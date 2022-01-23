openbase logo
@livechat/angular-widget

by livechat
0.3.1 (see all)

⚠️ DEPRECATED ⚠️ Package no longer supported. Please use @livechat/widget-angular instead.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ DEPRECATED ⚠️

We have created a new project called Chat Widget Adapters. It contains a set of packages which support more frontend frameworks integration with LiveChat Chat Widget in a modern way aligned with each framework specificity in mind.

From now on it will be the official, actively maintained repository for each framework-specific package that allows easy integration of LiveChat Chat Widget. The Angular package @livechat/widget-angular is one of available optoions. You can read more about it here.

Livechat Widget for Angular

Library to integrate LiveChat Widget with your Angular App.

Demo

StackBlitz live example.

Installation

npm install --save @livechat/angular-widget

Usage

Import LivechatWidgetModule in Angular AppModule.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { LivechatWidgetModule } from '@livechat/angular-widget'

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    LivechatWidgetModule,
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [
      AppComponent,
    ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Use the LiveChat Angular Widget in your template:
<livechat-widget licenseId="10073628"></livechat-widget>

As optional parameters, you can define:

  • group
  • chatBetweenGroups
  • params
  • visitor
  • gaVersion

To get more details about usage of the optional paramteres please read our tracking code documentation.

Access to the LiveChat Widget API using callback method
<livechat-widget licenseId="10073628" (onChatLoaded)="onChatLoaded($event)"></livechat-widget>

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LiveChatWidgetApiModel } from '@livechat/angular-widget';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
})
export class AppComponent {
  liveChatApi: LiveChatWidgetApiModel

  constructor() { }

  onChatLoaded(api: LiveChatWidgetApiModel) {
    this.liveChatApi = api;
  }
}
Access to the LiveChat Widget API using @ViewChild decorator
<livechat-widget #liveChatWidget licenseId="10073628" ></livechat-widget>

import { Component, ViewChild, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { LiveChatWidgetModel } from '@livechat/angular-widget';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
  @ViewChild('liveChatWidget') liveChatWidget: LiveChatWidgetModel;
  liveChatWidget$: Subscription = new Subscription();
  liveChatApi: LiveChatWidgetApiModel;

  constructor() { }

  ngOnInit(): void {
    this.liveChatWidget$ = this.liveChatWidget.onChatLoaded.subscribe((api: LiveChatWidgetApiModel) => this.liveChatApi = api)
  }

  ngOnDestroy(): void {
      this.liveChatWidget$.unsubscribe();
  }
}

