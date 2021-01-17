ℹ️ The new TypeScript version is coming! If you would like to try the expiremental version please clone the repository and checkout the typescript branch of the project. Docs for this new version can temporarily be found here

Carrot is an architecture-free neural network library built around neuroevolution

Why / when should I use this? Whenever you have a problem that you: - Don't know how-to solve - Don't want to design a custom network for - Want to discover the ideal neural-network structure for

You can use Carrot's ability to design networks of arbitrary complexity by itself to solve whatever problem you have. If you want to see Carrot designing a neural-network to play flappy-bird check here

For Documentation, visit here

Key Features

Simple docs & interactive examples

Neuro-evolution & population based training

& population based training Multi-threading & GPU (coming soon)

Preconfigured GRU, LSTM, NARX Networks

Mutable Neurons, Layers, Groups, and Networks

SVG Network Visualizations using D3.js

Demos



Flappy bird neuro-evolution

Install

$ npm i @liquid-carrot/carrot

Carrot files are hosted by JSDelivr

For prototyping or learning, use the latest version here:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@liquid-carrot/carrot/dist/carrot.umd2.min.js" > </ script >

For production, link to a specific version number to avoid unexpected breakage from newer versions:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@liquid-carrot/carrot@0.3.17/dist/carrot.umd2.min.js" > </ script >

Getting Started

💡 Want to be super knowledgeable about neuro-evolution in a few minutes?

Check out this article by the creator of NEAT, Kenneth Stanley

💡 Curious about how neural-networks can understand speech and video?

Check out this video on Recurrent Neural Networks, from @LearnedVector, on YouTube

This is a simple perceptron:

.

How to build it with Carrot:

let { architect } = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ); let simplePerceptron = new architect.Perceptron( 4 , 5 , 1 );

Building networks is easy with 6 built-in networks

let { architect } = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ); let LSTM = new architect.LSTM( 4 , 5 , 1 ); let Perceptron = new architect.Perceptron( 4 , 5 , 20 , 5 , 10 , 1 );

Building custom network architectures

let architect = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ).architect let Layer = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ).Layer let input = new Layer.Dense( 1 ); let hidden1 = new Layer.LSTM( 5 ); let hidden2 = new Layer.GRU( 1 ); let output = new Layer.Dense( 1 ); input.connect(hidden1); hidden1.connect(hidden2); hidden2.connect(output); let network = architect.Construct([input, hidden1, hidden2, output]);

Networks also shape themselves with neuro-evolution

let { Network, methods } = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ); async function execute ( ) { var network = new Network( 2 , 1 ); var trainingSet = [ { input : [ 0 , 0 ], output : [ 0 ] }, { input : [ 0 , 1 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 0 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 1 ], output : [ 0 ] } ]; await network.evolve(trainingSet, { mutation : methods.mutation.FFW, equal : true , error : 0.05 , elitism : 5 , mutation_rate : 0.5 }); network.activate([ 0 , 0 ]); network.activate([ 0 , 1 ]); network.activate([ 1 , 0 ]); network.activate([ 1 , 1 ]); } execute();

Build vanilla neural networks

let Network = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ).Network let network = new Network([ 2 , 2 , 1 ])

Or implement custom algorithms with neuron-level control

let Node = require ( '@liquid-carrot/carrot' ).Node let A = new Node() let B = new Node() A.connect(B) A.activate( 0.5 ) console .log(B.activate())

Try with

Data Sets

Planned Features * [ ] Performance Enhancements * [ ] GPU Acceleration * [ ] Tests * [ ] Benchmarks * [ ] Matrix Multiplications * [ ] Tests * [ ] Benchmarks * [ ] Clustering | Multi-Threading * [ ] Tests * [ ] Benchmarks * [ ] Syntax Support * [ ] Callbacks * [ ] Promises * [ ] Streaming * [ ] Async/Await * [ ] Math Support * [ ] Big Numbers * [ ] Small Numbers

Acknowledgements

A special thanks to:

@wagenaartje for Neataptic which was the starting point for this project

@cazala for Synaptic which pioneered architecture free neural networks in javascript and was the starting point for Neataptic

@robertleeplummerjr for GPU.js which makes using GPU in JS easy and Brain.js which has inspired Carrot's development