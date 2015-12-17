openbase logo
@livingdocs/angular-slider

by PopSugar
0.2.3 (see all)

Slider directive implementation for AngularJS, without jQuery dependencies

Popularity

Downloads/wk

190

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-slider

Slider directive implementation for AngularJS, without jQuery dependencies. Requires AngularJS v1.1.4 or higher (optional isolate scope bindings support).

Example:

<ul>
    <li ng-repeat="item in items">
        <p>Name: {{item.name}}</p>
        <p>Cost: {{item.cost}}</p>
        <slider floor="100" ceiling="1000" step="50" precision="2" ng-model="item.cost"></slider>
    </li>
</ul>

Range:

<ul>
    <li ng-repeat="position in positions">
        <p>Name: {{position.name}}</p>
        <p>Minimum Age: {{position.minAge}}</p>
        <p>Maximum Age: {{position.maxAge}}</p>
        <slider floor="10" ceiling="60" ng-model-low="position.minAge" ng-model-high="position.maxAge"></slider>
    </li>
</ul>

Usage:

Make sure to load AngularJS first, and then slider.js. Also include the related slider.css.

The module is named ui.slider. To enable it, you must simply list it as a dependency in your app. Example:

var app = angular.module('app', ['ui.slider', 'ngResource', ...]);

You can then use it in your templates like so:

<html ng-app='app'>
    ...
    <body>
        ...
        <slider ...></slider>
    </body>
</html>

Known issues:

  1. When applying filters or orders within an ng-repeat directive, the element can abruptly change its position when the value attached to the slider causes a filter to activate or the order to change. Example: In the above snippet, it would be a very bad idea to order the list by item.cost.

License: MIT

