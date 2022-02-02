The Livepeer project aims to deliver a live video streaming network protocol that is fully decentralized, highly scalable, crypto token incentivized, and results in a solution which can serve as the live media layer in the decentralized development (web3) stack. You can learn more about the protocol and economic incentives by reading our whitepaper.

This monorepo contains JavaScript tools and applications that interact with Livepeer's smart contracts and peer-to-peer network.

Table of Contents

Requirements

This project requires node >=10.0.0 and yarn >=1.0.0 . A unix shell is also required.

Getting Started

To get started, clone the repo and install its dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/livepeer/livepeerjs.git cd livepeerjs yarn

For development purposes there's a top-level dev script that will watch and continuously compile all packages concurrently:

yarn dev

For next steps, take a look at documentation for the individual package(s) you want to run and/or develop.

Contributing

Thanks for your interest in LivepeerJS. There are many ways you can contribute. To start, take a few minutes to look over the official guide:

Read the "Contributing to LivepeerJS" Guide »

We happily await your pull requests and/or involvement in our issues page and hope to see your username on our list of contributors 🎉🎉🎉

Packages

Published

Name Version Description @livepeer/chroma A component library that contains some UI building blocks for livestreaming video applications. @livepeer/lpx A command line protocol explorer. It has a console mode that allows you to interactively use the sdk. @livepeer/sdk A module for interacting with Livepeer's smart contracts. A core dependency of most LivepeerJS projects.

Private

Name Description @livepeer/player A video player for the web. Lets you see what's live streaming on the network. Our hosted media player runs off of this project. See it live at media.livepeer.org @livepeer/subgraph Subgraph manifest for The Graph

Resources

To get a full idea of what Livepeer is about, be sure to take a look at these other resources: