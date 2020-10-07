@lls/react-light-calendar is a tiny calendar component which does NOT depend on any date lib.
@lls/react-light-calendar use timestamp format date which allows it to be coupled with any date lib.
Because most calendar components depend on heavy date library. This make the bundle become very big and forces you to use it's date library dependence. This can be a huge problem on big projects that already have had a lot of dependencies, especially for projects that use another date library.
The purpose of
@lls/react-light-calendar is to propose a minimalistic and powerful component to be able to be used on any project.
Install
@lls/react-light-calendar via npm :
npm install --save @lls/react-light-calendar
Or via yarn :
yarn add @lls/react-light-calendar
Use it :
import Calendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar'
import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css' // Default Style
<Calendar startDate={startDate} onChange={this.onChange} />
❗️Notice the style
import. If you want to use a custom style, just remove this line and use your own style.
❗️Most important elements of
react-light-calendar have a class, so you can use them to override the current style.
@lls/react-light-calendar has react and react-dom as peer dependencies.
|@lls/react-light-calendar
|react / react-dom
|2.x
|>= 16.3.0
|1.x
|>= 16.3.0
According to BrowseEmAll.
2.2.0 : Only show useful days (https://github.com/lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar/issues/10)
2.0.6 : Fix month/year navigation (https://github.com/lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar/issues/6)
import ReactLightCalendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar'
import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css'
const DAY_LABELS = ['Lundi', 'Mardi', 'Mercredi', 'Jeudi', 'Vendredi', 'Samedi', 'Dimanche']
const MONTH_LABELS = ['Janvier', 'Fevrier', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juillet', 'Aûot', 'Septembre', 'Octobre', 'Novembre', 'Décembre']
class Calendar extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
const date = new Date()
const startDate = date.getTime()
this.state = {
startDate, // Today
endDate: new Date(startDate).setDate(date.getDate() + 6) // Today + 6 days
}
}
onChange = (startDate, endDate) => this.setState({ startDate, endDate })
render = () => {
const { startDate, endDate } = this.state
return (
<ReactLightCalendar startDate={startDate} endDate={endDate} onChange={this.onChange} range displayTime />
)
}
}
The best way to avoid massive code and code duplication is to create a
Calendar composant based on
react-light-component and use it where you want.
A fully example is available here.
react-light-component is delivered with only one component : a calendar.
If you want to use it like a datetime input, you can follow this examples.
The following list represent all available
@lls/react-light-calendar's props.
Default date (timestamp) selected or first date selected if endDate is defined.
Last date selected.
This function is called every time a day is selected/updated.
This function describe wich days must be disabled (when disabled, a day can't be selected).
Example, disabled all passed day :
<Calendar disableDates={date => date < new Date().getTime()} />
If time input must be displayed.
['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday']
Days name, starting with Monday.
['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
Months name, starting with January.
UTC
Calendar timezone.
This prop marks the date with the dot below. It can be a function like in
disableDates. This is useful when you want to mark the days with the events.
Example, mark all passed day :
<Calendar markedDays={date => date < new Date().getTime()} />
mark today and tomorrow :
const today = new Date().getTime()
const tmr = today + (24*60*60*1000)
...
<Calendar markedDays={[today, tmr]} />
// Clone the project
git clone git@github.com:lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar.git
// ⬇️ Install node modules
npm install
// 🚀 Start the project
npm run start
// ✅ Run tests
npm run test
// 🏗️ Build the project
npm run build
// 👀 Keep an eye on the bundle size
npm run size