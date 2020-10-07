@lls/react-light-calendar 🗓 A lightweight calendar for React (~3 kb)

@lls/react-light-calendar is a tiny calendar component which does NOT depend on any date lib. @lls/react-light-calendar use timestamp format date which allows it to be coupled with any date lib.

Navigation 🗺️ :

Why 🤔

Because most calendar components depend on heavy date library. This make the bundle become very big and forces you to use it's date library dependence. This can be a huge problem on big projects that already have had a lot of dependencies, especially for projects that use another date library.

The purpose of @lls/react-light-calendar is to propose a minimalistic and powerful component to be able to be used on any project.

How to use ✍️

Install @lls/react-light-calendar via npm :

npm install --save @ lls / react - light - calendar

Or via yarn :

yarn add @ lls / react - light - calendar

Use it :

import Calendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar' import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css' <Calendar startDate={startDate} onChange={ this .onChange} />

❗️Notice the style import . If you want to use a custom style, just remove this line and use your own style. ❗️Most important elements of react-light-calendar have a class, so you can use them to override the current style.

Demo 👀

Compatibility ✅

react / react-dom

@lls/react-light-calendar has react and react-dom as peer dependencies.

@lls/react-light-calendar react / react-dom 2.x >= 16.3.0 1.x >= 16.3.0

Browsers 🌍

🌍Chrome 42+

🦊Firefox 37+

🧭 Safari 8+

🐌Internet Explorer 10+

🌍Microsoft Edge

According to BrowseEmAll.

Changelog 🗒️

2.2.0 : Only show useful days (https://github.com/lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar/issues/10)

: Only show useful days (https://github.com/lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar/issues/10) 2.0.6 : Fix month/year navigation (https://github.com/lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar/issues/6)

Examples 📋

Basic example

import ReactLightCalendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar' import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css' const DAY_LABELS = [ 'Lundi' , 'Mardi' , 'Mercredi' , 'Jeudi' , 'Vendredi' , 'Samedi' , 'Dimanche' ] const MONTH_LABELS = [ 'Janvier' , 'Fevrier' , 'Mars' , 'Avril' , 'Mai' , 'Juin' , 'Juillet' , 'Aûot' , 'Septembre' , 'Octobre' , 'Novembre' , 'Décembre' ] class Calendar extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) const date = new Date () const startDate = date.getTime() this .state = { startDate, endDate : new Date (startDate).setDate(date.getDate() + 6 ) } } onChange = ( startDate, endDate ) => this .setState({ startDate, endDate }) render = () => { const { startDate, endDate } = this .state return ( < ReactLightCalendar startDate = {startDate} endDate = {endDate} onChange = {this.onChange} range displayTime /> ) } }

Good practice example

The best way to avoid massive code and code duplication is to create a Calendar composant based on react-light-component and use it where you want.

A fully example is available here.

Input example

react-light-component is delivered with only one component : a calendar. If you want to use it like a datetime input, you can follow this examples.

API 📖

The following list represent all available @lls/react-light-calendar 's props.

Type : Int (timestamp)

Default value : null

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

Default date (timestamp) selected or first date selected if endDate is defined.

Type : Int (timestamp)

Default value : null

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

Last date selected.

onChange

Type : Function(startDate [Int], endDate [Int])

Default value : empty function

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

This function is called every time a day is selected/updated.

Type : Function(date [Int])

Default value : empty function

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

This function describe wich days must be disabled (when disabled, a day can't be selected).

Example, disabled all passed day :

<Calendar disableDates={date => date < new Date ().getTime()} />

displayTime

Type : Boolean

Default value : false

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

If time input must be displayed.

dayLabels

Type : Array[String]

Default value : ['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday']

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

Days name, starting with Monday.

monthLabels

Type : Array[String]

Default value : ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

Months name, starting with January.

timezone

Type : String

Default value : UTC

Required : false

Available since : v1.0.0

Calendar timezone.

markedDays

Type : Function(date [Int]) or Array[Number]

Default value : empty function

Required : false

Available since : v2.1.0

This prop marks the date with the dot below. It can be a function like in disableDates . This is useful when you want to mark the days with the events.

Example, mark all passed day :

<Calendar markedDays={date => date < new Date ().getTime()} />

mark today and tomorrow :

const today = new Date ().getTime() const tmr = today + ( 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ... <Calendar markedDays={[today, tmr]} />

Development 💻

git clone git@github .com :lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar .git npm install npm run start npm run test npm run build npm run size

License 🖋

MIT