grpc-tools

npm package: grpc-tools

Distribution of protoc and the gRPC Node protoc plugin for ease of installation with npm.

gRPC Health Check Service

Directory: packages/grpc-health-check

npm package: grpc-health-check

Health check service for gRPC servers.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial