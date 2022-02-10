Lit is a simple library for building fast, lightweight web components.
At Lit's core is a boilerplate-killing component base class that provides reactive state, scoped styles, and a declarative template system that's tiny, fast and expressive.
See the full documentation for Lit at lit.dev.
For information about upgrading lit-html 1.x and lit-element 2.x code, see the Lit 2.0 Upgrade Guide.
To install from npm:
npm i lit
This is the monorepo for upcoming Lit packages, including
lit,
lit-html 2.0 and
lit-element 3.0.
lit-html 1.x source is available on the
lit-html-1.x branch.
lit - The primary user-facing package of Lit which includes everything from lit-html and lit-element.
lit-element - The web component base class used in Lit.
lit-html - The rendering library used by LitElement.
@lit/reactive-element - A low level base class that provides a reactive lifecycle based on attribute/property changes.
@lit/localize - A library and command-line tool for localizing web applications built using Lit.
@lit/localize-tools - Localization tooling for use with
@lit/localize.
@lit-labs/ssr - A server package for rendering Lit templates and components on the server.
@lit-labs/ssr-client - A set of client-side support modules for rendering Lit components and templates on the server using
@lit-labs/ssr.
@lit-labs/eleventy-plugin-lit - A plugin for Eleventy that pre-renders
Lit components using
@lit-labs/ssr with optional hydration.
@lit-labs/react - A React component wrapper for web components.
@lit-labs/router - A router for Lit.
@lit-labs/task - A controller for Lit that renders asynchronous tasks.
@lit-labs/motion - Lit directives for making things move
@lit-labs/scoped-registry-mixin - A mixin for LitElement that integrates with the speculative Scoped CustomElementRegistry polyfill.
lit-starter-ts (template repo) - A starter repo for building reusable components using Lit in TypeScript.
lit-starter-js (template repo) - A starter repo for building reusable components using Lit in Javascript.
tests - Test infrastructure for the monorepo.
benchmarks - Benchmarks for testing various libraries in the monorepo.
internal-scripts - Utility scripts used within the monorepo.
Lit is open source and we appreciate issue reports and pull requests. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.
Initialize repo:
git clone https://github.com/lit/lit.git
cd lit
npm install
npm run bootstrap
Build all packages:
npm run build
Test all packages:
npm run test
Run benchmarks for all packages:
npm run benchmarks
See individual package READMEs for details on developing for a specific package.
Although we maintain
lit-starter-ts and
lit-starter-js in
the monorepo for ease of integration testing, the source is exported back out to
individual repos (ts,
js) as these are
GitHub Template Repositories
with a nice workflow for users to create their own new element repos based on
the template.
Use the following command to export new commits to the monorepo packages to a
branch on the template repos (
lit-next branch shown in example):
# Export TS template
git remote add lit-element-starter-ts git@github.com:lit/lit-element-starter-ts.git
git subtree push --prefix=packages/lit-starter-ts/ lit-starter-element-ts lit-next
# Export JS template
git remote add lit-element-starter-js git@github.com:lit/lit-element-starter-js.git
git subtree push --prefix=packages/lit-starter-js/ lit-starter-element-js lit-next
Notes:
git-subtree, you can add it by cloning the git source at
git@github.com:git/git.git and symlinking
git/contrib/subtree/git-subtree into your path (e.g.
/usr/local/bin)
git subtree errors with a segmentation fault, try increasing your stack size prior to running, e.g.
ulimit -s 16384