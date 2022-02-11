

Linode Cloud Manager

This repository is home to the Linode Cloud Manager and related projects, including the JavaScript SDK.

Running Projects Within the Repository

To get started running Cloud Manager locally, please see the Getting Started guide.

Contributing

If you already have your development environment set up, please read the contributing guidelines to get help in creating your first Pull Request.

Reaching Out

To report a bug or request a feature in Cloud Manager, please open a GitHub Issue. For general feedback, use feedback@linode.com

License

All code located in this repository is distributed under the terms of the APLv2 license.