@lls/react-light-calendar

by lelivrescolaire
2.2.0 (see all)

Lightweight calendar for react

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

@lls/react-light-calendar

🗓 A lightweight calendar for React (~3 kb)

Bundlephobia npm version

@lls/react-light-calendar is a tiny calendar component which does NOT depend on any date lib. @lls/react-light-calendar use timestamp format date which allows it to be coupled with any date lib.

Navigation 🗺️ :

Why 🤔

Because most calendar components depend on heavy date library. This make the bundle become very big and forces you to use it's date library dependence. This can be a huge problem on big projects that already have had a lot of dependencies, especially for projects that use another date library.

The purpose of @lls/react-light-calendar is to propose a minimalistic and powerful component to be able to be used on any project.

How to use ✍️

Install @lls/react-light-calendar via npm :

npm install --save @lls/react-light-calendar

Or via yarn :

yarn add @lls/react-light-calendar

Use it :

import Calendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar'
import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css' // Default Style

<Calendar startDate={startDate} onChange={this.onChange} />

❗️Notice the style import. If you want to use a custom style, just remove this line and use your own style. ❗️Most important elements of react-light-calendar have a class, so you can use them to override the current style.

Demo 👀

Compatibility ✅

react / react-dom

@lls/react-light-calendar has react and react-dom as peer dependencies.

@lls/react-light-calendarreact / react-dom
2.x>= 16.3.0
1.x>= 16.3.0

Browsers 🌍

  • 🌍Chrome 42+
  • 🦊Firefox 37+
  • 🧭 Safari 8+
  • 🐌Internet Explorer 10+
  • 🌍Microsoft Edge

According to BrowseEmAll.

Changelog 🗒️

Examples 📋

Basic example

import ReactLightCalendar from '@lls/react-light-calendar'
import '@lls/react-light-calendar/dist/index.css'

const DAY_LABELS = ['Lundi', 'Mardi', 'Mercredi', 'Jeudi', 'Vendredi', 'Samedi', 'Dimanche']
const MONTH_LABELS = ['Janvier', 'Fevrier', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juillet', 'Aûot', 'Septembre', 'Octobre', 'Novembre', 'Décembre']

class Calendar extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props)
    const date = new Date()
    const startDate = date.getTime()
    this.state = {
      startDate, // Today
      endDate: new Date(startDate).setDate(date.getDate() + 6) // Today + 6 days
    }
  }

  onChange = (startDate, endDate) => this.setState({ startDate, endDate })

  render = () => {
    const { startDate, endDate } = this.state

    return (
        <ReactLightCalendar startDate={startDate} endDate={endDate} onChange={this.onChange} range displayTime />
    )
  }
}

Good practice example

The best way to avoid massive code and code duplication is to create a Calendar composant based on react-light-component and use it where you want.

A fully example is available here.

Input example

react-light-component is delivered with only one component : a calendar. If you want to use it like a datetime input, you can follow this examples.

API 📖

The following list represent all available @lls/react-light-calendar's props.

startDate

  • Type : Int (timestamp)
  • Default value : null
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

Default date (timestamp) selected or first date selected if endDate is defined.

endDate

  • Type : Int (timestamp)
  • Default value : null
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

Last date selected.

onChange

  • Type : Function(startDate [Int], endDate [Int])
  • Default value : empty function
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

This function is called every time a day is selected/updated.

disableDates

  • Type : Function(date [Int])
  • Default value : empty function
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

This function describe wich days must be disabled (when disabled, a day can't be selected).

Example, disabled all passed day :

<Calendar disableDates={date => date < new Date().getTime()} />

displayTime

  • Type : Boolean
  • Default value : false
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

If time input must be displayed.

dayLabels

  • Type : Array[String]
  • Default value : ['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday']
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

Days name, starting with Monday.

monthLabels

  • Type : Array[String]
  • Default value : ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

Months name, starting with January.

timezone

  • Type : String
  • Default value : UTC
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v1.0.0

Calendar timezone.

markedDays

  • Type : Function(date [Int]) or Array[Number]
  • Default value : empty function
  • Required : false
  • Available since : v2.1.0

This prop marks the date with the dot below. It can be a function like in disableDates. This is useful when you want to mark the days with the events.

Example, mark all passed day :

<Calendar markedDays={date => date < new Date().getTime()} />

mark today and tomorrow :

const today = new Date().getTime()
const tmr = today + (24*60*60*1000)

...

<Calendar markedDays={[today, tmr]} />

Development 💻

// Clone the project
git clone git@github.com:lelivrescolaire/react-light-calendar.git

// ⬇️ Install node modules
npm install

// 🚀 Start the project
npm run start

// ✅ Run tests
npm run test

// 🏗️ Build the project
npm run build

// 👀 Keep an eye on the bundle size
npm run size

License 🖋

MIT

Developped with ❤️ by

drawing

