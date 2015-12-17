Slider directive implementation for AngularJS, without jQuery dependencies. Requires AngularJS v1.1.4 or higher (optional isolate scope bindings support).
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in items">
<p>Name: {{item.name}}</p>
<p>Cost: {{item.cost}}</p>
<slider floor="100" ceiling="1000" step="50" precision="2" ng-model="item.cost"></slider>
</li>
</ul>
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="position in positions">
<p>Name: {{position.name}}</p>
<p>Minimum Age: {{position.minAge}}</p>
<p>Maximum Age: {{position.maxAge}}</p>
<slider floor="10" ceiling="60" ng-model-low="position.minAge" ng-model-high="position.maxAge"></slider>
</li>
</ul>
Make sure to load AngularJS first, and then
slider.js. Also include the related
slider.css.
The module is named
ui.slider. To enable it, you must simply list it as a dependency in your app. Example:
var app = angular.module('app', ['ui.slider', 'ngResource', ...]);
You can then use it in your templates like so:
<html ng-app='app'>
...
<body>
...
<slider ...></slider>
</body>
</html>