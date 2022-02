Liveblocks ·

At Liveblocks, we’re building tools to help companies create world-class collaborative products that attract, engage and retain users. This repository is a set of open-source packages for building performant and reliable multiplayer experiences.

Packages

Examples

Browse our gallery of collaborative UI patterns. View examples gallery

Explore and clone any of our open-source examples. View code examples

Documentation

Read the documentation to start using Liveblocks.

Releases

For changelog, visit https://github.com/liveblocks/liveblocks/releases.

Community

Discord - To get involved with the Liveblocks community, ask questions and share tips.

Twitter - To receive updates, announcements, blog posts, and general Liveblocks tips.

License

Licensed under the Apache License 2.0, Copyright © 2021-present Liveblocks.

See LICENSE for more information.