Export HTML table to valid excel file effortlessly. This library uses exceljs/exceljs under the hood to create the excel.

(Initial version of this library was using protobi/js-xlsx, it can be found here)

Installation

Browser

Just add a script tag:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "../dist/tableToExcel.js" > </ script >

Node

npm install @linways/table-to-excel --save

import TableToExcel from "@linways/table-to-excel" ;

Usage

Create your HTML table as normal.

To export content of table #table1 run:

TableToExcel.convert( document .getElementById( "table1" ));

or

TableToExcel.convert( document .getElementById( "table1" ), { name : "table1.xlsx" , sheet : { name : "Sheet 1" } });

Check this pen for working example.

Cell Types

Cell types can be set using the following data attributes:

Attribute Description Possible Values data-t To specify the data type of a cell s : String (Default)

n : Number

b : Boolean

d : Date data-hyperlink To add hyper link to cell External URL or hyperlink to another sheet data-error To add value of a cell as error

Example:

< td data-t = "n" > 2500 </ td > < td data-t = "d" > 05-23-2018 </ td > < td data-t = "b" > true </ td > < td data-t = "b" > 0 </ td > < td data-hyperlink = "https://google.com" > Google </ td >

Cell Styling

All styles are set using data attributes on td tags. There are 5 types of attributes: data-f-* , data-a-* , data-b-* , data-fill-* and data-num-fmt which corresponds to five top-level attributes font , alignment , border , fill and numFmt .

Category Attribute Description Values font data-f-name Font name "Calibri" ,"Arial" etc. data-f-sz Font size "11" // font size in points data-f-color Font color A hex ARGB value. Eg: FFFFOOOO for opaque red. data-f-bold Bold true or false data-f-italic Italic true or false data-underline Underline true or false data-f-strike Strike true or false Alignment data-a-h Horizontal alignment left , center , right , fill , justify , centerContinuous , distributed data-a-v Vertical alignment bottom , middle , top , distributed , justify data-a-wrap Wrap text true or false data-a-indent Indent Integer data-a-rtl Text direction: Right to Left true or false data-a-text-rotation Text rotation 0 to 90 -1 to -90 vertical Border data-b-a-s Border style (all borders) Refer BORDER_STYLES data-b-t-s Border top style Refer BORDER_STYLES data-b-b-s Border bottom style Refer BORDER_STYLES data-b-l-s Border left style Refer BORDER_STYLES data-b-r-s Border right style Refer BORDER_STYLES data-b-a-c Border color (all borders) A hex ARGB value. Eg: FFFFOOOO for opaque red. data-b-t-c Border top color A hex ARGB value. data-b-b-c Border bottom color A hex ARGB value. data-b-l-c Border left color A hex ARGB value. data-b-r-c Border right color A hex ARGB value. Fill data-fill-color Cell background color A hex ARGB value. numFmt data-num-fmt Number Format "0" "0.00%" "0.0%" // string specifying a custom format "0.00%;\(0.00%\);\-;@" // string specifying a custom format, escaping special characters

BORDER_STYLES: thin , dotted , dashDot , hair , dashDotDot , slantDashDot , mediumDashed , mediumDashDotDot , mediumDashDot , medium , double , thick

Exclude Cells and rows

To exclude a cell or a row from the exported excel add data-exclude="true" to the corresponding td or tr .

Example:

< tr data-exclude = "true" > < td > Excluded row </ td > < td > Something </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > Included Cell </ td > < td data-exclude = "true" > Excluded Cell </ td > < td > Included Cell </ td > </ tr >

Column Width

Column width's can be set by specifying data-cols-width in the <table> tag. data-cols-width accepts comma separated column widths specified in character count . data-cols-width="10,20" will set width of first coulmn as width of 10 charaters and second column as 20 characters wide.

Example:

< table data-cols-width = "10,20,30" > ... </ table >

Row Height

Row Height can be set by specifying data-height in the <tr> tag.

Example:

< tr data-height = "42.5" > < td > Cell 1 </ td > < td > Cell 2 </ td > </ tr >

Release Changelog

Migration Guide for migrating from V0.2.1 to V1.0.0

Changed the backend to Exceexceljs/exceljslJS

Added border color

Option to set style and color for all borders

Exclude row

Added text underline

Added support for hyperlinks

Text intent

RTL support

Extra alignment options

String "true/false" will be accepted as Boolean

Changed border style values

Text rotation values changed

Fixed bug in handling multiple columns merges in a sheet