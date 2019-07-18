NestedLink is
useState React Hook on steroids providing an elegant callback-free solution for complex forms with input validation and making the React state a perfect state container. It's lightweight (6.5K minified) and designed to be used with both JS and TypeScript.
The
Link is the object representing the writable reference to the member of the component's state encapsulating the value, function to update the value, and the validation error.
Link class has a set of methods to perform useful transformations, such as
$link.props generating the pair of standard
{ value, onChange } props.
NestedLink dramatically improves your React project's modularity and code readability.
import { useLink } from 'valuelink'
import { MyInput } from './controls.jsx'
const coolState = { some : { name : '' } };
const MyCoolComponent = () => {
// Digging through the object to get a link to the `coolState.some.name`
const $name = useLink( coolState ).at( 'some' ).at( 'name' )
// applying the validation rules
$name.check( x => x.length > 0, 'Name is required' ),
.check( x => x.length > 2, 'Name is too short' );
.check( x => x.length < 20, 'Name is too long' );
return (
<MyInput $value={$name} />
)
}
// controls.jsx
import * as React from 'react'
// Custom form field with validation taking the link to the `value`
const MyInput = ({ $value }) => (
<div>
<input {...$value.props} className={ $value.error ? 'error' : '' } />
<span>{ $value.error || '' }</span>
</div>
)
IMPORTANT! Version 2.x is not entirely backwards compatible with 1.x, see the release notes at the bottom.
Reference implementation of 'linked' UI controls (optional
linked-controls npm package):
<Input />,
<TextArea />,
<Select />,
<Radio />,
<Checkbox />,
<NumberInput />
isNumber,
isEmail,
isRequred.
The rationale behind the design and a high-level overview of how amazing NestedLink is: React Hooks, form validation, and complex state
The series of 5-minute tutorials (with
React.Component):
There are no side dependencies except
react as peer dependency. Installation:
npm install valuelink --save-dev
Usage with React Hooks (check out the React Hooks starting boilerplate).
import React from 'react'
import { useLink } from 'valuelink'
...
// Instead of const [ name, setName ] = useState('')
const $name = useLink('');
Usage with React Component.
import React from 'react'
// Instead of React.Component...
import { LinkedComponent } from 'valuelink'
...
// In a render, do
const $name = this.$at('name');
// Or, to link all the state members at once...
const state$ = this.state$();
Refer to the databinding examples and the manual for the typical data binding scenarios.
Use linked-controls project as the starting boilerplate for your components.
NestedLink is an abstraction of the data binding independent on both the particular control and the state container. The default binding implemented in the library is for the standard React state. It's fairly easy to create your own.
You need to subclass React.Component and make your own
$at and
state$ methods.
You can either use
Link.value inside to create links dynamically, or extend the
Link as it's done in /valuelink/src/component.ts.
It's a very simple library written with TypeScript, there's no any magic inside (except some scary type annotations). If you want to play with the examples, fix the bug, or whatever:
yarn - installs the dependencies.
yarn build - compiles everything including examples.
valuelink/tags.jsx is moved to the dedicated package
linked-controls.
useLink() to create the state link.
useIO() to perform promised IO on mount.
useLocalStorage() to persist links to the local storage (loaded on mount, saved on unmount).
this.linkAt -> this.$at,
this.linkAll ->
this.state$)
Link.getValues(),
Link.setValues(),
Link.getErrors()
React Hooks support.
useLink( initValue ) - create linked state.
setLinks({ lnk1, lnk2, ... }, json ) - bulk set link values from an object.
linksValues({ lnk1, lnk2, ... }) - extract values object from links.
linksErrors({ lnk1, lnk2, ... }) - extract errors object from links.
<input {...link.props} /> can be used to bind the link to any of the standard controls expecting
value and
onChange props.