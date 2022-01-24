Litexa is an Alexa domain specific language, developed for long form multi-turn skills such as games. Its parser and tooling is implemented in Node.js and it compiles into JavaScript that expects Node.js as a runtime environment.
Full documentation is available at https://litexa.com
Disclaimer: Litexa is an Alexa Labs community-supported project (alpha) from the Alexa Games team at Amazon. We (Alexa Games) have used Litexa to develop and ship 20+ Alexa skills. Your feedback is welcome and we are happy to consider contributions. Otherwise, you are free to use and modify this software as needed. As with all open-source packages, please use them in accordance with the licenses assigned to each package. Thanks and enjoy!
The following packages are in this repo.
The compiler and common tooling for Litexa. Installing this globally installs the Litexa command line tool.
A deployment module that pushes a skill to AWS using the services: Lambda, DynamoDB, and S3. Click to learn more about the Litexa deployment module.
An extension that makes working with APL documents in your Litexa project more powerful with shorthand for managing APL documents and common design patterns. Click to learn more about the APL extension.
An extension that makes working with HTML web apps as part of the Alexa WebAPI for Games a little easier, e.g. with a statement that generates the HTML Start directive, automatically updates the skill manifest, and patches Litexa assets relative URLs.
VS Code extensions for the Litexa language that provides syntax highlighting for
.litexa
files. Click to learn more about the VS Code extension.
A WAV/MP3 composer that can combine multiple overlapping samples into a single MP3 stream, and a binding layer for use in Literate Alexa. Click to learn more about the WAV audio converter.
While having split code-bases facilitates code-sharing, it comes at a cost of increased difficulty in tracking and testing features across repositories. For this reason we've decided to organize this codebase into a multi-package repository (or monorepo).
This monorepo uses Lerna to manage all of its packages.
To get started, run
npm install from the root directory of the repository. This will install
the dependencies and bootstrap Lerna. Lerna
bootstrap and
link are called during postinstall.
To learn more, check out the
@learna/bootstrap documentation.
During development, you should install any packages you plan on modifying from the local package.
npm install -g ./packages/litexa
You can also install multiple packages at the same time:
npm install -g ./packages/litexa ./packages/litexa-apl ./packages/litexa-deploy-aws
It's important to get your base project to a consistent state. A utility function
clean has been
provided for you. It removes
node_modules and re-installs them for you and the runs
npx lerna clean which goes through each managed package and removes its
node_modules
For more information on Lerna's
clean command, check out the
@learna/clean documentation.
To test your package run
npx lerna run test --scope [package-your-developing]
for example, if you wanted to run test litexa and @litexa/deploy-aws you'd run
npx lerna run test --scope litexa @litexa/deploy-aws
to run all the tests, omit the scoped flag
npx lerna run test
to run test coverage for your package(s) run
npx lerna run coverage --scoped [package-your-testing]
to run them all
npm run coverage:lerna
Integration tests are handled outside of Lerna, by the unpublished
@litexa/integration-tests package
in the
./tests directory. If you're writing an integration test, add it there. Integration tests can
also be referred to for usage examples of various Litexa features.
Note: all
run does is accept an argument that it's going to use to run the npm script in your
package so all
npx lerna run test is doing is going through each package and running the
test
script from your package.json, if the script doesn't exist for a package it skips it.
For more information on the
run command
check out the Lerna docs.
To build the entire project run
npm run build
from the root of the project directory. This command will do the following
if this command succeeds, you should have fair confidence the code is in a good working state.
The parser source
./packages/litexa/src/parser/litexa.pegjs supports using block comments
to document individual statements. The process of refreshing the doc website is manually done
by running the command:
npm run docs:reference
To start the docs website in interactive/watch mode, then run this:
npm run docs:dev
The website will update with any change in the docs folder. For more info on Vuepress - https://v0.vuepress.vuejs.org/guide/#how-it-works
To build the full static website for S3 or GitHub hosting, run the following to get a
static render generated at
docs/.vuepress/dist
npm run docs:build
Security is of the utmost importance. This section will describe NPM scripts that can help with making sure that the code base is as secure as possible.
NPM provides a tool that will scan and automatically install any compatible updates
to vulnerable dependencies. More on
npm audit here.
To run the tool against every Litexa package, run the following from the root of the code base:
npm run audit:fix
If the tool does automatically install any compatible updates, it's advised to run
npm run coverage before you commit any changes (to make sure nothing has broken in
the update).