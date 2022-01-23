We have created a new project called Chat Widget Adapters. It contains a set of packages which support more frontend frameworks integration with LiveChat Chat Widget in a modern way aligned with each framework specificity in mind.
From now on it will be the official, actively maintained repository for each framework-specific package that allows easy integration of LiveChat Chat Widget. The Angular package @livechat/widget-angular is one of available optoions. You can read more about it here.
Library to integrate LiveChat Widget with your Angular App.
StackBlitz live example.
npm install --save @livechat/angular-widget
LivechatWidgetModule in Angular AppModule.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { LivechatWidgetModule } from '@livechat/angular-widget'
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
LivechatWidgetModule,
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [
AppComponent,
]
})
export class AppModule { }
<livechat-widget licenseId="10073628"></livechat-widget>
As optional parameters, you can define:
group
chatBetweenGroups
params
visitor
gaVersion
To get more details about usage of the optional paramteres please read our tracking code documentation.
<livechat-widget licenseId="10073628" (onChatLoaded)="onChatLoaded($event)"></livechat-widget>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LiveChatWidgetApiModel } from '@livechat/angular-widget';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
})
export class AppComponent {
liveChatApi: LiveChatWidgetApiModel
constructor() { }
onChatLoaded(api: LiveChatWidgetApiModel) {
this.liveChatApi = api;
}
}
<livechat-widget #liveChatWidget licenseId="10073628" ></livechat-widget>
import { Component, ViewChild, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { LiveChatWidgetModel } from '@livechat/angular-widget';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
@ViewChild('liveChatWidget') liveChatWidget: LiveChatWidgetModel;
liveChatWidget$: Subscription = new Subscription();
liveChatApi: LiveChatWidgetApiModel;
constructor() { }
ngOnInit(): void {
this.liveChatWidget$ = this.liveChatWidget.onChatLoaded.subscribe((api: LiveChatWidgetApiModel) => this.liveChatApi = api)
}
ngOnDestroy(): void {
this.liveChatWidget$.unsubscribe();
}
}