openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@lingyi/dva

by dvajs
1.0.1 (see all)

🌱 React and redux based, lightweight and elm-style framework. (Inspired by elm and choo)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

105

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | 简体中文

dva

codecov CircleCI NPM version Build Status Coverage Status NPM downloads Dependencies Join the chat at https://gitter.im/dvajs/Lobby

Lightweight front-end framework based on redux, redux-saga and react-router. (Inspired by elm and choo)

Features

  • Easy to learn, easy to use: only 6 apis, very friendly to redux users, and API reduce to 0 when use with umi
  • Elm concepts: organize models with reducers, effects and subscriptions
  • Support HMR: support HMR for components, routes and models with babel-plugin-dva-hmr
  • Plugin system: e.g. we have dva-loading plugin to handle loading state automatically

Demos

Quick Start

More documentation, checkout https://dvajs.com/

FAQ

Why is it called dva?

D.Va’s mech is nimble and powerful — its twin Fusion Cannons blast away with autofire at short range, and she can use its Boosters to barrel over enemies and obstacles, or deflect attacks with her projectile-dismantling Defense Matrix.

—— From OverWatch

Is it production ready?

Sure! We have 1000+ projects using dva in Alibaba.

Does it support IE8?

No.

Next

Some basic articles.

Want more?

Community

Slack GroupGithub Issue钉钉群微信群
sorrycc.slack.comumijs/umi/issues

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial