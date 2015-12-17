Slider directive implementation for AngularJS, without jQuery dependencies. Requires AngularJS v1.1.4 or higher (optional isolate scope bindings support).

< ul > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > < p > Name: {{item.name}} </ p > < p > Cost: {{item.cost}} </ p > < slider floor = "100" ceiling = "1000" step = "50" precision = "2" ng-model = "item.cost" > </ slider > </ li > </ ul >

< ul > < li ng-repeat = "position in positions" > < p > Name: {{position.name}} </ p > < p > Minimum Age: {{position.minAge}} </ p > < p > Maximum Age: {{position.maxAge}} </ p > < slider floor = "10" ceiling = "60" ng-model-low = "position.minAge" ng-model-high = "position.maxAge" > </ slider > </ li > </ ul >

Make sure to load AngularJS first, and then slider.js . Also include the related slider.css .

The module is named ui.slider . To enable it, you must simply list it as a dependency in your app. Example:

var app = angular. module ( 'app' , [ 'ui.slider' , 'ngResource' , ...]);

You can then use it in your templates like so:

< html ng-app = 'app' > ... < body > ... < slider ... > </ slider > </ body > </ html >

Known issues:

When applying filters or orders within an ng-repeat directive, the element can abruptly change its position when the value attached to the slider causes a filter to activate or the order to change. Example: In the above snippet, it would be a very bad idea to order the list by item.cost.

License: MIT