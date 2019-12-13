Export HTML table to valid excel file effortlessly.
This library uses exceljs/exceljs under the hood to create the excel.
(Initial version of this library was using protobi/js-xlsx, it can be found here)
Just add a script tag:
<script type="text/javascript" src="../dist/tableToExcel.js"></script>
npm install @linways/table-to-excel --save
import TableToExcel from "@linways/table-to-excel";
Create your HTML table as normal.
To export content of table
#table1 run:
TableToExcel.convert(document.getElementById("table1"));
or
TableToExcel.convert(document.getElementById("table1"), {
name: "table1.xlsx",
sheet: {
name: "Sheet 1"
}
});
Check this pen for working example.
Cell types can be set using the following data attributes:
|Attribute
|Description
|Possible Values
data-t
|To specify the data type of a cell
s : String (Default)
n : Number
b : Boolean
d : Date
data-hyperlink
|To add hyper link to cell
|External URL or hyperlink to another sheet
data-error
|To add value of a cell as error
Example:
<!-- for setting a cell type as number -->
<td data-t="n">2500</td>
<!-- for setting a cell type as date -->
<td data-t="d">05-23-2018</td>
<!-- for setting a cell type as boolean. String "true/false" will be accepted as Boolean-->
<td data-t="b">true</td>
<!-- for setting a cell type as boolean using integer. 0 will be false and any non zero value will be true -->
<td data-t="b">0</td>
<!-- For adding hyperlink -->
<td data-hyperlink="https://google.com">Google</td>
All styles are set using
data attributes on
td tags.
There are 5 types of attributes:
data-f-*,
data-a-*,
data-b-*,
data-fill-* and
data-num-fmt which corresponds to five top-level attributes
font,
alignment,
border,
fill and
numFmt.
|Category
|Attribute
|Description
|Values
|font
data-f-name
|Font name
|"Calibri" ,"Arial" etc.
data-f-sz
|Font size
|"11" // font size in points
data-f-color
|Font color
|A hex ARGB value. Eg: FFFFOOOO for opaque red.
data-f-bold
|Bold
true or
false
data-f-italic
|Italic
true or
false
data-underline
|Underline
true or
false
data-f-strike
|Strike
true or
false
|Alignment
data-a-h
|Horizontal alignment
left,
center,
right,
fill,
justify,
centerContinuous,
distributed
data-a-v
|Vertical alignment
bottom,
middle,
top,
distributed,
justify
data-a-wrap
|Wrap text
true or
false
data-a-indent
|Indent
|Integer
data-a-rtl
|Text direction: Right to Left
true or
false
data-a-text-rotation
|Text rotation
|0 to 90
|-1 to -90
|vertical
|Border
data-b-a-s
|Border style (all borders)
|Refer
BORDER_STYLES
data-b-t-s
|Border top style
|Refer
BORDER_STYLES
data-b-b-s
|Border bottom style
|Refer
BORDER_STYLES
data-b-l-s
|Border left style
|Refer
BORDER_STYLES
data-b-r-s
|Border right style
|Refer
BORDER_STYLES
data-b-a-c
|Border color (all borders)
|A hex ARGB value. Eg: FFFFOOOO for opaque red.
data-b-t-c
|Border top color
|A hex ARGB value.
data-b-b-c
|Border bottom color
|A hex ARGB value.
data-b-l-c
|Border left color
|A hex ARGB value.
data-b-r-c
|Border right color
|A hex ARGB value.
|Fill
data-fill-color
|Cell background color
|A hex ARGB value.
|numFmt
data-num-fmt
|Number Format
|"0"
|"0.00%"
|"0.0%" // string specifying a custom format
|"0.00%;\(0.00%\);\-;@" // string specifying a custom format, escaping special characters
BORDER_STYLES:
thin,
dotted,
dashDot,
hair,
dashDotDot,
slantDashDot,
mediumDashed,
mediumDashDotDot,
mediumDashDot,
medium,
double,
thick
To exclude a cell or a row from the exported excel add
data-exclude="true" to the corresponding
td or
tr.
Example:
<!-- Exclude entire row -->
<tr data-exclude="true">
<td>Excluded row</td>
<td>Something</td>
</tr>
<!-- Exclude a single cell -->
<tr>
<td>Included Cell</td>
<td data-exclude="true">Excluded Cell</td>
<td>Included Cell</td>
</tr>
Column width's can be set by specifying
data-cols-width in the
<table> tag.
data-cols-width accepts comma separated column widths specified in character count .
data-cols-width="10,20" will set width of first coulmn as width of 10 charaters and second column as 20 characters wide.
Example:
<table data-cols-width="10,20,30">
...
</table>
Row Height can be set by specifying
data-height in the
<tr> tag.
Example:
<tr data-height="42.5">
<td>Cell 1</td>
<td>Cell 2</td>
</tr>
Migration Guide for migrating from V0.2.1 to V1.0.0