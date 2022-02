Angular Build Architect for ng-packagr with asset handling

The default Angular build architect @angular-devkit/build-ng-packagr for ng-packagr doesn't copy assets of libraries. Most library projects have assets which was mentioned here /angular/angular-cli/issues/11071.

This Angular Build Architect solves the known issue of @angular-devkit/build-ng-packagr even if you only copy assets.

How to install

Install @linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr into your angular project.

npm install @linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr --save-dev

or

yarn add @linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr --dev

How to use

Replace the build architect of your libraries by @linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr:build . "architect" : { "build" : { "builder" : "@linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr:build" , Add your assets glob rules to the options section like as you normally do for apps "options" : { "project" : "projects/lib/ng-package.json" , "tsConfig" : "projects/lib/tsconfig.lib.json" , "assets" : [ "src/assets" , { "glob" : "**/*.css" , "input" : "src/some-assets" , "output" : "assets/some-assets" } ] }

A final angular.json file could look like the following example:

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/@angular/cli/lib/config/schema.json" , "version" : 1 , "projects" : { "lib" : { "root" : "projects/lib" , "projectType" : "library" , "architect" : { "build" : { "builder" : "@linnenschmidt/build-ng-packagr:build" , "options" : { "project" : "projects/lib/ng-package.json" , "tsConfig" : "projects/lib/tsconfig.lib.json" , "assets" : [ "src/assets" , { "glob" : "**/*.css" , "input" : "src/some-assets" , "output" : "assets/some-assets" } ] } }, "test" : { "builder" : "@angular-devkit/build-angular:karma" , "options" : { "main" : "projects/lib/src/test.ts" , "tsConfig" : "projects/lib/tsconfig.spec.json" , "karmaConfig" : "projects/lib/karma.conf.js" } }, "lint" : { "builder" : "@angular-devkit/build-angular:tslint" , "options" : { "tsConfig" : [ "projects/lib/tsconfig.lib.json" , "projects/lib/tsconfig.spec.json" ], "exclude" : [ "**/node_modules/**" ] } } } } } }

CLI commands for development

Test package

yarn test

Build package

yarn build

