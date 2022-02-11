openbase logo
@linode/validation

by linode
0.7.0 (see all)

The Linode Cloud Manager

85

GitHub Stars

602

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

117

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


Linode Cloud Manager

Build status Code coverage

This repository is home to the Linode Cloud Manager and related projects, including the JavaScript SDK.

Running Projects Within the Repository

To get started running Cloud Manager locally, please see the Getting Started guide.

Contributing

If you already have your development environment set up, please read the contributing guidelines to get help in creating your first Pull Request.

Reaching Out

To report a bug or request a feature in Cloud Manager, please open a GitHub Issue. For general feedback, use feedback@linode.com

License

All code located in this repository is distributed under the terms of the APLv2 license.

